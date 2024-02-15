At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Tennessee’s car insurance laws changed in 2023. Drivers in the state are now required to carry a higher property damage liability limit. Although a legitimate car insurance company in Tennessee will not sell you a policy that doesn’t meet state requirements, it’s still a good idea to be aware of these laws and how they could impact your coverage choices.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Car insurance laws in Tennessee

Tennessee drivers must carry at least a liability insurance policy, which includes bodily injury and property damage coverage. The TN car insurance requirements are as follows:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 property damage liability per accident

In January, 2023, Tennessee increased the state property damage liability requirement for auto insurance from $15,000 to $25,000. Existing minimum coverage policyholders saw their property damage liability limit increase at their renewal in 2023.

While most drivers will opt for a car insurance policy to satisfy the law, you can also post a $65,000 bond or cash deposit with the Tennessee Department of Revenue. This serves as proof that you can be held financially responsible for the damages and injuries you cause and allows you to drive without insurance.

Liability insurance in Tennessee

Liability insurance is the backbone of all car insurance policies. It provides payment for property damage or bodily injury that you cause to others if you are in an at-fault accident. However, while minimum coverage limits are all you need to drive legally, they may be too low to pay for all the damages and injuries you cause, leaving you with out-of-pocket bills. For this reason, most insurance professionals advise that you buy higher limits than what is required.

For example, Tennessee car insurance laws require you to carry at least $25,000 bodily injury per person. If you hit another vehicle and the driver’s injuries total $30,000, your insurance will only pay up to the $25,000 limit, leaving you responsible for the additional $5,000.

Despite having minimum limits that are in line with the rest of the country, Tennessee has one of the highest estimated percentages of uninsured motorists in the country. Nearly 24 percent of Tennessee drivers are estimated to be uninsured, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). Because of this, you may want to purchase uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage. Although not legally required, these options give you coverage for your injuries if you are hit by a motorist who has no insurance or whose limits are too low to fully pay for your damages. Essentially, you are buying bodily injury liability coverage for yourself, to protect your finances against the fallout of uninsured motorist accidents.

Is Tennessee a no-fault state?

No, Tennessee is not a no-fault state. In no-fault states, drivers are required to carry personal injury protection (PIP), which initially pays for their own medical bills and related costs regardless of fault (although fault may later be determined and the at-fault driver’s bodily injury coverage would pay). No-fault insurance is frequently misunderstood, and it only refers to the PIP portion of a policy. Drivers in no-fault states are always responsible for property damage that they cause. Additionally, some no-fault states restrict the ability to sue an at-fault driver in the aftermath of a claim.

Tennessee is a tort state, which means that the at-fault driver in an accident is responsible for the injuries and property damage that they cause. Although not-at-fault drivers may be able to use their own insurance policies to pay for their own injuries and damages, their insurance company would likely seek the money back from the at-fault driver in a process called subrogation. Generally, in tort states, not-at-fault drivers can sue the at-fault party for the expenses they incurred.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Tennessee

It’s against the law to drive without car insurance in Tennessee (unless you have posted the required $65,000 bond or cash deposit to forgo an insurance policy). If you get caught driving without at least the minimum amount of coverage, you’ll have 30 days to provide proof of your insurance. If you fail to do so, you may face a variety of consequences, including:

Driver’s license suspension until reinstatement requirements are met

Proof of liability insurance (or SR-22 coverage if required)

$65 reinstatement fee

$75 failure to surrender license fee (if applicable)

If your license was suspended for driving without insurance, you may face two choices. Either you surrender your license (which garners an additional $75 fee), or you purchase a car insurance policy and have that company file an SR-22 form. This form is generated by an insurance company and sent directly to the state to prove that you have insurance coverage.

Additional auto insurance coverage options in Tennessee

While minimum coverage is all you need to drive legally, you may be required to purchase additional coverage if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle. If your vehicle is financed, you’ll also likely have to buy:

Collision coverage: Collision covers damage to your own vehicle and can be used regardless of fault. There is generally a deductible, which is the amount you agree to pay out of pocket if you file a claim for vehicle damage.

Collision covers damage to your own vehicle and can be used regardless of fault. There is generally a deductible, which is the amount you agree to pay out of pocket if you file a claim for vehicle damage. Comprehensive coverage: Also called “other-than-collision,” this coverage pays for damages from non-collision accidents, like theft, vandalism, storm damage or animal damage. Comprehensive also generally has a deductible.

Most car insurance companies also offer several optional coverage types that might be helpful:

Medical payments coverage: This coverage is similar to PIP (which isn’t available in TN) in that it pays for your medical bills regardless of fault. While technically optional, this coverage is heavily advised by insurance professionals.

This coverage is similar to PIP (which isn’t available in TN) in that it pays for your medical bills regardless of fault. While technically optional, this coverage is heavily advised by insurance professionals. Roadside assistance: This coverage could help pay for the cost of service calls, like towing services, tire changes and locksmiths.

This coverage could help pay for the cost of service calls, like towing services, tire changes and locksmiths. Rental car reimbursement: If your car is in the shop due to a covered accident, this coverage option could pay for the cost of a rental car, up to your coverage limit, until your vehicle is drivable again.

If your car is in the shop due to a covered accident, this coverage option could pay for the cost of a rental car, up to your coverage limit, until your vehicle is drivable again. Gap insurance: If you have a loan on your vehicle, this coverage is designed to pay the difference between the value of your vehicle if it is totaled or stolen and the remaining loan amount.

Frequently asked questions