Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Tennessee for 2024
According to Bankrate’s analysis, Grange offers some of the lowest rates for minimum and full coverage in the state.
While we adhere to strict
The cheapest car insurance companies in Tennessee
Car insurance in Tennessee costs an average of $1,429 per year for full coverage and $371 per year for minimum coverage, according to Bankrate’s 2023 study of quoted annual premiums. Tennessee’s rates are lower than the national annual averages of $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage, but drivers looking for lower rates may be able to find even cheaper car insurance in the state, even if they are young or have a prior incident on their driving record.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Grange
- Cheapest company for full coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: State Farm and Geico
- Cheapest company for young drivers: State Farm
Cheapest car insurance in Tennessee for minimum coverage
One way to save on car insurance is to purchase the minimum coverage required by your state’s laws. Keep in mind that this is typically liability-only coverage, so you may have to pay out of pocket for certain types of damage to your car, making this potentially risky if you get into an accident or your car is damaged by weather. According to rate data we analyzed, Grange offers the cheapest minimum coverage car insurance in Tennessee on average.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$17
|
$199
|
- $172
|
$17
|
$204
|
- $167
|
$17
|
$208
|
- $163
|
Tennessee Farmers Mutual
|
$24
|
$285
|
- $86
|
$25
|
$295
|
- $76
Minimum coverage requirements for Tennessee drivers
Tennessee’s required minimum coverage limits are fairly standard compared to the rest of the country. However, you should be aware that as of January 1, 2023, Tennessee increased its property damage minimum limit from $15,000 to $25,000. Tennessee car insurance laws now require drivers to carry at least the following minimum limits:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 property damage liability per accident
Insurance professionals typically recommend that drivers purchase more liability insurance than this, and for good reason. Minimum limits may result in cheaper premiums, but they could leave you with higher out-of-pocket costs if you get into an accident. Any damages or injuries you cause that exceed your policy’s liability limits will be your responsibility to pay. Additionally, any damage to your own vehicle will not be covered if you cause an accident and only have minimum coverage. These costs can lead to financial devastation, so understanding how much car insurance you need may be an important step in crafting a policy with adequate protection.
Cheapest car insurance in Tennessee for full coverage
Full coverage car insurance offers more financial protection than minimum coverage. On top of offering liability protection, it includes collision and comprehensive insurance, which can pay for damage to your own car in a variety of scenarios. In our analysis, we found that State Farm offers the lowest average premiums for full coverage insurance in Tennessee.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$75
|
$901
|
- $528
|
$86
|
$1,035
|
- $394
|
$89
|
$1,071
|
- $358
|
$97
|
$1,166
|
- $263
|
$99
|
$1,188
|
- $241
Cheapest car insurance in Tennessee for drivers with prior incidents
Your car insurance rates in Tennessee will depend on many factors, including your age, gender and the type of vehicle you drive. Additionally, your driving record has a substantial impact on the price you pay. Depending on the type of incident, such as a ticket or previous accident, you could see your rates rise considerably for three to five years after the incident.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Grange
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Tennessee with a speeding ticket: Geico
A speeding ticket conviction in Tennessee is likely to increase the cost of your car insurance for three to five years after your conviction date, although each company has its own guidelines. Additionally, how much your insurer penalizes you for the ticket will vary. If you have a speeding ticket conviction, you might benefit from comparing rates from multiple insurance companies. Under our analysis, Geico offers the cheapest average rates to 40-year-old drivers with a speeding ticket in Tennessee.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$208
|$1,035
|State Farm
|$227
|$999
|Tennessee Farmers Mutual
|$285
|$1,203
|Grange
|$296
|$1,611
|Erie
|$336
|$1,394
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Tennessee with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Car insurance rates after an accident, even in a cheaper-than-average state like Tennessee, tend to increase. Getting into an accident may indicate to insurers that you could be more likely to get into more accidents, and thus file more claims. Bankrate’s research found that the following five companies are among the cheapest in Tennessee after an accident, with State Farm offering the cheapest average rates. Note that if you have purchased an accident forgiveness endorsement, your rates might not go up after your first accident, assuming you have met all the other criteria for your insurer.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$256
|$1,097
|Grange
|$273
|$1,436
|Tennessee Farmers Mutual
|$285
|$1,203
|Geico
|$377
|$1,843
|Erie
|$393
|$1,575
Cheapest rates in Tennessee for high-risk drivers: Grange
While the definition of a high-risk driver varies between companies, it may include having multiple tickets or accidents on your record or a combination of the two. Additionally, major violations like reckless driving and DUI convictions could result in you being deemed a high-risk driver. If you have a DUI conviction and you’re looking for the best car insurance in Tennessee, you may want to shop around to compare rates, coverage offerings, discounts and third-party ratings. Based on our research, the companies below are some of the cheapest on average for Tennessee drivers with a DUI conviction.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Grange
|$340
|$1,898
|Progressive
|$380
|$1,859
|Travelers
|$440
|$1,710
|Tennessee Farmers Mutual
|$448
|$1,916
|Erie
|$570
|$2,143
Bankrate’s take: Keep in mind that insurance companies can refuse to offer insurance coverage when you apply. This is common for people with certain types of incidents in their history, especially a DUI. It’s important to have multiple insurers in mind if you have a DUI on your record, just in case one or more denies your application. Reach out to an insurance agent to discuss your specific situation and determine whether you’ll be eligible for coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Tennessee
Young drivers pay some of the highest rates for auto insurance in most states, and Tennessee is no exception. A combination of limited experience and less maturity means that they are more likely to get into accidents and file a claim. That can make finding cheap auto insurance for young adults difficult. But with a little legwork, it is possible.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
Cheapest Tennessee car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm
Adding a teen driver to your car insurance is one of the most potentially impactful premium events. Being relatively inexperienced on the road means that teens are more likely to get into accidents, which causes insurers to increase rates to compensate for the risk. However, it may be possible to find cheap Tennessee car insurance with a teen on your policy, and shopping around to compare car insurance rates, along with seeking out teen or student discounts is often one of the best strategies. Based on our research, State Farm might be a good company to get a quote from if you’re adding a 16-year-old to your car insurance policy in the Volunteer State.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$500
|$1,869
|Grange
|$610
|$2,441
|Travelers
|$677
|$2,365
|Chubb
|$688
|$2,828
|Nationwide
|$698
|$1,966
Bankrate’s take: 16- and 17-year-olds usually can’t get their own car insurance policy. But if you have a teen that is 18 or older, you might want to keep them on your policy for as long as you can. Typically, adding a teen driver to a parent’s auto insurance policy is less expensive than them purchasing their own. Talk with your insurance agent to see if you can keep your older teen on your policy for as long as possible.
Cheapest Tennessee car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
Teen drivers already pay more than many other drivers for car insurance. Teens who get a speeding ticket will see their premiums rise significantly. If you’re 18 years old and get a speeding ticket in Tennessee, State Farm might be one of the first companies to get a quote from.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$655
|$2,619
|Tennessee Farmers Mutual
|$874
|$3,290
|Erie
|$906
|$3,586
|Geico
|$937
|$4,078
|Travelers
|$964
|$3,855
Cheapest Tennessee car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Causing an accident at any age is likely to raise your insurance premium; causing an accident when you’re 18 and already considered high-risk could mean a pretty hefty surcharge. For teens who have caused an accident in Tennessee, State Farm might be a good place to get a car insurance quote.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$738
|$2,916
|Tennessee Farmers Mutual
|$969
|$3,612
|Grange
|$1,017
|$4,441
|Erie
|$1,018
|$3,942
|Travelers
|$1,020
|$4,014
Bankrate’s take: Tennessee is an “at-fault” state when it comes to car accidents. That means that one driver will be assigned fault for an accident and they and/or their insurance will be liable to pay for both property and medical costs incurred as a result of the accident.
Cheapest Tennessee car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
A DUI is considered the most serious driving infraction. For a 21-year-old driver who is still classed as high-risk by most insurance companies due to their age, a DUI conviction can mean some very expensive car insurance premiums (or even denial of coverage). If you are 21 and have a DUI conviction, Progressive may be a good company to get a quote from. Keep in mind that many car insurance companies, even some we have provided average rates for below, may not extend coverage to someone with a DUI conviction. The best way to see if you are eligible (and what your rates will actually be) is to request a quote.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Progressive
|$605
|$2,892
|Travelers
|$655
|$2,734
|Grange
|$764
|$3,550
|Allstate
|$839
|$4,167
|Erie
|$843
|$3,190
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Tennessee
When shopping for cheap insurance, Tennessee drivers should be aware that their geographic location plays a significant role in their car insurance premium. Some areas of Tennessee may have lower costs of living, which could translate to lower claims costs and thus lower rates. Additionally, the risk of accidents, vandalism or theft is higher in some areas, which could increase rates. Below, we showcase the five cheapest cities in Tennessee for both minimum and full coverage, as well as the cheapest company and its average rate in those cities.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Lynchburg
|$328
|State Farm
|$166
|Murfreesboro
|$357
|Geico
|$207
|Chattanooga
|$367
|Geico
|$205
|Nashville
|$392
|Grange
|$210
|Memphis
|$472
|Geico
|$260
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Collinwood
|$312
|State Farm
|$141
|Buffalo Valley
|$312
|State Farm
|$157
|Iron City
|$313
|Grange
|$140
|Clifton
|$313
|State Farm
|$139
|Cypress Inn
|$314
|Grange
|$142
Car insurance discounts in Tennessee
Car insurance discounts are one of the most popular ways to save on your Tennessee car insurance. Most major car insurance companies offer at least a few potential discounts, and taking advantage of as many as you qualify for might help lower your premium. Here are some common ways to save on car insurance in Tennessee:
- Young driver discounts: If you have young drivers on your policy, or if you are a young driver yourself, you may want to take advantage of student-based savings such as good student discounts, driver training discounts and student at school discounts.
- Safe driver discounts: Driving safely may help keep your base rate down, but some companies offer additional discounts if you haven’t had an at-fault accident or ticket in a certain number of years. Additionally, most insurance companies now offer telematics programs, which could help safe drivers save on their premium by tracking their driving in real-time.
- Other discounts: Additional discounts, such as for paying your premium in full, signing up for paperless statements, and bundling your auto and home insurance, may help you save even more.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.