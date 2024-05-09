At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Although the national averages for car insurance are $2,314 for full coverage and $644 for minimum insurance, Tennessee drivers may pay less, with average rates of $1,897 for full and $477 for minimum coverage. If you have one or more speeding tickets on your license, however, you may pay more. Insurers compensate for drivers who engage in risky behavior like speeding by charging more. The average speeding ticket cost in Tennessee is $2,267 for full coverage; while drivers with minimum insurance and a ticket on their record pay an average of $587. If you fit in this category, Bankrate’s research can help you make the best decision for your coverage.

How much is a speeding ticket in Tennessee?

There are several costs you may incur following a speeding ticket in Tennessee, according to state laws. Fines range from $111.50 to $146.50, based on how much over the limit you were going. You will also have anywhere from three to eight points added to your license. Collecting 12 or more points in one year may lead to a suspended license, with additional fines possible when having your license reinstated after the suspension period.

Here is a summary of penalties you may face following a speeding ticket in TN:

1-14 miles over speed limit: fine of $111.50 and three points on your license

15-24 miles over speed limit: fine of $121.50 and four points on your license

25+ miles over speed limit: fine of $146.50 and five to eight points on your license

In addition to civic fines and other penalties, you are likely to see an increase in the cost of your car insurance. As we noted above, the average cost of insurance for a driver with a speeding ticket is higher than the rates that drivers pay when they have a clean record.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

The cheapest car insurance for Tennessee drivers with a speeding ticket

The good news for drivers with a speeding ticket is that every insurer has a slightly different method for determining rates, so you may be able to find cheaper insurance by shopping around and gathering quotes from more than one company. Based on Bankrate’s research, the following companies offer reasonable rates for drivers who have earned a speeding ticket. Geico has the lowest average rate, followed by Erie.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % increase from state average Encompass $1,814 $2,069 14% Erie $1,450 $1,506 4% Geico $1,344 $1,345 0% Travelers $1,323 $1,812 37% USAA* $1,592 $1,917 20%

**USAA is only available to veterans, active military members and their families.

What to do after a speeding ticket in Tennessee

There are several tactics you can take to make the best of the situation when you receive a speeding ticket. If you dispute the claim that you were speeding, you may be able to successfully fight the ticket. If you pay the penalties, however, there are also strategies moving forward that can keep your insurance costs as low as possible. Keep in mind that multiple speeding tickets may place you in the high-risk category, and not all insurers will be willing to cover you.

Fight the ticket

If you feel the ticket was given to you in error, you may wish to contest it. To contest a speeding ticket effectively, you will need to gather evidence such as dashcam footage, witness statements or maintenance records that indicate you had a faulty speedometer. It is helpful to familiarize yourself with relevant laws and regulations. Although it may cost you more, you may consider hiring a lawyer who specializes in traffic offenses to negotiate with authorities on your behalf. Attend court prepared and present your evidence persuasively to increase your chances of a favorable outcome.

Get quotes from other car companies

Every insurer uses its own proprietary formula for determining rates. While one company may place heavy emphasis on moving violations, another may not. This is why it can be a good idea to ask for quotes from several carriers after your ticket to see if another insurer offers you a better deal. Make sure you are asking each company for exactly the same level and type of coverage, though, so you can make an apples-to-apples comparison.

Look for discounts

Most car insurance companies offer discounts that can help qualifying drivers save money on their policies. Some insurers offer unique discounts, but a few of the most common ones include:

Bundling discount: If your insurance rates recently increased because of a speeding ticket, consider bundling. Do you have insurance products or services with other carriers? Shop around and discover if you can save money by switching carriers so all your insurance is under one provider.

If your insurance rates recently increased because of a speeding ticket, consider bundling. Do you have insurance products or services with other carriers? Shop around and discover if you can save money by switching carriers so all your insurance is under one provider. Multiple car discount: Does your family own more than one vehicle? It’s common for insurers to offer discounts if you insure all your registered vehicles with the same company.

Does your family own more than one vehicle? It’s common for insurers to offer discounts if you insure all your registered vehicles with the same company. Telematics discount: Telematics programs use a small device or mobile app to monitor your driving in real time. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, you could earn a generous discount — in some cases, up to 40 percent off. With some insurers, however, unsafe driving practices could lead to an increase in your rate — so make sure you understand if this is the case when you sign up.

Telematics programs use a small device or mobile app to monitor your driving in real time. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, you could earn a generous discount — in some cases, up to 40 percent off. With some insurers, however, unsafe driving practices could lead to an increase in your rate — so make sure you understand if this is the case when you sign up. Good student discount: If you are a high school or college student and have earned a speeding ticket, you may be eligible for a discount based on your grade point average. Some insurers offer a good student discount, often for those with a “B” or better average.

If you are a high school or college student and have earned a speeding ticket, you may be eligible for a discount based on your grade point average. Some insurers offer a good student discount, often for those with a “B” or better average. Defensive driving discount: Taking a state-approved defensive driving course may lead to a discount with some carriers. Perhaps equally important is the fact that Tennessee law will remove up to five points from your license if you finish an approved course within 90 days of your conviction.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down There is no single insurance company that is always the best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record. Every policy is unique, based on specific information such as the driver’s age and gender, coverage needs, location and other factors . The best way to find the right insurer for your needs after a speeding ticket is to shop around, compare rates and see which provider has the best coverage and discounts based on your preferences. Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Although you’re not required to tell your insurance provider about a speeding ticket , they will find out at your next policy renewal and you will most likely see your premium go up. In Tennessee, points from speeding tickets stay on your license for two years, so you can expect to pay more for insurance until the points fall off your license. What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down The cheapest car insurance company varies from person to person since insurance providers look at a number of factors and weigh them differently. For instance, an insurance provider might consider your location, age, vehicle make and model, credit score and driving history when setting rates. This is why it’s important to request quotes from multiple providers before choosing a policy. How long will a speeding ticket stay on my record? Caret Down There are two factors to consider here. The first is how long the ticket is considered a part of your driving record. Although Tennessee does not officially state how long they will consider a ticket part of your record, moving violations are typically removed after two to three years, unless you have earned additional tickets in the interim. The second factor is how long your insurance company will consider the ticket when determining your rate. This varies from company to company, but is often three to five years . After this time, if you have maintained a clean record, your premium may decrease when the ticket drops off your insurance record.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.