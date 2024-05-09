How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Tennessee
Although the national averages for car insurance are $2,314 for full coverage and $644 for minimum insurance, Tennessee drivers may pay less, with average rates of $1,897 for full and $477 for minimum coverage. If you have one or more speeding tickets on your license, however, you may pay more. Insurers compensate for drivers who engage in risky behavior like speeding by charging more. The average speeding ticket cost in Tennessee is $2,267 for full coverage; while drivers with minimum insurance and a ticket on their record pay an average of $587. If you fit in this category, Bankrate’s research can help you make the best decision for your coverage.
How much is a speeding ticket in Tennessee?
There are several costs you may incur following a speeding ticket in Tennessee, according to state laws. Fines range from $111.50 to $146.50, based on how much over the limit you were going. You will also have anywhere from three to eight points added to your license. Collecting 12 or more points in one year may lead to a suspended license, with additional fines possible when having your license reinstated after the suspension period.
Here is a summary of penalties you may face following a speeding ticket in TN:
- 1-14 miles over speed limit: fine of $111.50 and three points on your license
- 15-24 miles over speed limit: fine of $121.50 and four points on your license
- 25+ miles over speed limit: fine of $146.50 and five to eight points on your license
In addition to civic fines and other penalties, you are likely to see an increase in the cost of your car insurance. As we noted above, the average cost of insurance for a driver with a speeding ticket is higher than the rates that drivers pay when they have a clean record.
The cheapest car insurance for Tennessee drivers with a speeding ticket
The good news for drivers with a speeding ticket is that every insurer has a slightly different method for determining rates, so you may be able to find cheaper insurance by shopping around and gathering quotes from more than one company. Based on Bankrate’s research, the following companies offer reasonable rates for drivers who have earned a speeding ticket. Geico has the lowest average rate, followed by Erie.
|Company
|Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket
|Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket
|% increase from state average
|Encompass
|$1,814
|$2,069
|14%
|Erie
|$1,450
|$1,506
|4%
|Geico
|$1,344
|$1,345
|0%
|Travelers
|$1,323
|$1,812
|37%
|USAA*
|$1,592
|$1,917
|20%
**USAA is only available to veterans, active military members and their families.
What to do after a speeding ticket in Tennessee
There are several tactics you can take to make the best of the situation when you receive a speeding ticket. If you dispute the claim that you were speeding, you may be able to successfully fight the ticket. If you pay the penalties, however, there are also strategies moving forward that can keep your insurance costs as low as possible. Keep in mind that multiple speeding tickets may place you in the high-risk category, and not all insurers will be willing to cover you.
Fight the ticket
If you feel the ticket was given to you in error, you may wish to contest it. To contest a speeding ticket effectively, you will need to gather evidence such as dashcam footage, witness statements or maintenance records that indicate you had a faulty speedometer. It is helpful to familiarize yourself with relevant laws and regulations. Although it may cost you more, you may consider hiring a lawyer who specializes in traffic offenses to negotiate with authorities on your behalf. Attend court prepared and present your evidence persuasively to increase your chances of a favorable outcome.
Get quotes from other car companies
Every insurer uses its own proprietary formula for determining rates. While one company may place heavy emphasis on moving violations, another may not. This is why it can be a good idea to ask for quotes from several carriers after your ticket to see if another insurer offers you a better deal. Make sure you are asking each company for exactly the same level and type of coverage, though, so you can make an apples-to-apples comparison.
Look for discounts
Most car insurance companies offer discounts that can help qualifying drivers save money on their policies. Some insurers offer unique discounts, but a few of the most common ones include:
- Bundling discount: If your insurance rates recently increased because of a speeding ticket, consider bundling. Do you have insurance products or services with other carriers? Shop around and discover if you can save money by switching carriers so all your insurance is under one provider.
- Multiple car discount: Does your family own more than one vehicle? It’s common for insurers to offer discounts if you insure all your registered vehicles with the same company.
- Telematics discount: Telematics programs use a small device or mobile app to monitor your driving in real time. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, you could earn a generous discount — in some cases, up to 40 percent off. With some insurers, however, unsafe driving practices could lead to an increase in your rate — so make sure you understand if this is the case when you sign up.
- Good student discount: If you are a high school or college student and have earned a speeding ticket, you may be eligible for a discount based on your grade point average. Some insurers offer a good student discount, often for those with a “B” or better average.
- Defensive driving discount: Taking a state-approved defensive driving course may lead to a discount with some carriers. Perhaps equally important is the fact that Tennessee law will remove up to five points from your license if you finish an approved course within 90 days of your conviction.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
There is no single insurance company that is always the best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record. Every policy is unique, based on specific information such as the driver’s age and gender, coverage needs, location and other factors. The best way to find the right insurer for your needs after a speeding ticket is to shop around, compare rates and see which provider has the best coverage and discounts based on your preferences.
-
Although you’re not required to tell your insurance provider about a speeding ticket, they will find out at your next policy renewal and you will most likely see your premium go up. In Tennessee, points from speeding tickets stay on your license for two years, so you can expect to pay more for insurance until the points fall off your license.
-
The cheapest car insurance company varies from person to person since insurance providers look at a number of factors and weigh them differently. For instance, an insurance provider might consider your location, age, vehicle make and model, credit score and driving history when setting rates. This is why it’s important to request quotes from multiple providers before choosing a policy.
-
There are two factors to consider here. The first is how long the ticket is considered a part of your driving record. Although Tennessee does not officially state how long they will consider a ticket part of your record, moving violations are typically removed after two to three years, unless you have earned additional tickets in the interim. The second factor is how long your insurance company will consider the ticket when determining your rate. This varies from company to company, but is often three to five years. After this time, if you have maintained a clean record, your premium may decrease when the ticket drops off your insurance record.
-
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.
