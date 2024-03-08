At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways An SR-22 is not insurance but rather a certificate of insurance that is required for drivers who have committed certain offenses in Tennessee, such as driving without insurance or a DUI.

The cost of SR-22 insurance in Tennessee may be higher than regular insurance, but it varies depending on your driving record and the length of time you are required to have it.

It may be possible to fulfill an SR-22 requirement by getting non-owner insurance, which could be a more affordable option for those who do not own a car but still need insurance to keep their license.

Tennessee drivers who have been convicted of a DUI or other serious moving violation may be required to submit an SR-22 with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS). Although this is often referred to as SR-22 insurance, it’s not actually a type of insurance. Instead, it is a certificate provided by your insurance company that states that you meet the state’s minimum coverage requirements. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviews what you need to know about SR-22 insurance in Tennessee.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age ZIP Code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age ZIP Code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

What is SR-22 insurance?

Even though SR-22 certificates are often referred to as SR-22 insurance, it’s not actually a type of insurance. An SR-22 can more accurately be called proof of insurance. Not all Tennessee drivers are required to have SR-22 insurance. Its use is limited to those who have been convicted of a driving offense. It is often required after such offenses as:

Driving without insurance

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Too many at-fault accidents within one year

Too many speed violations within one year

SR-22 insurance in Tennessee

In Tennessee, an SR-22 can be demanded by either Tennessee’s safety department or by a court. Regardless of who makes it a requirement, it is your insurance provider that will fulfill the obligation on your behalf by sending an SR-22 to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. There is no form for you to fill out. Your only obligation is to tell your insurance provider that you need an SR-22 sent.

How do I get SR-22 insurance in TN?

If you already have an insurance provider, you simply need to speak with a representative and tell them you need an SR-22. If you don’t have a provider, you first need to find an insurance company that is willing to insure drivers who need an SR-22. Such drivers are sometimes classified as high-risk. Most national providers do this without issue. You may have problems with smaller companies, though, so before you fill out an application with a local provider, you should first confirm that it offers SR-22 certificates.

Here are a few companies that may offer SR-22 insurance in Tennessee:

How much is SR-22 insurance in Tennessee?

An SR-22 certificate itself is not expensive. Your provider may charge you a one-time filing fee to send certification to the TDOSHS. Costs vary with each provider, but you can usually expect this fee to be between $15 and $35. The real cost of an SR-22 is its impacts on your insurance premiums. Not all carriers are willing to offer coverage to drivers who need SR-22s, and an insurance company will likely charge you higher rates based on the offenses you committed to need an SR-22.

In general, Tennessee drivers pay less for their insurance than the national average. Drivers in the Volunteer State who have a clean driving record pay an average annual cost of $464 for state-mandated minimum coverage, while full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, has an average yearly cost of $1,806. In comparison, the national averages are $740 for minimum coverage and $2,542 for full coverage. Your own rate will vary from the averages, however, because it is based on a handful of factors that are unique to you and your situation, such as your age, location, driving record and credit rating, as well as your car’s age, make and model.

How to find cheap SR-22 insurance in Tennessee

The best way to find cheap SR-22 insurance in Tennessee is by shopping around. There are many national insurance providers, as well as regional options, that accommodate drivers who need SR-22s. You can contact insurance carriers by phone or potentially through their websites for quotes. For the most accurate estimate, you’ll typically need to provide detailed information about you and your vehicle.

According to Bankrate’s research, Geico, Grange and Erie are among the cheapest insurance providers in Tennessee that may offer SR-22 insurance. As such, it could be worthwhile to start your search for coverage by getting quotes from all three.

Can I get a non-owner SR-22?

It’s possible to fulfill your SR-22 requirement by getting non-owner insurance. This may be a good option if you don’t own a car but have been ordered to get insurance to keep your license. Typically, a non-owner policy is cheaper than a regular policy because you’re not actually insuring a car. However, just like with standard insurance policies, your personal rating factors, including high-risk driving offenses, will impact your rate.

Frequently asked questions