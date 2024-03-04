How to get an SR-22 without a car
An SR-22 certificate serves as an insurance verification form mandated by many states for drivers who have committed serious traffic offenses such as DUIs and hit-and-runs. If you’ve been deemed responsible for a significant driving violation, obtaining an SR-22 may be necessary to maintain your legal driver status within your state. It’s possible that you no longer have a car after a serious traffic violation. However, you may still need SR-22 insurance without a vehicle, which is known as a non-owner SR-22. Fortunately, acquiring one usually involves minimal effort on your part as your auto insurance provider typically manages the process, contingent upon meeting its underwriting requirements.
How do I get an SR-22 without a car?
Before you can get SR-22 insurance without a car, you must meet the state-mandated auto insurance requirements in your state. In most states, this is called basic liability or minimum coverage. When you don’t have a car, you need to find an insurance company that will write you non-owner minimum coverage auto insurance. Once you have this policy, you can inform the insurance company that you need a non-owner SR-22. After a filing fee and processing time, they will provide you with one.
Here’s how to get an SR-22 without a car.
- First, the state needs to require or request that you obtain one.
- If you don’t have non-owner car insurance, find an insurance company that offers it.
- Purchase a non-owner car insurance policy if you do not have one yet.
- Inform your insurance agent that you need to file a non-owner SR-22.
- Pay the filing fee and wait for the form.
What is an SR-22 form?
These forms can cause some confusion because of the language around them. SR-22 insurance isn’t actually insurance at all. Instead, it is an insurance verification form that may be required when you commit certain traffic violations. These forms prove to the state that you are maintaining the legally mandated amount of auto insurance coverage. The idea behind them is that some drivers demonstrate a greater level of risk on the road and so need to be monitored more closely. Specifically, the state uses the SR-22 to ensure that high-risk drivers maintain an adequate level of auto insurance coverage.
What is a non-owner SR-22?
Non-owner car insurance SR-22 forms work the same as a regular SR-22, except they pair with non-owner car insurance policies. Like non-owner car insurance, a non-owner SR-22 is designed for those who do drive but do not own their own vehicle. In these cases, the form shows that the driver is maintaining enough non-owner basic liability coverage to meet the state insurance laws. States don’t require that you have your own vehicle, only that you are adequately insured while you drive.
Why would I need an SR-22?
If you have been convicted of a DUI, a hit-and-run or even numerous lesser violations, you may be ordered by the state to obtain an SR-22 form. This is required of drivers who have shown themselves to be particularly high-risk. Suppose your driving record shows that you’re more likely to cause financial damages with a vehicle or less likely to maintain the legally required level of car insurance. In these situations, the state may see you as a high-risk driver and then require you to file an SR-22, proving that you maintain the required amount of auto insurance.
When would I need an SR-22 without a car?
The same circumstances that can lead to an SR-22 can lead to needing SR-22 insurance without a vehicle. In essence, committing these traffic violations while driving a car that isn’t owned by you can lead to you needing a non-owner SR-22. Or you may have totaled your vehicle in the incident, but still need to drive. Many drivers who do not own a vehicle borrow one. Non-owner car insurance and non-owner SR-22s are designed for these situations.
What does a non-owner SR-22 cover?
These forms generally report on basic liability or minimum coverage. The SR-22 verifies that you meet the state minimum requirement for auto insurance and does not deal with coverage types that exceed this requirement. For example, the SR-22 deals with basic liability coverage, but not with collision or comprehensive. Most states require only basic liability, which can pay towards the costs of others if you are at fault for an auto accident. SR-22s verify that you are meeting these minimum coverage car insurance requirements.
What states require SR-22s?
Not all states require drivers who have a serious traffic violation to obtain an SR-22, but most do. Each state has different requirements for how long you must maintain an SR-22, so confirm the details with your DMV (or state equivalent) and insurance company.
The following states do not require SR-22s:
- Delaware
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
How can I find cheap SR-22 insurance?
If you are required to get an SR-22, you’ll typically need to go through an insurance company to do so. However, it’s important to remember that SR-22 is not insurance, it doesn’t offer protection or coverage over any sort of damage. Instead, it simply confirms that you have coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirement for auto insurance. If you do not have a car, you can ask an insurer to provide you with a non-owner SR-22. This policy covers you if you do get behind the while, but does not apply to a specific vehicle.
To find cheap SR-22 insurance:
- Look for insurance companies that specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers.
- Shop around for quotes to compare and find affordable coverage.
- Seek to get coverage through your existing provider for another policy type, such as homeowners or renters insurance, to bundle and save on your non-owner car insurance policy and SR-22.
Frequently asked questions
While most insurance companies do offer SR-22 filings, some don’t provide this service or won’t cover drivers they view as high risk. You should contact various insurance providers directly to inquire about their eligibility requirements and whether they offer SR-22 filing. If you encounter difficulties securing coverage, consider policies from nonstandard insurance companies or seek assistance from brokers who may have insights into companies willing to accommodate your needs.
Insurance rates can vary significantly between customers based on numerous rating factors. Factors like age (except in HI), location, company, vehicle, driving record and more are all considered when insurance companies determine rates. Because rates are personalized, it’s impossible to name just one company as having the cheapest auto insurance for everyone. Consider comparing insurers from Bankrate’s list of the cheapest car insurance companies.
The amount of coverage you need depends on numerous factors, including your state laws. Auto insurance requirements vary by state, and you have to meet at least the mandatory minimum coverage amounts to drive legally. Insurance experts generally recommend purchasing more than the minimum to provide greater coverage and prevent out-of-pocket losses related to covered events. While you aren’t legally required to buy more than the minimum coverage, the minimum isn’t always enough to cover the costs of an auto accident. And, if you have a loan on your vehicle or are leasing, your lender will likely require you to carry a full coverage policy.
While many states use the SR-22 insurance form, some states use different forms, and others don’t use any of these forms. The SR-22 is the most common, but there is also the FR-44, SR-21, SR-22a and SR-50. Each of these forms is used for state-mandated insurance verification under specific circumstances and in certain states. A licensed insurance agent in your area should be familiar with what your state requires and can guide you through the process.
