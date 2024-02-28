At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

South Carolina may require you to temporarily get an SR-22 if you have recently had your license suspended or have been convicted of a serious traffic offense, like a DUI. An SR-22 isn’t insurance, but rather a certificate confirming you comply with South Carolina’s minimum insurance laws after being labeled a high-risk driver. In essence, it’s a way to ensure you have coverage in case you become a repeat offender. If you have a less-than-perfect driving record in South Carolina, you may want to learn more about how many years you must maintain your SR-22 in South Carolina and what implications an SR-22 might have on your insurance costs during that duration.

What is SR-22 insurance in SC?

If your driver’s license gets suspended in South Carolina, you will likely need to pay to have an SR-22 filed on your behalf. An SR-22 is a special type of proof of insurance and not a type of insurance, itself. It certifies that you carry the minimum amount of car insurance required in South Carolina, which is represented as 25/50/25. That includes the following personal liability coverages:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident

However, a South Carolina SR-22 is only a requirement for high-risk drivers. This may include drivers who get their license suspended, receive a serious traffic violation, get caught driving without car insurance, get convicted of a DUI or cause an accident that results in fatalities or injuries.

The process of obtaining an SR-22 is relatively simple, but not all car insurance companies offer it. If your personal car insurance provider does not offer SR-22 filing, look for a carrier that specializes in non-standard insurance. You will be asked to fill out some paperwork and pay a filing fee. Finally, the insurance company will send the document to the South Carolina DMV.

SR-22 South Carolina alternatives

While some other states offer alternatives to SR-22s after a serious accident or violation, South Carolina does not require any form other than an SR-22.

Non-owner SR-22

If you are borrowing someone else’s vehicle at the time of the violation, you could be required to purchase a certificate called a non-owner SR-22. As the name suggests, this form is only required if you lose your license and do not have your own car. The insurance requirements for non-owner SR-22 insurance are the same as standard SR-22s.

SR-22 South Carolina insurance costs

In South Carolina, it usually costs less than $50 to file an SR-22 certificate. The exact cost varies slightly based on the insurance company. If your license has been suspended, you will also have to pay a $100 license reinstatement fee.

Drivers who have an SR-22 on their record will also pay higher-than-average car insurance rates, especially those convicted of a drug- or alcohol-related offense. South Carolina drivers who get caught without insurance will also usually pay a high premium when they go to purchase a policy, even with liability-only coverage.

Fortunately, an SR-22 does not stay on your driving record forever. Depending on the infraction, you may be required to have an SR-22 for three to five years. Once the SR-22 is removed from your record, you no longer have to pay to have the certificate filed and your car insurance rate should return to normal.

Frequently asked questions