Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Tennessee in 2024
According to Bankate’s analysis of average premiums, a full coverage car insurance policy in Tennessee is $1,429 per year and minimum coverage is $371.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
How much is car insurance in Tennessee?
To find the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee, Bankrate reviewed rate data from Quadrant Information Services, an analytics company with special expertise in the insurance industry. Our analysis revealed that Tennessee drivers pay an average of $1,429 per year for a full coverage policy and $371 for minimum coverage.
Compared to the national average of $2,014 per year for full coverage and $585 for minimum, it may seem like cheap car insurance in Tennessee is easy to find. However, that might not be the case for all drivers. There are a number of different factors that play into what you pay for your car insurance like your ZIP code, age, gender, driving record, credit history and the vehicle you drive. Bankrate has found average Tennessee car insurance rates for a number of different driving profiles to help give you a better idea of what your actual rate may be.
Key takeaways
- Drivers in Tennessee that carry full coverage car insurance pay an average of $119 per month for their policies. Minimum coverage costs less at an average of $31 per month.
- Of all the Tennessee cities we analyzed, Memphis had the highest average car insurance rate of $1,659 per year for full coverage.
- A DUI conviction in Tennessee could raise car insurance rates by 103 percent compared to drivers with a clean record.
- From ages 16 to 25, men generally pay more for car insurance than women do, but the gap tends to narrow from age 30 onward.
What would you like to do today?
Tennessee car insurance rates by city
Most drivers know that car insurance rates vary by state, but the city you live in may also affect your premium. Car insurance may be more expensive in certain cities based on the number of uninsured drivers, crime rates, weather patterns and more.
The table below highlights the average car insurance rates in 10 of Tennessee's largest cities.
|Tennessee city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from TN avg. annual full coverage premium
|Murfreesboro
|$111
|$1,333
|-7%
|Clarksville
|$113
|$1,355
|-5%
|Chattanooga
|$113
|$1,358
|-5%
|Knoxville
|$116
|$1,389
|-3%
|Lynchburg
|$117
|$1,401
|-2%
|Oak Ridge
|$117
|$1,406
|-2%
|Nashville
|$118
|$1,412
|-1%
|Jackson
|$121
|$1,455
|2%
|Collierville
|$132
|$1,585
|11%
|Memphis
|$138
|$1,659
|16%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Tennessee
Some states restrict car insurance companies from using your age and gender to determine your car insurance premium, but not Tennessee. The average car insurance cost in Tennessee is generally higher the younger you are. This is because younger drivers have less experience behind the wheel and are viewed as riskier to insure than older, more experienced drivers.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Tennessee
|Average minimum coverage premium in TN
|Age 16*
|$3,442
|$287
|Age 18
|$5,087
|$424
|Age 20
|$3,538
|$295
|Age 25
|$1,925
|$160
|Age 30
|$1,552
|$129
|Age 40
|$1,440
|$120
|Age 50
|$1,338
|$112
|Age 60
|$1,269
|$106
|Age 70
|$1,470
|$123
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Tennessee
|Average minimum coverage premium in Tennessee
|Age 16*
|$3,026
|$252
|Age 18
|$4,238
|$353
|Age 20
|$2,972
|$248
|Age 25
|$1,786
|$149
|Age 30
|$1,506
|$126
|Age 40
|$1,418
|$118
|Age 50
|$1,317
|$110
|Age 60
|$1,257
|$105
|Age 70
|$1,448
|$121
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Men face higher average car insurance rates than women because, statistically, men are more likely to not wear seatbelts, drive under the influence, exceed the speed limit and engage in other dangerous driving behaviors. To account for the added risk of insuring male drivers, insurers generally charge men higher insurance rates — but not indefinitely. In Tennessee, the gap between male and female car insurance rates appears to narrow from age 30 onward.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Tennessee
Teens and young drivers pay some of the highest car insurance premiums, partly due to their tendency to exhibit risky driving behaviors. One strategy parents might employ to help bring these premiums down is to list their young driver on their policy. However, your car insurance company may require that your young adult child lives in your household for this to be an option. You may want to reach out to your insurance agent to discuss if this tactic could be right for you and your family.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in TN
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in TN
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,234
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,048
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,804
|$4,663
|66%
|Age 19
|$2,500
|$3,638
|46%
|Age 20
|$2,332
|$3,255
|40%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Tennessee?
One of the biggest factors that will impact how much car insurance is in Tennessee is your driving record. Even a single speeding ticket or a minor accident might cause a major increase in your car insurance premium. While speeding, at-fault accidents and DUIs can all raise your rates, a DUI is perhaps the most serious offense. Drivers with a DUI conviction on their records will likely not only pay more for insurance but may also struggle to find coverage, as not all insurers write policies for such drivers. Those who fit this profile may need a company that specializes in high-risk auto insurance and can file an SR-22 certificate on their behalf.
See how certain traffic violations could impact your car insurance rate in Tennessee in the table below.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in TN
|Percentage increase from TN avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,429
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,682
|18%
|At-fault accident
|$2,005
|40%
|DUI conviction
|$2,908
|103%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Tennessee by credit score
In Tennessee, car insurance companies may use your credit-based insurance score as a rating factor when calculating your rates. Those with poor and average credit usually pay more for insurance than drivers with good and excellent credit.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in TN
|Percentage change from TN average annual premium*
|Poor
|$2,761
|93%
|Average
|$1,601
|12%
|Good
|$1,429
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,231
|-14%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Tennessee car insurance rates by vehicle type
Your vehicle’s make and model may also impact your car insurance rates. Most of the time, luxury vehicles, sports cars and large trucks cost more to insure. There are, however, exceptions to this rule. For instance, some standard economy sedans may have relatively high rates because they are stolen more often, simply because there are more of them on the road. For this reason, if you're considering a new vehicle, it may be a good idea to request quotes for each type of vehicle you’re thinking about to find the cheapest car insurance.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in TN
|Toyota Camry
|$1,802
|Ford F-150
|$1,242
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,238
|BMW 330i
|$1,429
|Toyota Prius
|$1,493
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Tennessee
There’s a lot that goes into car insurance costs — so much so that it can feel impossible to determine what you’ll pay for your coverage. Bankrate can help. After you enter some basic information in the calculator tool below, we’ll give you an estimate of your car insurance rate. It’s not an exact quote, but our estimate can give you better insight into your car insurance costs to help with budgeting.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
How to save on car insurance in Tennessee
Under Tennessee law, drivers are required to carry certain amounts of insurance coverage. There are a number of ways you may be able to save money on car insurance in Tennessee, though. Here are some strategies you might consider:
- Get multiple quotes: Before you settle on an insurance company, get a few quotes from different providers and compare them to see which carrier can offer the lowest rate for the type and amount of coverage you need.
- Look for discounts: When you are comparing insurance companies, look for providers that offer multiple discounts you can take advantage of. The more discounts you qualify for, the more money you might save.
- Pay in full: Most insurance companies will lower your car insurance rate if you pay the annual premium up front and in full, rather than in 12 or six monthly installments.
- Maintain a clean driving record: As demonstrated by the tables above, a clean driving record may be one of the best strategies for keeping your rates low. Avoiding tickets and accidents could help keep your rates steady.
- Raise your deductible: Your insurance provider could lower your rate if you agree to pay a higher deductible. But, be careful to not raise it too high. Make sure that if you do agree to a higher deductible, the amount is still something you can reasonably afford to pay at a moment’s notice.
- Consider liability-only coverage: It may not be for everyone, but if you’re someone who wants to pay the least per month, you might want to choose a liability-only policy. The average cost of liability insurance in Tennessee is over $1,000 less per year than full coverage and could help with your monthly expenses. However, if you find yourself needing to file a claim, you could face higher out-of-pocket costs.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.