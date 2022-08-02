Best car insurance in Michigan for 2024

Geico, USAA and Progressive write some of the best car insurance in Michigan.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 20, 2023
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Michigan

Geico, USAA, Progressive, Auto-Owners and Travelers are among the best car insurance companies in Michigan, according to our analysis of average 2023 rates from Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, financial strength ratings from AM Best, coverage offerings and discounts. All five companies have average rates that are lower than the Michigan state average of $2,691 for full coverage and $1,104 for minimum coverage.

If you are shopping for the best auto insurance in Michigan, these companies could be a good starting place. Keep in mind, though, that the best insurer for you will depend on your individual circumstances.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,346
$630
USAA
4.2
$1,375
$350
Progressive
4.4
$1,682
$903
Auto-Owners
4.2
$2,152
$510
Travelers
4.1
$2,246
$155
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best for tight budgets

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 831/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,346 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Geico made our list: Geico advertises an impressive 16 different discounts on its website, offering savings opportunities for nearly every driver. Additionally, Geico earned an above-average customer satisfaction score in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study. However, Geico doesn’t offer as many options for endorsements as other national insurers, so if you’re hoping to build a personalized policy, it may not be the right company for you.

Who Geico may be good for: Geico might be a good option for Michigan drivers on a budget. With a strong focus on providing savings opportunities, Michigan drivers may find several ways to save with Geico.

Read full Geico review

Best for military-focused coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 878/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,375 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently receives high customer satisfaction scores, but it only sells insurance to current or former military members and qualifying family members. Because of this, USAA is not eligible for an official ranking with J.D. Power. USAA tends to offer low average rates, numerous ways to save and has a solid mobile and online presence. If you qualify for coverage with USAA, you may want to consider getting a quote.

Who USAA may be good for: If you are an active-duty military member, veteran or qualifying family member, you may be eligible for USAA insurance coverage. The company tailors its products to the needs of military families and offers unique features, like a discount for garaging your vehicle at a military base.

Read full USAA review

Best for policy management

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 816/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,682 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Progressive made our list: Progressive is known for its digital platform, although quotes are available at various in-person agency locations as well. Progressive’s digital tools include the Name Your Price tool and the ability to compare quotes from other companies on Progressive’s site. However, the company received a below-industry-average score from J.D. Power for claims satisfaction.

Who Progressive may be good for: Progressive could be a good choice for drivers looking for 24/7 customer support, unique coverage options and multiple discount opportunities, as well as robust digital tools. Progressive may also be an option for high-risk drivers due to its nonstandard auto insurance program.

Read full Progressive review

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 833/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,152 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners — which was founded in and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan — offers great add-on coverage options, including gap insurance and diminished value coverage. The company also offers a common loss deductible, meaning if both your home and vehicle are insured with Auto-Owners and are damaged in the same incident, your auto deductible will be lowered by the amount of your home deductible or waived entirely.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: Auto-Owners offers its products exclusively through independent agents, so if you prefer to handle your insurance face-to-face, Auto-Owners might be a good option. The company does not have an online quote tool though, so it may not appeal to drivers looking for digital options when shopping for coverage.

Read full Auto-Owners review

Best for customizable policies

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 806/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,246 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers offers numerous coverage options to help Michigan drivers customize their car insurance to their specific needs, such as named non-owner liability coverage and rental coverage. There are also numerous ways to save, like owning a home or driving a hybrid or electric car. Travelers does have a relatively low J.D. Power customer satisfaction score, though, so it may not be ideal for customers who value outstanding service.

Who Travelers may be good for: If you’re looking for Michigan auto insurance that you can customize to your needs, Travelers might be a good option. You could consider adding endorsements like gap coverage, new car replacement, roadside assistance or accident forgiveness.

Read full Travelers review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Michigan

To find the best auto insurance companies in MI, we first acquired average cost information from Quadrant Information Services for the largest Michigan auto insurers by market share. We combined this information with our extensive research on each company’s coverage options, discounts, policy features, J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores and financial strength ratings and assigned each company a Bankrate Score. The scores are on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. Companies with higher Bankrate Scores received a higher score in the individual ranking categories.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Michigan drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Michigan

To find the best car insurance in MI, you may want to start by evaluating your unique situation. All insurance companies also offer different rates, so getting quotes from multiple auto insurers as you shop for Michigan car insurance may help you find a carrier that fits your needs and budget. There are several steps you can take to evaluate your insurance needs and find the coverage that works best for you.

Related content:

Driving without insurance in Michigan

Two young men in a car are driving while the passenger is looking at something in his smartphone and calling attention to it while the other boy is driving.

Car insurance for high-risk drivers in Michigan

woman working on laptop at home while holding credit card

Finding car insurance in Michigan after a DUI

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Michigan

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Michigan?

The average cost of car insurance in Michigan is $2,691 per year for full coverage, far more than the national average of $2,014 per year. Michigan residents also pay more for minimum coverage car insurance at $1,104 per year versus the national average of $622 per year. Michigan drivers also pay more than drivers in surrounding states, with Indiana enjoying an average full coverage premium of $1,295 per year and Illinois drivers paying an average of $1,806 per year for full coverage. The average rates in the Great Lakes State are relatively high, but shopping for the cheapest car insurance companies in Michigan could help you get a lower premium.

The higher-than-average rates could be due in part to the millions of Michigan residents on the road and the additional 125 million visitors that visit the state each year. Michigan is no stranger to crowded roadways, which could lead to more accidents, and there are also year-round weather risks in the state that can cause higher rates. Michigan is also a no-fault state, which may contribute to its high average rates. Drivers are required to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, which can pay for your injuries and the injuries of your passengers after an accident, regardless of who was at fault.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Michigan

With the calculator below, you can get a rough estimate of your Michigan car insurance cost by entering a couple of pieces of information. While it’s not an exact quote, it can help give you a general ballpark of what your insurance costs will be in Michigan.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute