Best car insurance in Michigan for 2024

Best for tight budgets4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,346 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Average annual premium$ 1,346 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Why Geico made our list: Geico advertises an impressive 16 different discounts on its website, offering savings opportunities for nearly every driver. Additionally, Geico earned an above-average customer satisfaction score in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study. However, Geico doesn’t offer as many options for endorsements as other national insurers, so if you’re hoping to build a personalized policy, it may not be the right company for you.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico might be a good option for Michigan drivers on a budget. With a strong focus on providing savings opportunities, Michigan drivers may find several ways to save with Geico.