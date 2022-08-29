Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Average cost of car insurance in Michigan for 2024

Written by
Mandy Sleight
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Oct 24, 2023
How much is car insurance in Michigan?

The average cost of car insurance in Michigan is $1,104 per year for minimum coverage, while full coverage car insurance costs an average of $2,691 annually. This is according to Bankrate’s study of 2023 average annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services. The cost of car insurance is dependent upon many factors, including driving records, annual mileage, location, age and more. However, car insurance companies in Michigan are not allowed to consider your credit score or gender when calculating your premium.

Average annual minimum coverage premium Average annual full coverage premium
$1,104 $2,691
Average car insurance costs by age in Michigan

Auto insurance rates may vary considerably based on a driver's age and years of driving experience. For this reason, younger and newer drivers typically pay significantly more for car insurance compared to older, more experienced drivers. Drivers who maintain a clean driving record should see a decrease in their rate as they gain more experience behind the wheel. Rates are similar from age 30 to 60, but can increase at age 70 and older. Gender is also a factor in some states, though Michigan prohibits the usage of gender as an insurance rating component.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Michigan Average annual full coverage premium in Michigan
Age 16* $517 $6,200
Age 18 $762 $9,139
Age 20 $534 $6,410
Age 25 $258 $3,100
Age 30 $231 $2,769
Age 40 $224 $2,691
Age 50 $209 $2,508
Age 60 $196 $2,353
Age 70 $218 $2,621

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Michigan

Most young drivers are added to their parents' policy once they start driving, but the cost can still be quite high. On average, 16-year-olds pay some of the most expensive car insurance rates when compared to all age groups. However, researching car insurance discounts for teen drivers could help reveal some helpful savings opportunities.

Young drivers who have left home and own their own vehicle will generally be expected to have their own car insurance policy. Below you can see average rates for young drivers on their parents' policy and on their own.

Age Average full coverage annual premium for drivers on their parent’s policy in Michigan Average annual full coverage premium for drivers on their own policy in Michigan
Age 16 $6,200 N/A*
Age 17 $5,937 N/A*
Age 18 $5,504 $9,139
Age 19 $4,953 $7,019
Age 20 $4,770 $6,410

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Michigan?

Your driving record is another key factor carriers will consider when determining your rates. Drivers with clean driving records typically see the lowest average rates, while those with a minor infraction, like a standard speeding ticket, see a slight jump. Those with a serious incident, like a DUI or OWI (operating while intoxicated) conviction, may see rates nearly double the state average in Michigan.

Driving incident Average annual full coverage premium in Michigan % increase in average annual premium
Clean driving record $2,691 N/A
Speeding ticket $3,231 18%
Accident $4,051 40%
DUI $7,290 92%

Michigan car insurance rates by vehicle type

The make, model and year of the vehicle you choose will also factor into your Michigan car insurance rates. Consider the table below with several vehicle types to illustrate how the make and model of your car could impact your insurance cost. In general, drivers with luxury vehicles or models that cost more to repair will see higher average insurance rates.

Age Average annual full coverage premium in Michigan
Toyota Camry $2,691
Ford F-150 $2,175
Honda Odyssey $2,250
BMW 330i $3,409
Toyota Prius $2,811

How to save on car insurance in Michigan

There are a number of ways Michigan drivers may be able to get cheap car insurance. Here are some options you may want to consider:

  • Improve your driving skills: Taking a driver training course may help you reduce your rates. Even if you do not take a course, avoiding accidents and tickets and maintaining a clean driving record could mean you avoid insurance surcharges.
  • Reduce or eliminate your personal injury protection: Until July 1, 2020, Michigan drivers were required to carry PIP as part of their car insurance policies. On that date, Michigan’s no-fault insurance law was amended to permit drivers to eliminate or reduce the amount of PIP coverage provided other health insurance policies applied to cover personal injuries. However, it is important to note that PIP coverage pays for your injuries and the injuries of your passengers in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Reducing or removing the coverage could mean you will be responsible for out-of-pocket expenses if you or your passengers are injured.
  • Research available discounts: Car insurance companies often offer discounts for eligible drivers. Finding and qualifying for discounts may help you save on auto insurance rates. Some discounts, like claims-free discounts, may take time to qualify for. However, other common ones, like paperless billing, typically have much easier qualification requirements.

There are many other potential auto insurance discounts such as bundling home and auto coverage, senior discounts and discounts for paying premiums in an annual lump sum or by automatic deduction from a bank or credit card account. Ask what discounts carriers you are interested in might offer.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Mandy Sleight
Contributor, Personal Finance

Mandy Sleight has been a licensed insurance agent since 2005. She has three years of experience writing for insurance websites such as Bankrate, MoneyGeek and The Simple Dollar. Mandy writes about auto, homeowners, renters, life insurance, disability and supplemental insurance products.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute