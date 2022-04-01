Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Michigan for 2024
Wisconsin Mutual, USAA and Auto-Owners are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Michigan, according to Bankrate’s analysis.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Michigan
To help you look for the cheapest car insurance companies in Michigan, Bankrate analyzed average car insurance rates from various companies based on a variety of situations. The state's average annual cost of car insurance is $3,336 for full coverage and $1,191 for minimum coverage. However, your rates will vary depending on individual driving factors, so it may be advantageous to quote from more than one company for the best rate.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Wisconsin Mutual
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: Wisconsin Mutual and Secura
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Auto-Owners
Cheapest car insurance in Michigan for minimum coverage
Like drivers in most states, Michigan drivers are required to carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance, or a liability-only policy. This is typically the cheapest type of auto insurance policy you can find, with the lowest premiums in the state found with Wisconsin Mutual.
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
Wisconsin Mutual
|
$28
|
$334
|
- $857
|
$42
|
$501
|
- $690
|
$45
|
$536
|
- $655
|
$47
|
$558
|
- $633
|
Pioneer State
|
$48
|
$582
|
- $609
Minimum coverage requirements for Michigan drivers
To register your vehicle with the state’s department of motor vehicles (DMV), you must show proof that you purchased at least the minimum amount of coverage, which is 50/100/10:
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $10,000 property damage liability per accident (for damage in other states)
- $1 million property protection insurance (PPI)
Michigan car insurance laws require policies default to 250/500/10 coverage, so you will need to select lower limits if you want to purchase minimum coverage. If you want to save money on car insurance, you may be tempted to purchase minimum coverage, which costs an annual average of $1,191 in the state.
While minimum coverage is often a cheaper option, most insurance professionals advise that you purchase higher liability limits if you can afford to so for more financial protection. Minimum coverage also does not provide any coverage for damage to your vehicle, including collisions, storm damage and theft. For that, you will need full coverage. You may even be required to purchase full coverage if you have a loan or lease on your car.
Cheapest car insurance in Michigan for full coverage
Getting a full coverage auto policy may be more expensive for Michigan drivers, though it can provide them with additional financial protection in the case of an accident. While these policies can cost you more than a minimum coverage auto policy, you can still find cheap policy options with the following carriers, with Hastings Mutual offering the cheapest full coverage policies.
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$115
|
$1,384
|
- $1,952
|
$124
|
$1,484
|
- $1,852
|
$139
|
$1,663
|
- $1,673
|
$153
|
$1,835
|
- $1,501
|
$160
|
$1,926
|
- $1,410
Cheapest car insurance in Michigan for drivers with prior incidents
When a driver receives a speeding ticket, gets convicted of a DUI or gets in an at-fault accident, it can affect their auto insurance rates in Michigan. Most of the time, having incidents like these on your driving record will cause your insurance premiums to rise temporarily. But, it’s still possible to find cheap auto insurance in Michigan even if you have prior incidents on your record.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Wisconsin Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Wisconsin Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: USAA
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Michigan with a speeding ticket: Wisconsin Mutual
Speeding ticket convictions may be a red flag for auto insurers that your driving habits aren’t safe. Speeding tickets typically increase your car insurance rates for three to five years, depending on the carrier. Although all carriers will have access to your driving record specifics, some may not raise your rates as much for a single speeding ticket conviction. Based on Bankrate research, the following companies offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Michigan for drivers with a single speeding ticket conviction.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
Wisconsin Mutual
|
$334
|
$2,226
|
$558
|
$1,484
|
Pioneer State
|
$582
|
$2,483
|
$600
|
$2,361
|
$613
|
$2,559
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Michigan with an at-fault accident: Wisconsin Mutual
If you cause an accident, insurance companies may see you as riskier to insure and increase your rates accordingly. If you have a clean driving record at the time of your accident and you have an accident forgiveness benefit on your insurance policy, you might avoid this surcharge after your first accident. If you have just one at-fault accident on your record, you might find low-cost car insurance in Michigan by shopping with the companies below:
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
Wisconsin Mutual
|
$434
|
$2,884
|
$558
|
$1,486
|
$613
|
$2,559
|
$681
|
$2,693
|
Pioneer State
|
$683
|
$2,894
Cheapest car insurance in Michigan for high-risk drivers: USAA
Several scenarios may cause you to be considered a high-risk driver by insurance companies. Multiple at-fault accidents, several speeding tickets or a DUI conviction might mean you are a greater risk to an insurance company. Not all auto insurers will write policies for high-risk drivers, especially if you have been convicted of a DUI in the last three to five years.
If you are a high-risk driver, you might have limited options for cheap auto insurance in Michigan. Doing more research and getting quotes from companies that tailor their coverage to non-standard drivers might help you find more affordable rates. Based on our research, these companies may have the lowest rates for drivers with a high-risk incident on their record:
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$804
|
$3,289
|
$964
|
$2,232
|
Wisconsin Mutual
|
$1,064
|
$6,536
|
Pioneer State
|
$1,226
|
$4,795
|
$1,242
|
$6,717
Bankrate’s take: Even if a carrier has been included on our list here, car insurance companies may not extend coverage to all drivers who have been convicted of a DUI. Depending on the rest of the driver’s record, the nature of the incident, and other factors like age, the insurance company may determine that the driver is too risky to cover, and may decide to no longer provide coverage when it comes time to renew. Michigan drivers still need to maintain the minimum coverage requirements in order to legally drive in the state, so those who have been convicted of a DUI may want to shop around with different carriers ahead of time to see who will offer them coverage when they need to renew their policy.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Michigan
Young drivers in Michigan will typically face higher auto insurance rates than older drivers. This is because carriers tend to view young drivers as inexperienced and more likely to file a claim. Just like with older drivers, certain incidents like receiving a speeding ticket or being involved in an at-fault accident can cause teen drivers’ rates to increase. But, young drivers who are able to maintain a clean driving record will likely see their rates decrease as they get older.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Auto-Owners
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: USAA
Cheapest Michigan car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Auto-Owners
Teen drivers pay some of the highest average rates of any age group due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. Adding a teen driver to your policy could increase your insurance costs, so you might want to check around for low-cost car insurance options in Michigan for teen drivers. You could also take advantage of teen discounts, like savings for good students and those who participate in teen driver safety programs. Our research found that these five companies offered the cheapest minimum coverage for a 16-year-old driver added to their married parents' policy:
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$768
|
$3,234
|
$911
|
$4,411
|
Pioneer State
|
$967
|
$4,394
|
Wisconsin Mutual
|
$1,027
|
$6,920
|
$1,053
|
$4,241
Bankrate’s take: Auto insurers tend to view teen drivers as riskier to insure than their older counterparts. This means insurance companies expect young drivers to make claims more frequently for accidents or other damage, so they may cover teens but only at higher premiums to make up for the increased risk they’re taking on.
Cheapest Michigan car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
Teen drivers are already more expensive to cover on average than older drivers. Their rates will typically increase if they receive a speeding ticket, though there is still a way to secure cheap auto coverage for Michigan drivers in this scenario, like from USAA. Rates reflect an 18-year-old on their own policy.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$980
|
$5,222
|
$1,058
|
$5,078
|
Wisconsin Mutual
|
$1,261
|
$8,429
|
$1,697
|
$7,599
|
Pioneer State
|
$1,746
|
$7,955
Cheapest Michigan car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
A teen driver in Michigan who has been in an at-fault accident will likely see their car insurance premiums increase as a result. Though this premium surge will only last for a few years, there is still cheap auto insurance for high-risk drivers like these from the following carriers in the meantime, with Auto-Owners offering the cheapest policy options on average.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$932
|
$4,510
|
$1,011
|
$5,185
|
Pioneer State
|
$1,353
|
$6,370
|
Wisconsin Mutual
|
$1,476
|
$9,746
|
$1,811
|
$4,188
Bankrate’s take: Michigan is a no-fault state, which means drivers have to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. If you are in an accident, personal injury protection will pay for your medical expenses and lost wages, as well as the same costs for any passengers you have, up to your coverage limits, regardless of who caused the accident. As a result of auto insurance reform implemented in 2020, Michigan drivers can choose from six options for personal injury protection insurance.
Cheapest Michigan car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: USAA
Unfortunately, young drivers in Michigan who are convicted of a DUI will likely see their rates increase the most compared to any other incident. The following companies may offer cheap coverage for such drivers, but keep in mind that they may not extend coverage to all young drivers convicted of DUI.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$1,040
|
$5,429
|
$1,233
|
$3,666
|
Wisconsin Mutual
|
$1,535
|
$10,576
|
$1,608
|
$7,474
|
$2,045
|
$11,459
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Michigan
As a way to protect consumers from what could be considered discriminatory rating factors, Michigan has banned the use of information not directly related to your driving history as factors for calculating your car insurance premium. The ban precludes auto insurers from using information like your ZIP code, occupation, marital status and homeownership to determine rates.
Due to these regulatory restrictions, average premiums across Michigan cities are fairly similar. However, other geographic factors may still affect the cost of coverage, like the price of vehicle repairs and medical care in your state, as well as the statistical likelihood of accidents, theft and vandalism.
Cheapest cities overall for car insurance Michigan
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Livonia
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,044
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$350
|
Birmingham
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,047
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$232
|
Armada
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,064
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$350
|
Grosse Ile
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,087
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$344
|
New Boston
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,113
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$350
Cheapest car insurance in larger cities in Michigan
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Livonia
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,044
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$350
|
Saint Clair Shores
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,168
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$350
|
Sterling Heights
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,268
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$350
|
Pontiac
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,285
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$311
|
Dearborn Heights
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,362
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Wisconsin Mutual
|
Company average annual premium
$344
Car insurance discounts in Michigan
Taking advantage of car insurance discounts may help lower your car insurance premium even further. While every car insurance company offers a different list of discounts, here are some you could ask about for extra Michigan car insurance savings:
- Young driver discounts: These may include a good student discount and a student-away-from-home discount for college students. Some insurers may also offer additional savings for teens who complete an approved safe driving course.
- Professionals discounts: If you are a member of a qualified organization or company, you may earn an affiliate discount with some companies.
- Vehicle discounts: Some carriers may offer discounts based on built-in safety features of your car, or if it is a hybrid or electric vehicle.
- Safe driver discounts: Many car insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who have remained free from tickets and accidents for a certain length of time (generally three to five years).
- Other discounts: If you insure your home and auto with the same company, you might qualify for a bundling discount. Payment discounts, like paid-in-full and paperless billing, are common discounts that may be some of the easiest to qualify for.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate increases filed by insurance companies and are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.