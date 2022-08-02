Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Illinois for 2024
Geico, Auto-Owners and Travelers are among the best car insurance companies in for Illinois drivers.
Best car insurance companies in Illinois
Based on proprietary data provided by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate's choices for the best car insurance companies in Illinois are Geico, Auto-Owners, Travelers, Erie and Mercury. Nearly all these companies offer average rates below the annual Illinois averages of $1,806 for full coverage and $552 for minimum coverage.
In addition to evaluating average rates, Bankrate looked at other indicators of quality, including scores from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for customer satisfaction, AM Best financial strength ratings and product-specific company complaint indexes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). We assessed coverage options, potential discounts and digital tools to provide a holistic view of each carrier's strengths and weaknesses.
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
Geico
Why this company made our list: If budget is your primary concern, Geico might be a good auto insurance company for you. The company offers low average premiums for full and minimum coverage, plus a suite of potential discounts that might help you save even more. You could earn a discount for being a member of the military, a safe driver, a federal employee or if your vehicle has specific safety features. Geico’s lengthy list of discounts, highly-rated digital policy management tools and low average rates made it one of our 2023 Bankrate Award winners for best budget auto insurance company and best overall car insurance company. However, Geico’s policies are relatively basic. If you prioritize policy personalization, you may want to consider other providers.
|Bankrate Score
|4.3
|J.D. Power
|847/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|50 states and Washington, D.C.
Geico standout features
- Competitive average rates for Illinois drivers
- 24/7/ customer service
- Large number of potential discounts
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
Auto-Owners
Why this company made our list: Auto-Owners offers customizable auto coverage through a statewide network of local, independent agents. To get an Auto-Owners insurance policy, you must work with an agent in your area as online policy purchasing is not available. Auto-Owners offers standard auto insurance coverage types plus several endorsements, including diminished value coverage and gap insurance. Auto-Owners offer below-average rates for Illinois drivers plus potential discounts for paid-in-full, multi-policy, students and more.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|834/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|AL, AZ, CO, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IO, KN, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, PA, SC, SD, TN, UT, VA, WI
Auto-Owners standout features
- Above-average score from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction in the North Central region
- Low NAIC complaint index for auto insurance product
- Customers with bundled home and auto policies may be able to pay a single deductible for incidents that damage their home and vehicle
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
Travelers
Why this company made our list: In addition to reasonable average rates, Travelers offers a range of endorsements for policyholders, such as new car replacement and ridesharing coverage. Travelers offers two accident forgiveness options, one of which may gain you credit toward your deductible. Travelers may particularly appeal to hybrid or electric vehicle drivers, as it offers a potential discount for these green vehicles. You might also save with Travelers if you buy a new car, get an early quote or own your home. However, Travelers score below average in the North Central region of the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study.
|Bankrate Score
|4.1
|J.D. Power
|818/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|42 states and Washington D.C.
Travelers standout features
- Discount for hybrid and electric vehicles
- Two accident forgiveness coverage options
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
Erie
Why this company made our list: With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, you may want to request a quote from Erie if you’re looking for a car insurance company that provides excellent service. Additionally, AM Best granted Erie an A+ (Superior) rating for financial stability, which indicates strong historical performance in paying out claims. However, compared to other companies, you may find Erie’s technological capabilities lacking, so there might be better options if you need a full-service online portal and mobile app.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|891/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|IL, IN, KY, MD, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WI and Washington, D.C.
Erie standout features
- Many local agents available for personalized service
- Rate Lock feature may help drivers keep low rates over time
- Auto policies include some pet coverage for animals in the car during an accident
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage rate
Avg. full coverage rate
Mercury
Why this company made our list: Along with offering affordable average premiums, Mercury may also be a good choice for rideshare drivers. Not all Illinois car insurance companies offer rideshare insurance, but Mercury may be able to provide this coverage for less than a dollar a day. Mercury was not scored in the North Central region of the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, and its results in the 2022 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study were poor. It slotted in the second-to-last spot with a score of 830/1,000. Mercury does have some fairly unique discounts for budget-conscious shoppers, including potential savings for low-mileage drivers, safety features and bundling.
|Bankrate Score
|3.2
|J.D. Power
|Not rated
|AM Best score
|A
|States covered
|AZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, NV, NJ, NY, OK, TX, VA
Amica standout features
- Mechanical breakdown insurance available
- Robust website and app
- Pay-per-mile coverage available for low-mileage drivers
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Illinois
Using proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate determined which companies may offer the cheapest auto insurance in Illinois for both full and minimum coverage policies. In addition to competitive average rates, we reviewed other essential factors such as J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, AM Best financial strength ratings, mobile accessibility and coverage add-ons. Using this information, we issued each company a Bankrate Score, ranging from 0.0 to 5.0 (with 5.0 being the highest score possible). Our goal is to give shoppers the information they need to have a holistic view of Illinois’ best car insurance companies.
To help Illinois drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Illinois
The best car insurance company will vary from driver to driver. Some Illinois motorists value paying via a mobile app or diverse coverage options while others are looking for the cheapest premium available. Regardless of your preferences, the steps below may help you find the best car insurance in Illinois for your lifestyle and coverage needs.
How much is car insurance in Illinois?
The national average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 annually for a full coverage policy, whereas the average cost for full coverage in Illinois is $1,806 per year. The average minimum coverage policy costs $552 per year. However, your rates will vary based on your individual rating factors and chosen company.
Regionally, average Illinois rates are generally in line with other states in the Midwest. Missouri drivers, for instance, pay an average of $1,943 annually for full coverage, slightly above Illinois' rates. However, average rates in Indiana are much lower, averaging $1,295 per year for a full coverage policy. Although lower than the national average, Illinois rates may be higher than some neighboring states due to the increased risk of driving in the Chicago metropolitan area, a huge population center for the state
Estimate your car insurance cost in Illinois
There are so many different factors that can influence the cost of car insurance in Illinois, which is why Bankrate created the calculator below. After you enter some basic information, you will be presented with a rough estimate of your car insurance premium.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.