Average cost of car insurance in Illinois in 2024
Illinois drivers pay an average of $552 for minimum and $1,806 for full coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Illinois?
In Illinois, the average car insurance cost reflects a blend of affordability and comprehensive protection. Based on Bankrate's analysis of data from Quadrant Information Services, Illinois drivers pay an average of $552 annually for minimum coverage and $1,806 if opting for full coverage, the annual average is about $1,806. These rates stand below the national averages, suggesting a favorable insurance landscape for Illinois drivers. As costs fluctuate based on a multitude of factors, Bankrate harnesses extensive industry knowledge, providing a robust perspective on Illinois car insurance rates to help motorists navigate their coverage options effectively.
Key takeaways
- Illinois drivers can expect an average monthly payment of $151 for full coverage and $46 for minimum coverage.
- Speeding tickets in Illinois lead to a 27 percent rate hike from the state average full coverage premium.
- An at-fault accident in Illinois results in a 44 percent premium increase, while a DUI conviction nearly doubles, with an 86 percent surge.
- Poor credit history causes a 59 percent increase in Illinois insurance costs; drivers with excellent credit history see rates reduce by 14 percent on average.
Illinois car insurance rates by city
The Illinois city you live in can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Besides personal factors, population density, weather conditions, crime statistics and claim data can also affect your premium from city to city. We compared 10 of the largest cities in Illinois to illustrate the difference in premiums. Belleville has the cheapest average full coverage rates while Chicago has the most expensive.
|Illinois city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from Illinois avg. annual full coverage premium
|Belleville
|$134
|$1,603
|-11%
|Berwyn
|$160
|$1,920
|6%
|Burbank
|$144
|$1,726
|-4%
|Chicago
|$163
|$1,952
|8%
|Des Plaines
|$136
|$1,630
|-10%
|Evanston
|$136
|$1,630
|-10%
|Niles
|$141
|$1,693
|-6%
|Oak Lawn
|$140
|$1,676
|-7%
|Oak Park
|$157
|$1,880
|4%
|Skokie
|$153
|$1,830
|1%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Illinois
In Illinois, age is a significant determinant in the average cost of car insurance, with younger drivers typically facing higher premiums. It's important to note that while Illinois drivers may see their rates stabilize between the ages of 30 to 60, premiums tend to increase again as drivers enter their 70s. However, in states such as Hawaii and Massachusetts, age isn’t a contributing factor in insurance premiums.
Gender also plays a role in the state, with male drivers often paying slightly more due to the higher risk they present, as evidenced by various statistical data. However, this factor does not influence rates in certain states like California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
In the tables showcasing rates by gender, rates represent average cost for individuals who hold their own insurance policies while rates for young drivers reflect rates for drivers on their parents’ policy. Both tables provide a snapshot of how these two factors can influence the overall insurance costs in Illinois.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Illinois
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Illinois
|Age 16*
|$4,394
|$1,523
|Age 18
|$6,843
|$2,168
|Age 20
|$5,070
|$1,484
|Age 25
|$2,392
|$697
|Age 30
|$1,959
|$580
|Age 40
|$1,825
|$550
|Age 50
|$1,689
|$524
|Age 60
|$1,639
|$515
|Age 70
|$1,836
|$609
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Illinois
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Illinois
|Age 16*
|$3,902
|$1,380
|Age 18
|$5,588
|$1,865
|Age 20
|$4,135
|$1,299
|Age 25
|$2,186
|$673
|Age 30
|$1,900
|$582
|Age 40
|$1,787
|$554
|Age 50
|$1,668
|$521
|Age 60
|$1,617
|$512
|Age 70
|$1,790
|$592
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Statistically, males are often found to be involved in more accidents and engage in riskier driving behaviors compared to females, leading insurers to adjust premiums accordingly. However, it's crucial to recognize that these are general trends and individual premiums are influenced by a multitude of factors beyond gender. Therefore, the rate you pay will be personalized to reflect the unique risk you present.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Illinois
In Illinois, car insurance rates for young drivers can be hefty. Opting for a separate policy at the age of 18 can mean confronting premiums 78 percent higher on average than if they remain on their parents' policy. This significant increase underscores the financial advantage of family policies for young Illinois drivers, although individual circumstances will ultimately guide these decisions.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Illinois
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Illinois
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,148
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,782
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,496
|$6,216
|78%
|Age 19
|$3,315
|$5,274
|59%
|Age 20
|$2,938
|$4,602
|57%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Illinois?
Having a clean driving record typically earns you the best car insurance rates in Illinois. If you have an infraction on your motor vehicle record, you can expect to pay more until your record is clean again. The more serious the incident, the more you will potentially pay for car insurance due to the perceived higher risk. For instance, having a speeding ticket will increase your car insurance by 27 percent on average in Illinois, while having a DUI might increase your rate by an average of 86 percent.
The table below shows the average increase per driving incident compared to the annual average cost of car insurance in Illinois.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Illinois
|Percentage increase from Illinois avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,806
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,289
|27%
|At-fault accident
|$2,608
|44%
|DUI conviction
|$3,354
|86%
*The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Illinois by credit tier
Illinois is among the many states that allow car insurance companies to base rates on a driver’s credit-based insurance score. A good credit score will usually get you the average car insurance rates in Illinois, all other factors being equal. Having average credit could increase your rate by 7 percent on average. But if you have poor credit, you could see an average of 59 percent higher rates. With excellent credit, you might save around 14 percent compared to the average car insurance cost in Illinois.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Illinois
|Percentage change from Illinois avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,874
|59%
|Average
|$1,930
|7%
|Good
|$1,806
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,550
|-14%
Illinois car insurance rates by vehicle type
When shopping for a new or used car, consider the type of vehicle you drive. The make and model you choose will affect your Illinois car insurance rates. For example, you might save hundreds of dollars per year insuring a Ford F-150 or Honda Odyssey rather than the car used for our average base rate in Illinois, a Toyota Camry. But insuring a BMW 330i could mean paying significantly more than the average cost of car insurance in Illinois.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in Illinois
|BMW 330i
|$2,307
|Ford F-150
|$1,574
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,529
|Toyota Camry
|$1,806
|Toyota Prius
|$1,859
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Illinois
Navigating car insurance costs doesn't have to be a shot in the dark. Bankrate's car insurance calculator is designed to simplify the process by estimating your potential monthly premium. Input your details and this intuitive tool will provide you with a ballpark figure, helping you understand the possible insurance expenses you might expect in Illinois. Keep in mind that this is an estimate and not a final quote, but it's a solid starting point to help you plan financially.
How to save on car insurance in Illinois
Illinois drivers, particularly those who live in more expensive areas like greater Chicago, might want to invest some time and effort to save on car insurance. Some ways to reduce your bill include:
- Ask for multiple quotes: You may be surprised at the range of quotes you receive if you ask for quotes from more than one insurer. Each company has its own algorithm to determine your rate, so don't assume that the first quote you get is going to be the cheapest option.
- Do an insurance review: When your insurance policy comes up for renewal, take a few minutes to review it in depth with your agent. Make sure the coverage amount and type is right, and consider if you should make any changes, like removing coverage types you no longer need or lowering coverage levels as your car depreciates.
- Buy an insurance-friendly vehicle: Some cars, such as a Honda Odyssey or Ford F-150, are typically cheaper to insure. If the cost of vehicle insurance causes some strain on your budget, avoid more expensive vehicles such as 4x4s, sports cars and exotic cars.
- Bundle car insurance: Bundling home and car insurance is typically one of the single biggest discounts available on car insurance. You can often still get a discount if you bundle renters insurance with your car insurance, too.
- Take advantage of all possible discounts: Almost every insurer offers at least a few discounts, and many may be easy to qualify for. You could save money if your car has safety features such as air bags, for example. Students can often save money by maintaining a high GPA. And telematics programs could save you a double-digit percentage if you prove yourself to be a safe and careful driver.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.