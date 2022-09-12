Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Illinois for 2024
Geico, Secura and Mercury offer some of the cheapest policies in the Land of Lincoln.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois
When searching for affordable car insurance options in Illinois, it's essential to have an understanding of average costs in the state to gauge what you might expect to pay. The average annual premium for full coverage in Illinois is $1,806, notably below the national average of $2,014. For those opting for minimum coverage in the state, the annual rate is approximately $552, which is also less than the national average of $622. If you are on the hunt for the cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois, these averages could help you make more informed decisions.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Geico
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: Geico, Secura and Mercury
- Cheapest company for young drivers: First Chicago, Secura and Mercury
Cheapest car insurance in Illinois for minimum coverage
In Illinois, if you’re considering the more budget-friendly liability-only or minimum coverage options for car insurance, the average annual cost hovers around $552. This is notably lower than the national average, which is $622 per year for minimum coverage. However, it's essential to recognize that your individual rates will differ from these averages due to personal variables that insurance companies are allowed to use to calculate your premium in Illinois, including your age, credit-based insurance score, marital status and specific details of your vehicle. As you explore your options, Geico stands out as offering some of the most competitive minimum coverage rates in the state, on average.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$24
|
$291
|
- $261
|
$27
|
$323
|
- $229
|
$29
|
$342
|
- $210
|
Pekin
|
$33
|
$393
|
- $159
|
$33
|
$401
|
- $151
Minimum coverage requirements for Illinois drivers
Drivers in Illinois are required to carry state’s mandated levels of minimum coverage car insurance, which includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, as well as liability coverage for uninsured motorists.
Minimum car insurance coverage in Illinois is abbreviated as 25/50/20 and includes:
- $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person
- $50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident
- $20,000 in property damage liability coverage
Purchasing minimum coverage insurance may mean you pay the cheapest rate. However, you may want to consider purchasing coverage beyond the minimum requirement for added financial protection. Car accidents can be expensive, and if you are found at fault and your policy does not cover the full cost of an accident, you are responsible for paying the rest out-of-pocket. With minimum coverage, your liability limits are relatively low and may not cover all damage or injuries to the other party, and damage to your own vehicle as well as any medical costs for yourself or your passengers would not be covered at all. For this reason, you may want to consider purchasing full coverage car insurance.
Cheapest car insurance in Illinois for full coverage
For Illinois residents seeking more comprehensive protection on the road, full coverage car insurance is often a preferred choice. While the Illinois state average for full coverage sits at $1,806 annually, it's worth noting that your rates will differ based on personal circumstances and vehicle specifics. Among the cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois we studied, Geico consistently emerges as a top contender, providing a blend of affordability and comprehensive benefits.
Cheapest car insurance in Illinois for drivers with prior incidents
Driving incidents, whether minor or significant, can substantially impact insurance rates for Illinois motorists. Understanding how driving infractions could influence your premiums is crucial, especially if you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance Illinois after a recent ding on your driving record. Fortunately, there are companies that specialize in offering competitive rates for drivers who have less-than-perfect driving records.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Secura
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Mercury
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Illinois with a speeding ticket: Geico
If you receive a single speeding ticket, your premium may increase when your car insurance policy renews. Insurers consider this a sign that you are perhaps not as careful and safe a driver as you could be and will likely compensate for that risk with a higher premium. Like in many states, the insurance surcharge after a speeding ticket may last about three to five years in Illinois and then drop off. The following insurers offer cheap average insurance rates in Illinois for those who have received one speeding ticket.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$333
|$1,232
|Secura
|$375
|$1,278
|State Farm
|$464
|$1,487
|Mercury
|$478
|$1,631
|Auto-Owners
|$504
|$1,713
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Illinois with an at-fault accident: Secura
An at-fault accident is another factor that may raise your rate. In fact, annual full coverage car insurance rates increase an average of $802 after an at-fault accident in Illinois. The exception to this is if you have accident forgiveness on your policy, which would allow your rate to remain stable after a single incident. However, your accident will probably be reflected in your rates if you shop for car insurance with other companies, even if you have accident forgiveness with your current insurer. For Illinois drivers, these five companies may help you keep your rate increase to a minimum after an accident.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Secura
|$370
|$1,280
|Geico
|$450
|$1,723
|State Farm
|$519
|$1,651
|Pekin
|$530
|$1,439
|Auto-Owners
|$561
|$1,858
Cheapest rates in Illinois for high-risk drivers: Mercury
Every insurer has its own criteria for determining who is considered a high-risk driver. Generally, multiple speeding tickets or accidents may land you on this list, as will a single instance of DUI. Insurers take major violations, such as DUIs, seriously. In addition to other penalties you may incur if you are convicted of one, you can expect your insurance rate to increase. Here are several insurers you may want to look at for affordable car insurance if you are considered high-risk by your current insurance company:
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Mercury
|$464
|$1,567
|Grange
|$758
|$2,665
|Secura
|$769
|$2,497
|Geico
|$785
|$3,001
|Progressive
|$809
|$2,487
Bankrate’s take: Navigating car insurance in Illinois after a DUI can be complex. While some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois may offer coverage to drivers with DUIs, not all will extend this lifeline to all drivers, even companies for which we have shared average rates for that driver profile. DUIs are viewed as severe infractions that might indicate a pattern of reckless behavior. Insurance companies calculate rates based on the level of risk it’s willing to undertake and insuring some drivers with a DUI might surpass the risk threshold. The best way to determine whether a company will offer you a quote if you’ve gotten a DUI is to reach out and ask for one—and to practice safer driving habits going forward to help make your search for affordable car insurance easier.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Illinois
Age plays a significant role in determining car insurance rates in the Land of Lincoln. Generally, younger drivers in Illinois, like in most states, face higher insurance premiums. This is attributed to their limited driving experience, which insurance providers interpret as an elevated risk factor. While it might be tempting to opt for the cheapest car insurance Illinois has to offer, it's essential for young drivers and their guardians to comprehensively evaluate what coverage makes the most sense for their family. Fortunately, with thorough research, young drivers may be able to find carriers that provide more accommodating rates without compromising on essential coverage.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: First Chicago
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Secura
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Secura
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Mercury
Cheapest Illinois car insurance for insuring a teen driver: First Chicago
Adding a teen driver to your policy in Illinois may be one of the most expensive rate increases a driver will see. Teens are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident than any other age group, largely because they lack experience. Some companies, however, do offer lower average rates for teens listed on their parents' policy. Additionally, it's worth exploring potential discounts for teen drivers – from good student rebates to reductions for taking approved driver's education courses. By leveraging these discounts, families might find ways to cushion the financial impact of insuring their young driver. Based on our research, First Chicago offers the cheapest minimum coverage rates on average for 16-year-old Illinois drivers on their parents’ policy, while Pekin offers the cheapest full coverage rates, on average.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|First Chicago
|$787
|$3,804
|Secura
|$808
|$2,519
|Geico
|$830
|$2,973
|Pekin
|$856
|$1,977
|State Farm
|$989
|$2,958
Bankrate’s take: Since a 16-year-old is unable to get their own car insurance policy in most situations, our methodology revolves around assessing average premiums for a 16-year-old driver added to their married parents' policy. The reason insurers often perceive teens as a higher risk is rooted in data and experience. Younger drivers, especially those in their initial years of driving, have a higher propensity for incidents due to their limited experience on the road. This perceived risk, backed by statistical evidence, usually translates to higher premiums. It's not necessarily a reflection on the teen's ability but a broader understanding of age-related risk in the insurance landscape.
Cheapest Illinois car insurance for teens with a ticket: Secura
Navigating the Illinois auto insurance landscape can be especially tricky when a teen driver also has a speeding ticket on their record. Such infractions can amplify the already heightened premiums typically associated with youthful inexperience. Fortunately, for those seeking relief, Secura emerges as a notable option, offering some of the most competitive average minimum coverage rates for 18-year-old drivers with a speeding ticket conviction in Illinois. If you're looking for broader financial protection, Erie may be a good company to get a quote from for full coverage.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Secura
|$1,091
|$3,558
|State Farm
|$1,318
|$4,228
|Geico
|$1,364
|$5,098
|Erie
|$1,494
|$2,878
|Allstate
|$1,606
|$11,732
Cheapest Illinois car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Secura
Young drivers involved in at-fault accidents often transition into the high-risk category, potentially leading to a significant surge on their insurance premiums. Given the combination of their age and the perceived risk that comes from causing an accident, finding a pocket-friendly option in such scenarios can be tricky. For 18-year-old Illinois drivers seeking the most affordable solution after causing an accident, Secura emerges as a leading choice for minimum coverage based on its average rates, while Erie may be a good company to request a quote from for full coverage.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Secura
|$1,076
|$3,537
|State Farm
|$1,482
|$4,733
|First Chicago
|$1,615
|$7,900
|Geico
|$1,620
|$6,022
|Erie
|$1,722
|$3,282
Bankrate’s take: Illinois is considered an at-fault state when it comes to car accidents, which means that, after an accident, fault is assigned to a driver or drivers, who will then be considered financially responsible for any property damage or injuries. Since these costs can add up quickly, most financial experts recommend considering full coverage car insurance rather than minimum coverage.
Cheapest Illinois car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Mercury
Young drivers are already considered fairly high-risk by insurers; young drivers with a DUI conviction on their record can face astronomical car insurance premiums due to the combination of their inexperience with a serious driving infraction. Mercury, however, stands out by offering relatively affordable options on average for Illinois 21-year-olds with their own policy who have been convicted of a DUI, potentially alleviating some of the financial burden a DUI can cause.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Mercury
|$1,220
|$4,079
|Geico
|$1,221
|$4,893
|Allstate
|$1,297
|$8,132
|Secura
|$1,455
|$4,554
|Progressive
|$1,459
|$4,498
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Illinois
When looking for Illinois car insurance savings, where you live, including your ZIP code, will play a role. If you live in an urban area, for example, where there is frequent traffic congestion and, thus, an increased number of accidents, you may find yourself paying more for your insurance. Drivers in suburban or rural areas may make it easier to find cheap Illinois car insurance. Other factors also impact your rate, so even in a city, you may be able to find relatively inexpensive coverage. Here are sample rates in a few Illinois cities for comparison as you start your search.
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Evanston
|$530
|Geico
|$276
|Oak Park
|$564
|Geico
|$296
|Berwyn
|$567
|Geico
|$289
|Skokie
|$602
|Geico
|$300
|Chicago
|$613
|Geico
|$275
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Belleville
|$482
|Pekin
|$246
|East Alton
|$486
|Pekin
|$235
|Dupo
|$487
|Pekin
|$241
|South Roxana
|$488
|Pekin
|$163
|Wood River
|$490
|Pekin
|$234
Car insurance discounts in Illinois
If you are wondering how to save on car insurance in Illinois, one of the best ways could be by taking advantage of car insurance discounts you qualify for. Most insurers offer at least a handful of these, and they can offer substantial savings if you are eligible for several of them. Here are some of the most common discounts that could help you get more affordable car insurance in Illinois.
- Young driver discounts: There are several discounts that could work for young drivers. If they are still in school, they may earn a good student discount if they maintain a "B" or better average, and may also save if they attend college at least a hundred miles away from where their car is garaged.
- Safe driver discounts: Many insurers will reduce your premium if you take a state-approved defensive driving course. You may also earn a discount if you go for a certain number of years without filing a claim, usually three to five, depending on the insurer.
- Telematics discounts: Using real-time technology to monitor your driving, some insurers offer significant savings of up to 40 percent if you allow them to monitor your driving with telematics and prove to be a careful driver. Keep in mind that this can cut both ways–if you enroll in telematics and practice unsafe driving habits, you could see your premium increase with some insurers.
- Organizational discounts: Some insurers reward members of organizations with a discount. There are also discounts available from some insurers for those in certain professions, such as teachers, first responders and military members.
- Vehicle-based discounts: Safety features that are found on most new cars, such as anti-lock brakes and airbags, are typically an easy way to earn a discount. Installing an anti-theft device in your car may also net you some savings.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.