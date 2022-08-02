Best car insurance in Utah for 2024

The best car insurance company will vary across drivers. Car insurance companies use unique underwriting algorithms to determine your premium, and they all weigh car insurance rating factors differently. Take driving history, for example. Drivers in Utah with a clean driving record pay an average $1,510 for full coverage and $539 for minimum coverage. After a speeding ticket, the average rates are $1,869 for full coverage and $666 for minimum. While average rates can give you a good baseline, there will still be other factors that differ between drivers with a speeding ticket, for example, that will cause them to be quoted different rates.

Car insurance companies in Utah are permitted to factor your credit-based insurance score into your rate calculation. Drivers with poor credit histories tend to pay more for their insurance coverage, while drivers with good or excellent credit scores tend to pay less. If you have poor credit, Geico may be a top contender: The company offers average full coverage rates 33 percent below the average cost of full coverage insurance for drivers of the same profile. On the other hand, drivers with excellent credit who choose Auto-Owners pay an average of 20 percent less than what other drivers in the same credit tier pay for full coverage.

At Bankrate, we know that each driver needs something different from their insurance provider, which is why we’ve hand-selected five companies to include in our picks for the best auto insurance in Utah to help you get started on your search:

Best for discounts : Geico

: Geico Best for military-focused coverage : USAA

: USAA Best for local offices : State Farm

: State Farm Best for streamlined shopping experience : Progressive

: Progressive Best for customizable policies: Auto-Owners

Bankrate’s editorial team includes licensed insurance agents with years of industry experience. We’ve leveraged our expertise to analyze rate data from Quadrant Information Services, coverage offerings, third-party financial strength ratings and customer satisfaction scores to pick out the companies that we believe offer some of the best Utah auto insurance. If you’re not sure where to begin looking for an insurance quote, our top five picks for the best car insurance in Utah could be a great place to start.