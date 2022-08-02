Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Utah for 2024
Geico, USAA, State Farm, and Progressive Insurance offer the best policies in the state.
Best car insurance companies in Utah
The average annual cost of auto insurance in Utah is $539 for state-mandated minimum coverage and $1,510 for full coverage, which includes optional collision and comprehensive coverage. Using data gathered by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate determined average rates for the top companies writing policies in Utah.
In addition to average rates, we also looked at coverage options, discount availability, digital tools, financial strength ratings from AM Best and customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study. We then assigned Bankrate Scores out of a possible five points to help you quickly compare carriers as you narrow down the best car insurance carriers in Utah for you. Based on our analysis, these include Geico, USAA, State Farm, Progressive and Auto-Owners.
Progressive
Progressive is another strong contender for Utah drivers looking for a policy with a national insurance provider. With Progressive, Utah drivers can insure much more than just their vehicles. Progressive also writes golf cart, classic car, snowmobile and motorcycle insurance (to name a few).
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive could be an excellent choice for drivers looking for a personalized policy that fits their budget. Progressive offers standard coverage options like liability, comprehensive and collision, as well as a handful of more robust options. Rental car reimbursement, loan/lease payoff, custom parts and equipment coverage and ridesharing coverage are all optional add-ons offered by progressive. Not only does Progressive offer plentiful discount opportunities, such as its Snapshot telematics program, but it also offers its Name Your Price tool, which could help shoppers find coverage within their budget. However, Progressive ranked toward the bottom of the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Drivers looking for top-notch service may want to read customer reviews to get a sense of what it’s like to be a Progressive policyholder.
|Bankrate Score
|4.4
|J.D. Power
|809/1,000
|AM Best score
|A+
|States covered
|50 states and Washington, D.C.
Progressive standout features
- Name Your Price tool: The Name Your Price tool walks you through choosing your coverage package, helping you find the right level of insurance for your budget.
- Pet injury coverage: This is automatically included with Progressive car insurance policies. If your pet is injured in your car during an accident, this coverage could help with up to $1,000 in veterinary bills.
Geico
Geico is the second-largest car insurance provider in the country by market share — and it’s not difficult to see why. Customers nationwide are attracted to Geico’s low average rates, digital policy management options and industry-leading list of potential discounts. In 2023, Geico accomplished a rare feat and was awarded an impressive three 2024 Bankrate Awards: Best Budget Auto Insurance Company, Best for Young Drivers and Best Overall Auto Insurance Company (tied with Amica).
Why Geico made our list: Drivers interested in finding low rates may be interested in Geico's long list of potential discounts. In addition to low average premiums, Geico extends potential savings for company, military and school affiliations, multi-vehicle, bundling and more. The carrier also has a full-service mobile app and an online portal where you can request a quote, update your policy, order roadside assistance or file a claim. However, Geico has a limited number of local agents in Utah, so it may not be the best choice for those who prefer to do business in person.
|Bankrate Score
|4.3
|J.D. Power
|804/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|50 states and Washington, D.C.
Geico standout features
- Auto Repair XPress: Geico partners with Enterprise and local repair shops to aid customers following a covered claim. With Auto Repair Xpress, Geico policyholders can drop off their damaged vehicles at an approved repair shop and pick up an Enterprise rental vehicle, all in one stop.
- Geico mobile app: Geico’s mobile app came in second place in the 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study in the service category. With the mobile app, customers can access customer service 24/7.
- Prime time contract: Qualifying drivers 50 years or older could get this guaranteed renewal contract, even if you are a new Geico customer.
USAA
USAA car insurance policies are only available to members of the military, veterans and their immediate family members. As such, USAA’s car insurance policies are tailored to suit the needs of military members, such as a vehicle storage discount during deployment.
Why USAA made our list: Though not officially ranked due to its eligibility requirements, USAA is consistently one of the highest-scoring carriers among the J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies in all regions of the country — and Utah is no different. While customer service appears to be a priority for the carrier, not everyone qualifies for coverage. USAA is only available for active-duty and retired military personnel and their immediate family members. USAA offers a decent selection of coverage options and potential discounts but stands out for its military-focused options, like a potential discount for garaging your vehicle on base.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|879/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|50 states and Washington, D.C. (for qualifying customers)
USAA standout features
- SafePilot: With USAA’s SafePilot program. Utah drivers could save up to 30 percent on their car insurance policies by downloading the SafePilot app to track their driving habits.
- USAA mobile app: USAA’s mobile app scored above average in the 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study for service.
- Accident forgiveness: USAA’s accident forgiveness endorsement is available in Utah for drivers who remain accident-free for five years while with the insurer.
State Farm
State Farm takes the top spot for car insurance when it comes to market share. In addition to its strong presence across the country, State Farm boasts numerous local agents, around 19,000 nationwide.
Why State Farm made our list: Not only is State Farm the largest provider of auto insurance in the U.S. based on market share, but it has plenty of coverage options, discount opportunities and driving programs available. The popular Drive Safe and Save usage-based program and Steer Clear for teens are two examples of programs designed to help drivers in Utah save even more. State Farm also secured the top spot in the Southwest region in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, indicating that Utah drivers with State Farm are happy with the company. However, according to our average rate analysis, State Farm may not be the cheapest insurance company in Utah, so this company might not be the best fit for those on a tight budget.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|835/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|All states except MA and RI
State Farm standout features
- Personal banking with US Bank: Through its partnership with US Bank, State Farm customers can access personal finance products like checking accounts, credit cards, home loans and more.
- Personal Price Plan: This allows drivers to customize their policies to help them avoid paying for unnecessary coverages
Auto-Owners
Headquartered in Michigan, Auto-Owners offer car insurance in 26 states, Utah included. Auto-Owners works through a network of 48,000 independent insurance agents who sell car, home, life and commercial insurance lines.
Why Auto-Owners made our list: This regional carrier made our list of best car insurance companies in Utah in part due to its robust optional endorsements. Along with more common coverage add-ons such as gap insurance, Auto-Owners offers unique endorsements you may not find with other carriers. These include diminished value and additional expenses to pay for a rental and lodging if you’re stranded due to a covered claim. However, J.D. Power scored Auto-Owners below average in the Southwest region of the 2023 Auto Insurance Study, so you may want to reach out to friends and family who insure with this company to ask about their experience.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|808/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
|States covered
|AL, AZ, AK, CO, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KN, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, NC, ND, OH, PA, SC, SD, TN, UT, VA, WI
Auto-Owners standout features
- Sold by local independent agents: Your local Auto-Owners insurance agent may have specialized insurance knowledge about your area that can help you craft your perfect policy. Do you live near one of Utah’s many ski resorts? Your agent may suggest you add Road Trouble Service to your policy in case your car gets caught in a snowbank.
- Purchase price guarantee: Make and model can influence the cost of your car insurance policy, so adding purchase price guarantee could help make sure that your vehicle is valued based on its original purchase price.
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Utah
To find the best car insurance in Utah, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed a host of metrics, including AM Best ratings, J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, discount availability and online accessibility. Additionally, we studied premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services. Using this information, we calculated each company's Bankrate Score ranging from 0.0 to 5.0. Our goal is that our holistic scoring model aims to help drivers get a complete view of how well a company may perform while they shop for new car insurance.
To help Utah drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Utah
Finding the best car insurance in UT will depend on your unique needs and financial situation. Consider these strategies to help you narrow down the best carrier and coverage choices for your circumstances.
How much is car insurance in Utah?
The average car insurance cost in Utah is $539 annually for minimum coverage and $1,510 annually for a full coverage policy. This average rate is well below the national average for full coverage, which is $2,014 per year, and also somewhat under the national average for minimum coverage, which is $622 per year. Utah's average rates may be less expensive because it is not as heavily populated as other states, which may mean less crowded roadways and a lower risk of accidents.
Utah drivers also experience lower average annual rates than their neighbors. Arizona drivers pay an average of $587 for minimum and $1,810 for full coverage; while in Nevada, the average minimum coverage policy is $973, with full coverage coming in at $2,779.
The rates below represent up-to-date quoted annual premiums gathered through Quadrant Information Services. However, your rates may be more or less expensive based on personal factors.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Utah
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.