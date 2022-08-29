Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Utah for 2024
Utah drivers pay an average of $1,510 per year for full coverage and $539 for minimum coverage, per Bankrate’s research.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
How much is car insurance in Utah?
To find out how much car insurance costs in Utah, Bankrate’s team of insurance experts analyzed data from Quadrant Information Services. On average, drivers in the Beehive State pay $539 per year for minimum coverage car insurance and $1,510 for full coverage. For comparison, the average cost of car insurance in the United States is $622 per year for a minimum coverage policy and $2,014 for full coverage.
If you’re curious why rates vary, generally drivers who live in cities or states with a higher likelihood of accidents, such as those with denser populations, see higher premiums. In addition, rates are personalized based on factors like your age, your driving record, your claims history and more.
Key takeaways
- Average rates in Utah are $45 per month for minimum coverage and $126 per month for full coverage.
- Drivers in major cities typically pay higher rates for car insurance.
- Parents who add a 16-year-old male driver to their policy pay an average of $3,949 for coverage, while adding a 16-year-old female costs around $500 less, on average.
- A DUI conviction in Utah increases average insurance rates by 90 percent.
- Drivers with excellent credit history pay around 15 percent less than the state average for a policy.
What would you like to do today?
Utah car insurance rates by city
Utah car insurance rates are not standardized across the entire state. The city you live in and your ZIP code play a role in determining your rate. Factors such as the theft rate in your neighborhood and the number of accidents in your city may impact your rate, too. The table below includes the average cost of car insurance in 10 Utah cities and how rates differ from the statewide average premium.
|Utah city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from UT avg. annual full coverage premium
|Layton
|$119
|$1,424
|-6%
|Lehi
|$126
|$1,506
|0%
|Ogden
|$123
|$1,477
|-2%
|Orem
|$129
|$1,551
|3%
|Provo
|$127
|$1,525
|1%
|Saint George
|$114
|$1,373
|-9%
|Salt Lake City
|$135
|$1,622
|7%
|Sandy
|$129
|$1,547
|3%
|South Jordan
|$129
|$1,552
|3%
|West Jordan
|$133
|$1,592
|5%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Utah
Young drivers in Utah, as in most states, pay some of the highest rates for car insurance due to their lack of experience on the road. Statistics show that teen drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents and may engage in risky behaviors behind the wheel, such as speeding or texting while driving. In fact, motor vehicle accidents were the leading cause of death for female teenagers between 13 and 19 years old in 2020.
Insurers are not allowed to use age as a rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts, but age — as well as gender — will impact your rate in Utah. That’s because statistics also show that male drivers have a higher rate of fatal accidents than females. Gender is not a contributing factor in several states, though, including California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Utah
|Avg. min. coverage premium in Utah
|Age 16*
|$3,949
|$1,500
|Age 18
|$5,850
|$2,090
|Age 20
|$4,053
|$1,375
|Age 25
|$1,942
|$657
|Age 30
|$1,611
|$557
|Age 40
|$1,521
|$532
|Age 50
|$1,399
|$504
|Age 60
|$1,362
|$498
|Age 70
|$1,549
|$586
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Utah
|Avg. min. coverage premium in Utah
|Age 16*
|$3,495
|$1,370
|Age 18
|$4,827
|$1,827
|Age 20
|$3,353
|$1,220
|Age 25
|$1,763
|$635
|Age 30
|$1,564
|$563
|Age 40
|$1,498
|$546
|Age 50
|$1,395
|$510
|Age 60
|$1,353
|$502
|Age 70
|$1,511
|$575
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: As with any form of insurance, the cost of auto insurance is dependent on risk. Statistically, male drivers are more likely to get into accidents, which means insurers are more likely to have to pay a claim for a male driver than a female driver. Since insurance rates are based on risk, men — especially younger men — will pay more for auto insurance than female drivers in states where gender and age are allowed to be taken into consideration when insurers price policies.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Utah
While 16- and 17-year-olds cannot get their own car insurance policies in almost all situations, young drivers aged 18 and up can. Older teens often have the option to get their own policy or stay on their parents’ policy (as long as they still live in their parents’ household in most circumstances). As you can see from the average rates below, staying on your parents’ policy in Utah can shave a significant amount of money off your annual premium.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in UT
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in UT
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,722
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,361
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,104
|$5,338
|72%
|Age 19
|$2,752
|$4,074
|48%
|Age 20
|$2,592
|$3,703
|43%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Utah?
One of the biggest factors that will impact your car insurance rate is your driving record. If you have any violations on your record within the last several years, you will probably pay a higher premium. The most serious infraction is generally considered to be a DUI; Utah drivers with one or more may see significant penalties, including the loss of their license, and they may have to find a car insurance company that specializes in providing coverage for high-risk drivers.
Below are average car insurance rates in Utah for drivers with one speeding ticket, one accident or one DUI, showing the impact each typically has on car insurance premiums.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in UT
|Percent increase from UT avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,510
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,869
|24%
|At-fault accident
|$2,242
|48%
|DUI conviction
|$2,866
|90%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Utah by credit score
In all but four states, your credit-based insurance score can have a large impact on your car insurance rates, and Utah is no different. Studies have shown that drivers who have a poor credit history tend to file more claims, and average car insurance rates reflect that increased risk. In fact, drivers with poor credit in Utah might pay as much as 76 percent more for full coverage car insurance.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in UT
|Percent change from UT avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,661
|76%
|Average
|$1,644
|9%
|Good
|$1,510
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,277
|-15%
Utah car insurance rates by vehicle type
Another factor in determining your rate is the type of car you drive. Cars that are more costly to repair, such as luxury sedans or high-end sports cars, are likely to see higher rates for their insurance. As this table shows, the Honda Odyssey and Ford F-150 have average insurance rates below the state average.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Utah
|BMW 330i
|$1,911
|Ford F-150
|$1,304
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,300
|Toyota Camry
|$1,510
|Toyota Prius
|$1,569
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Utah
It’s no secret that car insurance can be expensive and add a significant amount to the total cost of owning a vehicle, but driving without insurance is risky and could land you in legal trouble. Given how many factors influence rates, figuring out how much you need to budget for insurance can be tricky. Use this calculator to help estimate how much you might expect to pay.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
How to save on car insurance in Utah
Average car insurance rates in Utah are lower than national averages, which should be welcome news to Utah drivers. But no one wants to pay more than they have to for insurance. If you are looking for cheap car insurance, there are a few strategies you can consider to help you save money. Here are some suggestions:
- Pay your premium in full: If you can afford to pay your annual premium up front and in full, your insurance company may discount your premium.
- Improve your credit: If you have bad credit, taking steps to improve it could eventually mean securing a better car insurance rate.
- Switch insurance companies: You may want to request quotes from a range of carriers every year to see if another company offers you a better deal on your auto insurance. Switching insurers is typically fairly easy and may save you money in the long run.
- Take advantage of discounts: Most car insurance companies offer several discounts to help offset costs, and many are easy to earn. You might want to check with your agent each year about what’s available and what you might qualify for.
- Enroll in a telematics program: Insurers are increasingly offering telematics programs, which use an app or a small device installed in your car to monitor your driving in real time. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, you can be rewarded with a reduced rate.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.