Average cost of car insurance in Utah for 2024

Utah drivers pay an average of $1,510 per year for full coverage and $539 for minimum coverage, per Bankrate’s research.

Written by
TJ Porter
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Jan 09, 2024
On This Page

How much is car insurance in Utah? 

To find out how much car insurance costs in Utah, Bankrate’s team of insurance experts analyzed data from Quadrant Information Services. On average, drivers in the Beehive State pay $539 per year for minimum coverage car insurance and $1,510 for full coverage. For comparison, the average cost of car insurance in the United States is $622 per year for a minimum coverage policy and $2,014 for full coverage.

If you’re curious why rates vary, generally drivers who live in cities or states with a higher likelihood of accidents, such as those with denser populations, see higher premiums. In addition, rates are personalized based on factors like your age, your driving record, your claims history and more.

Key takeaways

  • Average rates in Utah are $45 per month for minimum coverage and $126 per month for full coverage.
  • Drivers in major cities typically pay higher rates for car insurance.
  • Parents who add a 16-year-old male driver to their policy pay an average of $3,949 for coverage, while adding a 16-year-old female costs around $500 less, on average.
  • A DUI conviction in Utah increases average insurance rates by 90 percent.
  • Drivers with excellent credit history pay around 15 percent less than the state average for a policy.

Utah car insurance rates by city

Utah car insurance rates are not standardized across the entire state. The city you live in and your ZIP code play a role in determining your rate. Factors such as the theft rate in your neighborhood and the number of accidents in your city may impact your rate, too. The table below includes the average cost of car insurance in 10 Utah cities and how rates differ from the statewide average premium.

Utah city Avg. monthly full coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium Percentage change from UT avg. annual full coverage premium
Layton $119 $1,424 -6%
Lehi $126 $1,506 0%
Ogden $123 $1,477 -2%
Orem $129 $1,551 3%
Provo $127 $1,525 1%
Saint George $114 $1,373 -9%
Salt Lake City $135 $1,622 7%
Sandy $129 $1,547 3%
South Jordan $129 $1,552 3%
West Jordan $133 $1,592 5%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Utah

Young drivers in Utah, as in most states, pay some of the highest rates for car insurance due to their lack of experience on the road. Statistics show that teen drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents and may engage in risky behaviors behind the wheel, such as speeding or texting while driving. In fact, motor vehicle accidents were the leading cause of death for female teenagers between 13 and 19 years old in 2020.

Insurers are not allowed to use age as a rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts, but age — as well as gender — will impact your rate in Utah. That’s because statistics also show that male drivers have a higher rate of fatal accidents than females. Gender is not a contributing factor in several states, though, including California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Age Avg. full coverage premium in Utah Avg. min. coverage premium in Utah
Age 16* $3,949 $1,500
Age 18 $5,850 $2,090
Age 20 $4,053 $1,375
Age 25 $1,942 $657
Age 30 $1,611 $557
Age 40 $1,521 $532
Age 50 $1,399 $504
Age 60 $1,362 $498
Age 70 $1,549 $586

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Avg. full coverage premium in Utah Avg. min. coverage premium in Utah
Age 16* $3,495 $1,370
Age 18 $4,827 $1,827
Age 20 $3,353 $1,220
Age 25 $1,763 $635
Age 30 $1,564 $563
Age 40 $1,498 $546
Age 50 $1,395 $510
Age 60 $1,353 $502
Age 70 $1,511 $575

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: As with any form of insurance, the cost of auto insurance is dependent on risk. Statistically, male drivers are more likely to get into accidents, which means insurers are more likely to have to pay a claim for a male driver than a female driver. Since insurance rates are based on risk, men — especially younger men — will pay more for auto insurance than female drivers in states where gender and age are allowed to be taken into consideration when insurers price policies.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Utah

While 16- and 17-year-olds cannot get their own car insurance policies in almost all situations, young drivers aged 18 and up can. Older teens often have the option to get their own policy or stay on their parents’ policy (as long as they still live in their parents’ household in most circumstances). As you can see from the average rates below, staying on your parents’ policy in Utah can shave a significant amount of money off your annual premium.

Age Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in UT Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in UT Percent difference
Age 16 $3,722 N/A* N/A*
Age 17 $3,361 N/A* N/A*
Age 18 $3,104 $5,338 72%
Age 19 $2,752 $4,074 48%
Age 20 $2,592 $3,703 43%

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Utah?

One of the biggest factors that will impact your car insurance rate is your driving record. If you have any violations on your record within the last several years, you will probably pay a higher premium. The most serious infraction is generally considered to be a DUI; Utah drivers with one or more may see significant penalties, including the loss of their license, and they may have to find a car insurance company that specializes in providing coverage for high-risk drivers.

Below are average car insurance rates in Utah for drivers with one speeding ticket, one accident or one DUI, showing the impact each typically has on car insurance premiums.

Driving incident Avg. annual full coverage premium in UT Percent increase from UT avg. annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $1,510 0%
Speeding ticket conviction $1,869 24%
At-fault accident $2,242 48%
DUI conviction $2,866 90%

The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.

Car insurance rates in Utah by credit score

In all but four states, your credit-based insurance score can have a large impact on your car insurance rates, and Utah is no different. Studies have shown that drivers who have a poor credit history tend to file more claims, and average car insurance rates reflect that increased risk. In fact, drivers with poor credit in Utah might pay as much as 76 percent more for full coverage car insurance.

Credit tier Avg. annual full coverage premium in UT Percent change from UT avg. annual full coverage premium
Poor $2,661 76%
Average $1,644 9%
Good $1,510 0%
Excellent $1,277 -15%

Utah car insurance rates by vehicle type

Another factor in determining your rate is the type of car you drive. Cars that are more costly to repair, such as luxury sedans or high-end sports cars, are likely to see higher rates for their insurance. As this table shows, the Honda Odyssey and Ford F-150 have average insurance rates below the state average.

Vehicle Avg. annual full coverage premium in Utah
BMW 330i $1,911
Ford F-150 $1,304
Honda Odyssey $1,300
Toyota Camry $1,510
Toyota Prius $1,569

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

How to save on car insurance in Utah

Average car insurance rates in Utah are lower than national averages, which should be welcome news to Utah drivers. But no one wants to pay more than they have to for insurance. If you are looking for cheap car insurance, there are a few strategies you can consider to help you save money. Here are some suggestions:

  • Pay your premium in full: If you can afford to pay your annual premium up front and in full, your insurance company may discount your premium.
  • Improve your credit: If you have bad credit, taking steps to improve it could eventually mean securing a better car insurance rate.
  • Switch insurance companies: You may want to request quotes from a range of carriers every year to see if another company offers you a better deal on your auto insurance. Switching insurers is typically fairly easy and may save you money in the long run.
  • Take advantage of discounts: Most car insurance companies offer several discounts to help offset costs, and many are easy to earn. You might want to check with your agent each year about what’s available and what you might qualify for.
  • Enroll in a telematics program: Insurers are increasingly offering telematics programs, which use an app or a small device installed in your car to monitor your driving in real time. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, you can be rewarded with a reduced rate.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.

Savings

