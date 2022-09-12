Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Cheapest car insurance in Utah for 2024

Geico, USAA and Auto-Owners have cheap average car insurance rates in Utah.

Mary Van Keuren
Amelia Buckley
Updated Dec 21, 2023
On This Page

The cheapest car insurance companies in Utah

Utah drivers pay lower-than-average rates for car insurance, at an average of $1,510 per year for full coverage and $539 per year for minimum coverage. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Utah, you may have an easier search than you would in many other states as its average rates are lower than the national average of $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage.

Key takeaways

Cheapest car insurance in Utah for minimum coverage

When shopping for cheap insurance, Utah drivers may first want to consider how much coverage they need. Minimum coverage, which refers to the lowest limits you can buy and still drive legally, is often the cheapest option but provides much less financial protection compared to higher limits. Below you can see the cheapest carriers in Utah for minimum coverage and how their average rates compare to the state average cost of $539 per year.

Carrier Monthly min coverage premium Annual min coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
USAA
$26
$310
- $229
Geico
$26
$308
- $231
Nationwide
$42
$500
- $39
Auto-Owners
$36
$428
- $111
Progressive
$44
$526
- $13
Minimum coverage requirements for Utah drivers

Drivers in Utah must carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance to legally operate a vehicle. According to Utah’s auto insurance laws, drivers need to have the following coverage to register their vehicle and legally get behind the wheel:

  • $25,000 bodily injury liability coverage per person
  • $65,000 bodily injury liability coverage per accident
  • $15,000 property damage liability coverage per accident
  • $3,000 personal injury protection (PIP)

A minimum coverage policy is often the cheapest option for Utah drivers. However, insurance experts often recommend that drivers buy higher liability limits for more financial protection. If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle you’ll likely be required to carry full coverage. You may also want to consider full coverage if you don’t have the funds to repair or replace your vehicle out of pocket.

Cheapest car insurance in Utah for full coverage

Full coverage refers to a policy that has both comprehensive and collision coverage added, which pay for damages to your own vehicle after an accident or other covered incident. Full coverage costs an average of $1,510 per year in Utah. Although it is more expensive than minimum coverage, full coverage provides more robust coverage that might save you a significant amount of money in the event of a serious accident or other covered incident that damages your vehicle.

Carrier Monthly full coverage premium Annual full coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
Geico
$84
$1,010
- $500
USAA
$82
$979
- $531
Auto-Owners
$101
$1,206
- $304
Sentry
$110
$1,319
- $191
Nationwide
$99
$1,186
- $324
Cheapest car insurance in Utah for drivers with prior accidents

One of the factors that insurers look at seriously when determining your rate is your driving history. Drivers with accidents and tickets on their record are seen as more likely to get into another accident and file claims, so they typically pay higher car insurance rates. Fortunately, some carriers offer lower rates than others to drivers with incidents on their driving records.

Cheapest insurance company for drivers in Utah with a speeding ticket: Geico

A speeding ticket in Utah is a relatively minor offense compared to other traffic violations, but speeding is still an unsafe driving behavior that can lead to accidents. Consequently, having a speeding ticket conviction on your record will likely cause your car insurance rate to increase, usually for three to five years.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
Geico $350 $1,156
USAA $390 $1,235
Nationwide $554 $1,298
Sentry $555 $1,619
Auto-Owners $578 $1,543

Cheapest insurance company for drivers in Utah with an at-fault accident: Geico

At-fault collisions can have a big impact on your car insurance premium. Generally, a collision you are responsible for will impact your car insurance premium for five years, but that can vary depending on the location and the severity of the crash. If you have accident forgiveness on your policy prior to the incident, however, you may avoid a rate hike for your first at-fault crash. You could consider switching to one of these companies once your claim is closed. These five carriers have the lowest rates for at-fault accidents in Utah, based on our research.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
Geico $465 $1,533
USAA $486 $1,494
Nationwide $591 $1,422
Auto-Owners $715 $1,911
Farmers $750 $1,926

Cheapest rates in Utah for high-risk drivers: Progressive

High-risk drivers typically pay the highest car insurance rates due to the potential for a costly claim payout. You might be considered high risk if you have been convicted of a DUI, have a very low credit score or have been caught driving uninsured. Some high-risk drivers need to purchase coverage from a non-standard carrier that has more relaxed underwriting standards, or will be required to obtain an SR-22 from an insurer that will offer it.

If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Utah as a high-risk driver, remember that “cheap” is relative. You can maybe find Utah car insurance savings by shopping around, but your premiums will still likely be relatively high. If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you might want to check out the following five carriers:

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Progressive $588 $1,451
USAA $622 $1,986
Geico $706 $2,284
Farmers $715 $1,852
Alpha Insurance Group $778 $2,918
Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: If you have been deemed a high-risk driver, you may have been required to file an SR-22 certificate with the state. This may also be the case if your license has been suspended in the past. An SR-22 is simply a certificate that is filed by your car insurance company with the DMV on your behalf stating that you carry at least the minimum required insurance to allow you to drive legally in the state. Unfortunately, not all insurance companies offer SR-22s, so if you are required to file one after an accident or other mishap, you may need to change to another insurance company that is willing to process your SR-22.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Utah

Your age is a primary factor in most states, including Utah, and young drivers will generally pay higher rates than older drivers. However, shopping around and comparing young driver discounts may help you find cheap auto coverage for young drivers in Utah.

Cheapest Utah car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico

When you add a teen driver to your policy, your car insurance premium will very likely increase. This is because young drivers lack experience and are more likely to get into accidents than older drivers. However, your premium should start to drop as the driver gets older and gains experience on the road, assuming they keep a clean driving record.

In the meantime, you may want to look for discounts aimed at young drivers, like savings for getting good grades in school, to save on car insurance in Utah. You can also shop around to find lower rates; the companies below are the cheapest in the state, on average, for married couples adding a 16-year-old to their car insurance policy.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Geico $751 $2,399
USAA $844 $2,386
Nationwide $852 $1,910
Allstate $1,091 $4,179
Auto-Owners $1,219 $2,981
Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: Our rates for teen drivers were determined by looking at averages for a 16-year-old teen who is covered on their parents' policy. Drivers under the age of 18 generally need to be insured on a parent or guardian's policy until they become adults. Even after age 18, young drivers may want to consider staying on their parents' insurance as long as they can because they usually pay less than they would on their own policy. However, depending on the carrier, you may need to live with your parents to qualify for coverage on their policy.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a ticket: USAA

Teens already see high average rates, and a speeding ticket can exacerbate these pricey premiums. Fortunately, the following carriers offer the lowest average rates for teens with speeding tickets. The rates below are for an 18-year-old driver with a single speeding ticket conviction.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
USAA $1,202 $3,617.05
Geico $1,397 $4,361.65
Sentry $1,749 $5,076.00
Nationwide $1,961 $4,435.24
Auto-Owners $2,115 $5,120.35

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Teens are more likely than any other age group to get into accidents. Because of this, teens with accidents typically see very high car insurance rates. They may even be categorized as high-risk by some carriers. The following companies offer the lowest average rates for an 18-year-old driver with a single at-fault accident on their record.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
USAA $1,300 $3,786
Geico $1,618 $5,043
Nationwide $1,947 $4,389
Sentry $2,084 $5,998
Auto-Owners $2,303 $5,548
Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: A household with a teen driver may want to consider adding an accident forgiveness endorsement to their policy. Accident forgiveness, which is available from many carriers as an add-on to a basic policy, means that you will not see a rate increase following your first at-fault accident. This endorsement is not available with all carriers and some require drivers to earn it with demonstrated safe driving.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers

Young drivers with DUIs will almost certainly need to seek out high-risk auto coverage. You will likely need to shop around a lot to find a carrier that will offer you coverage at a reasonable price. The following carriers offer the lowest average rates for a 21-year-old driver with a single DUI conviction, but you'll need to request a personalized quote to see if you are eligible for coverage.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Farmers $864 $2,209
Progressive $1,014 $2,803
USAA $1,072 $3,306
Geico $1,112 $3,652
Sentry $1,463 $4,579

Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Utah

Car insurance rates vary by city across the nation, and Utah is no exception. In the quest for cheap auto insurance in Utah, drivers probably won’t find it practical to move. But if you’re already considering a move, keep in mind that your location within the state plays a role in your rates. Below are some of the cheapest large cities for Utah auto insurance and the cheapest cities for coverage overall. As you can see, many of the cheapest cities overall are fairly rural.

City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
St. George $485 USAA $289
Layton $523 USAA $298
Ogden $541 Geico $310
Lehi $562 USAA $328
Provo $568 USAA $318
City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
Green River $419 USAA $247
Thompson $419 USAA $247
Moab $420 USAA $247
Torrey $420 USAA $239
Teasdale $421 USAA $239

Car insurance discounts in Utah

If you want to save on your Utah car insurance, discounts can be a great way to do it. Some common car insurance discounts include:

  • Young driver discounts: Insurers know that car insurance can be expensive for young drivers, and most carriers offer at least one discount to help offset the cost. Common savings for teens and young drivers include good student discounts, student-at-school discounts and driver training discounts.
  • Safe driver discounts: If you haven’t had an accident or ticket in three to five years (although this varies by insurer), you may qualify for a safe driver or good driver discount. Some companies also offer claims-free discounts, which apply when you haven’t filed an insurance claim in a specified time frame.
  • Other discounts: Bundling your auto and home insurance (or renters or condo insurance, if you aren’t a homeowner) is usually one of the most substantial discounts available. You might also save if you sign up for a telematics program, elect to get paperless bills and statements, or pay in full for your entire policy term.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Mary Van Keuren
Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Amelia Buckley
