How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Utah
A Utah speeding ticket can be costly and often isn’t worth the consequences that come with driving too fast. In Utah, speeding tickets may cost you several hundred dollars, along with points on your driving record. This can result in increased car insurance premiums and potential license suspension, which could end up totaling even more than the initial ticket. Before a speeding ticket, the average car insurance rates in Utah are $1,929 per year for full coverage and $695 per year for minimum coverage. Following a speeding ticket, average annual rates rise to $2,394 for full coverage and $857 for minimum coverage.
How much is a speeding ticket in Utah?
The cost of a speeding ticket in Utah may vary widely based on factors such as how much over the speed limit you are driving and where the offense occurs. For example, the bail/fine amount varies based on how much you drive over the speed limit:
- 1 to 10 MPH over: $130
- 11 to 15 MPH over: $160
- 16 to 20 MPH over: $210
- 21 to 25 MPH over: $280
- 26 to 30 MPH over: $380
If you are found driving more than 31 MPH over the speed limit, it is classified as a class C misdemeanor, which requires a court appearance. You can also be fined as much as $680 for an offense in a construction zone and up to $790 for your second offense of speeding in a school zone. Utah drivers who receive a speeding ticket will also incur points on their license, typically between 35 and 75 points. If a driver over 21 collects 200 points or more within three years, their license can be suspended for three months to one year. Drivers under 21 can lose their license due to just one speeding violation.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Utah?
The cost of a speeding ticket in Utah will depend on how much you were speeding and several personal rating factors. Drivers convicted of speeding in Utah usually see their car insurance rates increase for around three to five years. Average rate data from Quadrant Information Services indicates that Utah drivers typically face premium increases of around 24 percent after receiving one speeding ticket.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Avg. full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|Total average
|$1,929
|$2,394
|24%
*Car insurance rates reflect annual averages
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Utah
Unfortunately, there is not much you can do to avoid a car insurance rate hike after getting a speeding ticket in Utah. But there are a few ways you can potentially lower your premium and get cheaper car insurance. For instance, getting multiple car insurance quotes, looking for discounts and raising your deductible might help you keep your car insurance costs lower.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
If you feel like you are paying too much for car insurance after a speeding ticket, get quotes from other insurers. Each car insurance provider has its own formula for calculating rates, so it is possible you might find a lower rate elsewhere. The table below includes some of the best car insurance companies in Utah and the average annual rate increase from each after a speeding ticket. As you can see, the increases vary dramatically.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket in Utah
|Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket in Utah
|Percentage increase
|Auto-Owners
|$1,404
|$1,805
|29%
|Geico
|$1,288
|$1,479
|15%
|Nationwide
|$1,336
|$1,456
|9%
|Progressive
|$1,308
|$1,697
|30%
|USAA
|$1,356
|$1,719
|27%
|State Farm
|$3,905
|$4,550
|17%
Look for discounts
You can find potential car insurance discounts from most car insurance companies in Utah. However, the exact savings available are unique to each provider. Most car insurance companies offer several discount opportunities, though, and you might qualify for several of them. Some of the most common car insurance discounts include:
- Savings for bundling auto and home insurance
- Insuring a new vehicle
- Being a good student
- Having no accidents on your record
- Having certain safety features in your car
Raise your deductible
A deductible is an out-of-pocket expense you must pay after a comprehensive or collision claim is approved; the claims check your insurer sends will have this amount deducted. The higher your deductible, the lower your premium will be. Make sure, however, that the deductible amount you select is an amount that you feel comfortable paying on short notice.
Other speeding ticket considerations
In Utah, the biggest consequences for a speeding ticket include a fine, a higher car insurance rate and potential license suspension, depending on how many points are on your record.
Most drivers will not have to attend traffic court after a standard speeding ticket unless they contest the violation. Jail time is not a consequence of getting a speeding ticket in Utah, even for traveling more than 31 mph over the speed limit.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
The best car insurance company for drivers with a speeding ticket depends on multiple factors, including the driver’s geographic location, budget and coverage needs. To find the right carrier for you, shop around and compare providers using your criteria. Then, get a few quotes to see which company can offer you the lowest rate with the best coverage.
-
It isn’t necessary to tell your insurance company about a speeding ticket. However, insurance companies will find out about your speeding tickets whether you report them or not. Insurance companies typically review your driving record prior to renewing your policy to check for violations.
-
Nationally, the current average annual car insurance premium is $2,542 for a full coverage policy and $740 for a minimum coverage policy as of January 2024. However, car insurance premiums are personalized. You might pay a higher or lower rate based on your credit-based insurance score (in most states), driving record and claims history. If you feel you are paying too much, you may want to check out our picks for the cheapest car insurance companies to see if you can save money.
-
While a speeding ticket will likely increase your insurance rates, there are methods to help save money on your premium. First, check with your current insurer for any potential discounts that you may qualify for, such as those for completing a defensive driving course or bundling insurance products. It also helps to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the most competitive rates. Additionally, consider adjusting your coverage options or increasing your deductible to lower premiums.
-
-
