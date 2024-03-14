Penalties for driving without insurance in Utah
Like most states, Utah requires drivers to maintain at least a minimum level of auto insurance in order to legally operate a vehicle in the state. While this adds an additional expense to owning a vehicle, driving without insurance in Utah can cost you way more if you get caught or are involved in an accident. In Utah, driving without insurance is also illegal. If you’re caught with no insurance, Utah code allows for penalties including fines and potential license revocation. Whether you reside in Utah or are just passing through, being knowledgeable about the state’s insurance regulations enables you to make smarter choices on the road and steer clear of the consequences of driving uninsured.
Utah car insurance laws
Per state law, the minimum required coverage in Utah is:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person: This coverage pays for the injuries you cause to the driver and passengers in the other vehicle(s) or to anyone outside of a vehicle that you injure.
- $65,000 bodily injury liability per accident: This is the maximum amount the insurance company will pay for injuries to others per each accident.
- $15,000 property damage liability: This is the amount the insurance company will pay for any property damage that you cause. This can apply to the other vehicle(s), personal property in the other vehicle(s) that you damage or damage to property outside of a vehicle, like a fence.
Because Utah is a no-fault state, drivers must also carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.
Although there are minimum requirements in place, Utah drivers can purchase more insurance. They can increase their liability limits and add more coverages as well. Many insurance professionals recommend higher liability limits, since they provide more financial protection in the event that you cause an accident.
Additionally, minimum coverage does not provide you with any protection for your own vehicle. To get that, you will need to purchase comprehensive and collision coverage. If your vehicle is financed, your lender will likely require you to have these types of coverage.
Penalties for driving without insurance in Utah
Utah drivers are legally required to carry auto insurance. Police officers routinely ask for proof of insurance if you are pulled over or in an accident. If you are an uninsured driver or cannot provide evidence of your insurance coverage, you may face several penalties.
If you’re caught with no insurance, Utah code classifies the crime as a class B misdemeanor per the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles, which can result in fines ranging from $400 to $1,000 if you are convicted. Your license may also be suspended. In order to reinstate it, you will need to have an SR-22 form filed. This is a form that an insurance company files with the DMV to prove that you are maintaining insurance, so you will have to purchase an insurance policy before reinstating your license.
Getting into an accident without insurance in Utah
Getting into an accident is never a pleasant experience, but if you are uninsured, it adds another layer of complication. Drivers with insurance are able to file claims with their insurance company, which may help to pay for the damages caused.
Driving without insurance in Utah can carry major repercussions. You can be subject to all of the penalties mentioned above, as well as face vehicle impoundment and potential jail time, depending on the severity of your accident. In addition, you are responsible for the costs of any injuries or damage you caused. Not having insurance could mean you are responsible for those damages out of pocket, and can result in lawsuits and even the seizure of your assets.
Even if you are not at fault in an accident, if you cannot show proof of insurance it could result in your license being suspended and you needing an SR-22 form to get it reinstated, which could make your insurance more expensive than it would be otherwise.
Frequently asked questions
Providing false insurance information can be a serious offense. If you’re unable to present valid proof of active insurance during a traffic stop or after an accident, this could result in a no insurance ticket in Utah, carrying penalties such as fines or license suspension. However, if you knowingly provide false insurance information, this act could escalate to a more severe legal issue. Misrepresenting your insurance status might be construed as insurance fraud, which is a criminal offense.Insurance fraud not only undermines the trust in the insurance system but also impacts other honest policyholders. As such, it is typically treated with strict legal consequences. It’s crucial for drivers in Utah to understand the gravity of this offense and the potential legal ramifications, which could include fines, criminal charges or even imprisonment, depending on the severity of the fraud.
Car insurance rates can vary significantly from state to state. In the United States, the average annual cost for minimum coverage is approximately $740, while full coverage averages around $2,542, as of January 2024. In comparison, Utah’s average annual car insurance rates appear to be more favorable for consumers. On average, Utah drivers pay about $691 per year for minimum coverage, which is slightly below the national average. For full coverage, the average cost in Utah is around $1,916 annually, which is notably less expensive than the national average.It’s important to understand that these figures are averages and individual premiums may vary based on factors such as the driver’s age, driving record, type of vehicle and specific coverage needs. Utah’s lower-than-average rates for full coverage can be attributed to factors like the state’s relatively low population density, lower frequency of claims or effective state regulations on insurance practices.
You have to carry at least Utah’s minimum levels of coverage to drive legally in the state. If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, you will also likely have to carry collision and comprehensive coverage. In addition, there are several optional coverage types when it comes to auto insurance. You may be able to add coverage like car rental reimbursement, roadside assistance or gap insurance. Every company offers a different selection of coverage; talking with a representative from your company may help you decide what to purchase.
The best car insurance in Utah will be different for every driver. Car insurance premiums are determined by a number of factors including your driving record, vehicle type, location, and coverage needs. If you have a teenage driver or a past driving infraction on your record, a carrier that specializes in that coverage may be better for you than for others. Ask for quotes from multiple carriers to determine which option is best for you.
The average cost of car insurance in Utah is lower than the national average, but you can still look for ways to save more money. Having a clean driving record is one way to get the lowest rates, and some insurance companies offer programs that track your driving in exchange for a discount if you perform well. You can also inquire about discount opportunities you may qualify for by contacting an agent.
