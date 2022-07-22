Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Arizona for 2024
Geico, State Farm, Progressive, Travelers and Nationwide write the best car insurance in Arizona.
Best car insurance companies in Arizona
According to premium data sourced from Quadrant Information Services, the annual average premium for a full coverage policy in Arizona is $2,556. The average rate for a minimum coverage policy is $829 per year.
However, we know that, while important, cheap premiums likely aren’t your only consideration when shopping for new car insurance. Aside from rates, we also analyzed customer satisfaction scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and ranked carriers using our proprietary Bankrate Scoring method. This study revealed that Geico, State Farm, Progressive, Travelers and Nationwide are among some of the best car insurance companies in Arizona across a variety of scenarios.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$1,370
|
$465
|
4.2
|
$1,891
|
$607
|
4.2
|
$1,780
|
$613
|
4.0
|
$1,398
|
$440
|
3.9
|
$1,865
|
$784
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$114/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,370/yr
Customer satisfaction
804/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers some of the cheapest average premiums out of all the insurance companies in Arizona we analyzed. In addition to its low average rates, Geico offers a lengthy list of discounts to potentially lower your rate further. You might qualify for a discount if you are a safe driver, a federal employee, a military service member or if you have certain safety features in your vehicle. Arizona drivers may also be interested in signing up for Geico’s telematics program, DriveEasy, which might net you savings if you practice safe driving habits.
Who Geico may be good for: Between generally low rates and a long list of discounts, Geico might be the best car insurance company in Arizona for drivers looking for cheap (but relatively basic) coverage.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$158/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,891/yr
Customer satisfaction
835/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: If you prefer the personal touch of a local agent, State Farm could be a good company for you. State Farm, the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share, has an extensive network of local agencies throughout Arizona. Additionally, State Farm is known for excellent customer service. Not only did State Farm earn first place for overall customer satisfaction in the Southwest region of the most recent J.D. Power auto insurance study, but it also earned high marks for claims satisfaction and digital tools. However, State Farm isn’t the cheapest carrier on our list, so it may not be the best choice for budget-conscious drivers.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
-
-
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$148/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,780/yr
Customer satisfaction
809/1,000
-
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive offers low average rates in Arizona for drivers with infractions, including speeding tickets, on their record, making it a potentially economical choice for high-risk shoppers. If you’re working on cleaning up your driving habits, you might also want to consider Progressive’s telematics program: Snapshot. Progressive offers a fairly robust list of endorsements, but falls short in terms of customer and claims service, according to J.D. Power.
Read full Progressive Insurance review
-
-
Travelers
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$116/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,398/yr
Customer satisfaction
860/1,000
-
Why Travelers made our list: Between new car replacement coverage, accident forgiveness and gap insurance, Travelers offers a suite of options that may appeal to Arizona drivers looking to build a robust policy. Travelers even offers named non-owner policies, which can cover drivers without a vehicle if they rent or borrow a car. However, Arizona drivers with an Android phone that prefer to handle their insurance via mobile app may want to read Google Play reviews, as it seems like the company may be experiencing tech issues.
Read full Travelers Insurance review
-
-
Nationwide
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
$155/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,865/yr
Customer satisfaction
783/1,000
-
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide made our list of best Arizona car insurance companies for a few different reasons. Nationwide offers two different telematics discounts. SmartMiles, a pay-per-mile insurance program, could help Arizonans who drive less than average save on their car insurance. SmartRide, a more traditional telematics discount, could help drivers save based on safe driving habits. Additionally, policyholders may want to take advantage of Nationwide’s On Your Side Review. This perk, which comes at no additional charge, facilitates a meeting with your agent, where they conduct a full policy review to ensure that you’re taking advantage of all the savings opportunities you could be eligible for.
Read full Nationwide Insurance review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Arizona
To find the best auto insurance in Arizona, Bankrate’s insurance experts developed a proprietary Bankrate Score to help grade companies on factors like customer service rankings, financial strength ratings, policy options and discounts, and more. We also reviewed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to see which companies offered great coverage at a reasonable price.
Each company was scored based on these categories, with a higher score in each category resulting in a higher overall Bankrate Score, with a maximum score of 5 out of 5. This may help you more easily compare different car insurance carriers to each other and decide which ones you may want to get a quote from.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Arizona drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Arizona
Each provider offers different auto insurance rates depending on various factors, including your driving history, geographic location, age, occupation and the type of vehicle you drive. If you want to get the best car insurance, you may want to consider taking the following steps.
How much is car insurance in Arizona?
The average cost of car insurance in Arizona is $2,556 per year for full coverage and $829 per year for minimum coverage. Arizona drivers pay less than the national average cost of car insurance for full coverage, which is $2,542 per year. The cost of minimum coverage insurance in Arizona is also cheaper than the national average of $740 per year. Arizona’s average car insurance rates are in between the average rates in neighboring states of California and Utah. California’s full coverage average rates are higher at $2,701 per year for full coverage, but $650 per year for minimum coverage. On the other hand, Utah’s average rates are lower than Arizona's, at $1,916 per year for full coverage and $691 per year for minimum coverage.
Location is a major factor impacting state rates, as each state, and even each city within the state could have a different crime rate, cost of living, average repair costs, and more. For instance, California's average rates could be higher than Arizona's due to a higher population density, leading to a higher prevalence of car accidents. Utah could be cheaper for the same reason — a lower population density, leading to a reduced risk of car accidents. Additionally, Los Angeles is the second-largest city in the country, which may skew California’s average rates as a whole.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Phoenix
|$2,769
|+8%
|Glendale
|$2,862
|+11%
|Cave Creek
|$2,515
|-2%
|Peoria
|$2,660
|+4%
|Tempe
|$2,598
|+2%
|Valley Farms
|$2,341
|-9%
|Gilbert
|$2,473
|-3%
|Glendale Luke Afb
|$2,744
|+7%
|Litchfield Park
|$2,660
|+4%
|Surprise
|$2,480
|-3%
|Carefree
|$2,444
|-5%
|Buckeye
|$2,578
|+1%
|Palo Verde
|$2,531
|-1%
|Wittmann
|$2,394
|-7%
|Chinle
|$2,435
|-5%
|Houck
|$2,450
|-4%
|Lupton
|$2,425
|-5%
|Pinon
|$2,408
|-6%
|Dennehotso
|$2,450
|-4%
|Tucson
|$2,445
|-4%
|Sanders
|$2,453
|-4%
|Tortilla Flat
|$2,400
|-6%
|Queen Creek
|$2,533
|-1%
|Scottsdale
|$2,541
|-1%
|Paradise Valley
|$2,618
|+2%
|Mesa
|$2,543
|-1%
|Apache Junction
|$2,417
|-6%
|Sacaton
|$2,481
|-3%
|Rio Verde
|$2,380
|-7%
|Fountain Hills
|$2,445
|-4%
|Eloy
|$2,404
|-6%
|Chandler
|$2,445
|-4%
|El Mirage
|$2,720
|+6%
|Goodyear
|$2,463
|-4%
|Picacho
|$2,418
|-6%
|Bapchule
|$2,466
|-4%
|Casa Grande
|$2,387
|-7%
|Red Rock
|$2,362
|-8%
|Stanfield
|$2,445
|-4%
|Arizona City
|$2,385
|-7%
|Superior
|$2,352
|-8%
|Nazlini
|$2,519
|-1%
|Tsaile
|$2,454
|-4%
|Tolleson
|$2,933
|+14%
|Maricopa
|$2,452
|-4%
|Coolidge
|$2,453
|-4%
|Tonopah
|$2,504
|-2%
|Waddell
|$2,618
|+2%
|Youngtown
|$2,582
|+1%
|Chandler Heights
|$2,525
|-1%
|Florence
|$2,427
|-5%
|Cashion
|$2,685
|+5%
|Laveen
|$2,907
|+13%
|Sun City
|$2,383
|-7%
|Fort Mcdowell
|$2,440
|-5%
|Ganado
|$2,395
|-6%
|Many Farms
|$2,478
|-3%
|San Tan Valley
|$2,502
|-2%
|Higley
|$2,485
|-3%
|Chambers
|$2,435
|-5%
|Teec Nos Pos
|$2,435
|-5%
|Rock Point
|$2,471
|-3%
|Fort Defiance
|$2,426
|-5%
|Window Rock
|$2,425
|-5%
|Lukachukai
|$2,467
|-4%
|Blue Gap
|$2,472
|-3%
|Red Valley
|$2,460
|-4%
|Saint Michaels
|$2,421
|-5%
|Round Rock
|$2,460
|-4%
|Gold Canyon
|$2,397
|-6%
|Mount Lemmon
|$2,337
|-9%
|Sells
|$2,357
|-8%
|Tubac
|$2,306
|-10%
|Arlington
|$2,517
|-2%
|Avondale
|$2,749
|+7%
|Gila Bend
|$2,498
|-2%
|Morristown
|$2,338
|-9%
|New River
|$2,542
|-1%
Estimate your car insurance cost in Arizona
The calculator below can give you a rough estimate of your car insurance costs in Arizona. While it is not an exact quote, it will give you a general sense of what you could pay for your coverage based on a few personal rating factors.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.