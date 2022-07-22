Best car insurance in Arizona for 2024

Geico, State Farm, Progressive, Travelers and Nationwide write the best car insurance in Arizona.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Updated Jan 09, 2024
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Arizona

According to premium data sourced from Quadrant Information Services, the annual average premium for a full coverage policy in Arizona is $2,556. The average rate for a minimum coverage policy is $829 per year.

However, we know that, while important, cheap premiums likely aren’t your only consideration when shopping for new car insurance. Aside from rates, we also analyzed customer satisfaction scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and ranked carriers using our proprietary Bankrate Scoring method. This study revealed that Geico, State Farm, Progressive, Travelers and Nationwide are among some of the best car insurance companies in Arizona across a variety of scenarios.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$1,370
$465
State Farm
4.2
$1,891
$607
Progressive
4.2
$1,780
$613
Travelers
4.0
$1,398
$440
Nationwide
3.9
$1,865
$784
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$114/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,370/yr

Customer satisfaction

804/1,000

State Farm

4.3
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$158/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,891/yr

Customer satisfaction

835/1,000

Progressive

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$148/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,780/yr

Customer satisfaction

809/1,000

Travelers

4.2
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$116/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,398/yr

Customer satisfaction

860/1,000

Nationwide

4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$155/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,865/yr

Customer satisfaction

783/1,000

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Arizona

To find the best auto insurance in Arizona, Bankrate’s insurance experts developed a proprietary Bankrate Score to help grade companies on factors like customer service rankings, financial strength ratings, policy options and discounts, and more. We also reviewed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to see which companies offered great coverage at a reasonable price.

Each company was scored based on these categories, with a higher score in each category resulting in a higher overall Bankrate Score, with a maximum score of 5 out of 5. This may help you more easily compare different car insurance carriers to each other and decide which ones you may want to get a quote from.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Arizona drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Arizona

Each provider offers different auto insurance rates depending on various factors, including your driving history, geographic location, age, occupation and the type of vehicle you drive. If you want to get the best car insurance, you may want to consider taking the following steps.

Related content:

Collage of man staring at laptop

Short-term car insurance in Arizona

Young man at home, paying bills online

Average cost of car insurance in Arizona

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Cheapest car insurance in Arizona

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Arizona

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Arizona?

The average cost of car insurance in Arizona is $2,556 per year for full coverage and $829 per year for minimum coverage. Arizona drivers pay less than the national average cost of car insurance for full coverage, which is $2,542 per year. The cost of minimum coverage insurance in Arizona is also cheaper than the national average of $740 per year. Arizona’s average car insurance rates are in between the average rates in neighboring states of California and Utah. California’s full coverage average rates are higher at $2,701 per year for full coverage, but $650 per year for minimum coverage. On the other hand, Utah’s average rates are lower than Arizona's, at $1,916 per year for full coverage and $691 per year for minimum coverage.

Location is a major factor impacting state rates, as each state, and even each city within the state could have a different crime rate, cost of living, average repair costs, and more. For instance, California's average rates could be higher than Arizona's due to a higher population density, leading to a higher prevalence of car accidents. Utah could be cheaper for the same reason — a lower population density, leading to a reduced risk of car accidents. Additionally, Los Angeles is the second-largest city in the country, which may skew California’s average rates as a whole.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Estimate your car insurance cost in Arizona

The calculator below can give you a rough estimate of your car insurance costs in Arizona. While it is not an exact quote, it will give you a general sense of what you could pay for your coverage based on a few personal rating factors.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management