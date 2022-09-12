Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Arizona for 2024
Travelers and Mercury offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Arizona, based on our analysis.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Arizona
Arizonans pay an annual average of $587 for minimum coverage and $1,810 for full coverage. Drivers in the Grand Canyon State may be pleased to know that these are less than national annual averages, which come in at $622 for minimum and $2,014 for full coverage. Finding the cheapest auto insurance in Arizona may be easier with Bankrate's help. We've done the research to take the guesswork out of your choice and found the companies that are writing the cheapest policies, no matter what your circumstances.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: Travelers
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Geico and Travelers
Cheapest car insurance in Arizona for minimum coverage
Arizonans pay an annual average of $587 for minimum coverage and $1,810 for full coverage. Drivers in the Grand Canyon State may be pleased to know that these are less than national annual averages, which come in at $622 for minimum and $2,014 for full coverage. Finding the cheapest auto insurance in Arizona may be easier with Bankrate's help. We've done the research to take the guesswork out of your choice and found the companies that are writing the cheapest policies, no matter what your circumstances.
Minimum coverage requirements for Arizona drivers
Car insurance is a legal requirement in Arizona in order to get behind the wheel. The minimum amount of coverage required for all drivers includes:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $15,000 property damage liability per accident
Although minimum coverage insurance is often the cheapest option, it may not financially protect you against a costly loss in the same way that a full coverage policy could. Full coverage insurance, which includes both comprehensive and collision coverage, offers financial protection for physical damage to your vehicle, whether you are at fault or not for the incident. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender or loan company will likely require you to carry full coverage insurance.
While collision and comprehensive generally provide greater financial protection, the right coverage for you depends on your individual needs. It may help to talk with a licensed insurance agent about what limits make sense for you.
Cheapest car insurance in Arizona for full coverage
Although full coverage is generally more expensive than minimum, it offers you more robust coverage and may pay off in the long run. If you are involved in a serious accident with extensive property damage or injuries, your minimum coverage may run out before all the bills are paid. This is why many insurance experts recommend that you purchase full coverage insurance if you can afford it. The best company for cheap car insurance in Arizona at the full coverage level is Geico, which has the lowest average rates.
Cheapest car insurance in Arizona for drivers with prior incidents
In most cases, drivers with a clean driving record and demonstrated ability to drive safely will earn the lowest premium rates. If you have an incident on your record, your insurer may consider you a higher risk to insure because of the increased likelihood that you'll have future infractions that result in claims. Because of this, it's likely that you will pay more for your insurance.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Travelers
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Travelers
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Travelers
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Arizona with a speeding ticket: Travelers
A speeding ticket conviction in Arizona is likely to increase your rates. Speeding can increase the risk and severity of accidents, which is why insurers generally increase rates; drivers with speeding tickets present a higher risk of filing claims. Travelers generally has low average rates for minimum coverage with a speeding ticket conviction. Encompass may be a good option for low-cost car insurance in Arizona if you’re looking for full coverage and have a speeding ticket conviction on your record.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Travelers
|$474
|$1,619
|Encompass
|$514
|$1,601
|USAA
|$532
|$1,877
|Geico
|$596
|$1,933
|Amco Insurance
|$619
|$1,820
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Arizona with an at-fault accident: Travelers
It’s fairly common knowledge that, generally, car insurance rates go up after an at-fault accident. However, it is still possible to find cheap car insurance in Arizona if you have a claim on your record. On average, minimum coverage in Arizona costs $897 per year and full coverage costs $2,607 per year after an accident. Most of the cheapest companies in Arizona after an accident have lower-than-average rates, including Travelers, which had the lowest average rate for minimum coverage, while Nationwide offered the best average for full coverage.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Travelers
|$495
|$1,677
|Geico
|$503
|$1,639
|Nationwide
|$569
|$1,593
|Encompass
|$608
|$1,871
|Allstate
|$644
|$3,280
Cheapest rates in Arizona for high-risk drivers: Travelers
You may be deemed a high-risk driver for any number of reasons, including having multiple tickets or accidents, or a combination of the two, on your record. However, even a single DUI conviction is likely to cause insurers to see you as high risk due to the severe risk associated with drunk driving. You’ll likely pay more for car insurance after a DUI, but shopping around may help you find a lower rate. Just keep in mind that not all insurance companies will insure drivers with DUIs on their records, so if you’re interested in a quote, contact the company directly to discuss eligibility. Our research showed Travelers with the lowest average rates for minimum coverage for high-risk drivers, while Mercury offered the lowest average rates for full coverage.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Travelers
|$556
|$1,832
|Mercury
|$584
|$1,753
|Progressive
|$609
|$2,018
|The Hartford
|$735
|$2,314
|Allstate
|$781
|$3,755
Bankrate’s take: Like many states, Arizona uses SR-22 certification so that high-risk drivers can prove they are insured. An SR-22 is a form generated by your insurance company and filed with the state that states you hold at least the minimum amount of insurance required by the state. Typically, if you are charged with a DUI, reckless driving, or another serious offense, you will be required to file this form with your DMV. Not all insurers are willing to offer SR-22s, however, and if this is the case for you, you may need to switch to a different insurance carrier so that you can fulfill the requirements of the law.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Arizona
Car insurance rates tend to be high for young drivers, and especially for those still in their teens. Why? Statistics show that young drivers, who may not have a lot of experience behind the wheel, are involved in more accidents than any other age group. A high level of accidents means increased claims filed with insurers, and so to mitigate the higher risk, they charge more. It is possible, however, as Bankrate's research shows, to find cheap auto insurance in Arizona for young drivers.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Travelers
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Travelers
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Travelers
Cheapest Arizona car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
Adding a teen driver to your policy generally adds quite a bit of cost, due to the fact that teen drivers have less experience on the road and are generally more likely to cause accidents. When shopping for cheap insurance, Arizona drivers with teens on their policies may want to shop around and compare car insurance rates from several companies. It can also pay off to look for student discounts or other discounts geared toward young drivers. Our research revealed that these insurers tend to have low rates when a 16-year-old drivers is added to policy, with Geico topping the list:
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$843
|$2,458
|Amco Insurance
|$867
|$2,552
|Travelers
|$988
|$2,873
|Nationwide
|$1,014
|$2,564
|Encompass
|$1,015
|$2,555
Bankrate’s take: The average rates above are based on adding a 16-year-old to their parents' policy. Since teens have more accidents than any other age group, insurers place them in a higher risk category, and accordingly charge them more for their coverage. The good news is that as they age and gain experience behind the wheel, their rates will decrease accordingly. They should see a lower rate nearly every year as they enter their 20s, as long as they don't add infractions to their driving record.
Cheapest Arizona car insurance for teens with a ticket: Travelers
For a teen with a ticket on their driving record, finding cheap car insurance in Arizona can be a challenge. The table below may offer a good place to start your search however: these companies all offer average rates that are on the lower side for teens with a ticket. Travelers had the lowest price for minimum coverage, while Iowa Farm Bureau topped the list for full coverage.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Travelers
|$1,362
|$4,385
|Geico
|$1,503
|$4,460
|The Hartford
|$1,834
|$6,625
|Encompass
|$1,914
|$4,959
|USAA
|$1,989
|$6,540
Cheapest Arizona car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Travelers
A teen with an at-fault accident on their record may want to consider taking a defensive driving class to hone their skills and possibly save on their car insurance. Companies such as Travelers may give them a favorable rate for their car insurance in the meantime.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Travelers
|$1,440
|$4,572
|Allstate
|$1,491
|$8,104
|Geico
|$1,816
|$5,357
|Encompass
|$2,020
|$5,199
|USAA
|$2,169
|$7,000
Bankrate’s take: Some insurance companies offer an accident forgiveness endorsement that can be added to policies, usually at a cost. If you (and your teen) have maintained a good driving record, this add-on may mean you won't be charged a higher rate for your policy after a single at-fault accident. It may not apply in all cases, however, and not all companies offer it, but if you have a teen driver in the family it might be worth considering.
Cheapest Arizona car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Travelers
Earning a DUI conviction is a serious matter for drivers of any age in Arizona. You may face multiple penalties, including license suspension, fines and even jail time. In addition to that, you are likely to see a higher rate for insurance. Travelers gave us the cheapest average rate for young drivers with a DUI, based on a 21-year-old driver on their own policy.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Travelers
|$865
|$2,965
|Progressive
|$1,036
|$3,353
|Mercury
|$1,245
|$3,832
|Esurance
|$1,326
|$3,714
|USAA
|$1,722
|$5,831
Cheapest cities in Arizona for car insurance
Your state isn’t the only thing that affects the cost of car insurance; your city and even your ZIP code can impact how much you pay. When it comes to cheap auto insurance, Arizona drivers in more rural areas or areas with lower costs of living may pay lower premiums, due to a lower risk of claims. The cities listed below offer cheap Arizona car insurance, and in each area, Geico was the lowest-priced carrier.
|City
|City average annual premium
|City avg. annual savings vs state average
|Ganado
|$451
|-$136
|Saint Michaels
|$453
|-$134
|Chambers
|$454
|-$133
|Teec Nos Pos
|$454
|-$133
|Window Rock
|$455
|-$132
*for minimum coverage policies
|City
|City average annual premium
|City avg. annual savings vs state average
|Morristown
|$1,670
|-$140
|Gold Canyon
|$1,675
|-$135
|Sun City
|$1,676
|-$134
|Arizona City
|$1,680
|-$130
|Rio Verde
|$1,680
|-$130
*for full coverage policies
Car insurance discounts in Arizona
Taking advantage of car insurance discounts can be a relatively easy way to lower your premium. Some of the most common discounts in Arizona are:
- Young driver discounts: Car insurers often offer several discounts tailored to teens and young adults. These include good student discounts, away at school discounts and discounts for taking a driver training program.
- Safe driver discounts: If you have no accidents or tickets on your record, you may qualify for a safe-driver or claims-free discount. Additionally, you might decide to sign up for a telematics program, which tracks your driving habits and assigns you a personalized discount.
- Other discounts: Other common savings opportunities include bundling discounts, savings for signing up for paperless statements or automatic billing, insuring more than one vehicle, and being a member of a certain profession or organization.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.