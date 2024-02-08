How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Arizona
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
It may be tempting to speed when you’re in a rush, but speeding increases the risk of car accidents and can result in steep fines. In addition to ticket fines, the average annual cost of Arizona full coverage car insurance increases from $2,556 to $3,187 after a speeding ticket, according to Bankrate’s 2024 research on annual premiums. If you have a recent ticket on your record, this guide can help you decide how much to budget for the cost of your Arizona speeding ticket.
How much is a speeding ticket in Arizona?
If you have one or more moving infractions on your license, you may wonder how much speeding tickets cost in Arizona. The cost of a speeding ticket in the Grand Canyon State varies based on the severity of the infraction and the county or city where you were pulled over. For example, in Avondale, a speeding ticket fine ranges from $230 to $505, depending on miles per hour over the limit.
In addition to a speeding ticket fine, Arizona laws also allow for up to three points to be added to your license for speeding. Accruing more than eight points in a 12-month period may result in mandatory traffic school attendance and license suspension.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Arizona?
In Arizona, a speeding conviction will likely increase your car insurance premiums. Males also see higher average rates both before and after a speeding ticket as Arizona allows the use of gender as an auto insurance rating factor. Below you can see what men and women pay, on average, in the state before and after a speeding ticket conviction.
|Age
|Avg. annual full coverage premium pre-speeding ticket
|Avg. annual full coverage premium post-speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|40-year-old male
|$2,567
|$3,206
|25%
|40-year-old female
|$2,546
|$3,168
|24%
|Total average
|$2,556
|$3,187
|25%
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Arizona
Unfortunately, an Arizona speeding ticket will likely impact your rates for three to five years, depending on the carrier and severity of the ticket. However, there may be ways you can save on your premium even if you don’t have a perfect driving record.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
Car insurance companies in Arizona look at a wide range of factors when setting auto insurance premiums. Some companies weigh speeding tickets more heavily than others, and your other personal rating factors will also impact your rates. Comparing personalized quotes from different carriers after a ticket may show you if you could get more favorable rates with another company. Below you can see the average pre- and post-ticket full coverage premiums from some top companies in Arizona.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|Geico
|$1,370
|$1,509
|10%
|State Farm
|$1,935
|$2,220
|15%
|Progressive
|$1,732
|$2,314
|34%
|Travelers
|$1,414
|$1,859
|31%
|Nationwide
|$1,865
|$2,174
|17%
*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds
Look for discounts
Whether you’re switching carriers or sticking with your current company, taking advantage of all potential discounts may be a fairly easy way to bring down your insurance rates. Although each company has a unique set of discount offerings, some common options you might see include:
- Telematics discounts: Many providers offer telematic devices or apps that may reward you with a lower premium for safe driving behavior.
- Payment discounts: Many carriers offer discounts for paying your premium in full or signing up for paperless billing.
- Student discounts: Young drivers may save on their premiums if they maintain a good GPA or enroll in a defensive driving course.
- Vehicle safety discounts: Car insurance companies may extend discounts for features that improve vehicle safety. These can include anything from backup cameras to automatic lane assist.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
The best auto insurer for a driver with speeding tickets likely depends on the severity and frequency of the tickets as well as their other personal rating factors. Speeding tickets from more than five years ago are typically not factored into your premiums. Comparing quotes from top Arizona car insurance carriers may show you which company offers the best rates for your coverage needs and circumstances. If you have many speeding tickets, you may not be able to purchase standard coverage and may need to seek high-risk car insurance.
-
There is no obligation to volunteer information about a speeding ticket to your auto insurance company. However, it is very likely that your carrier will check your driving history when your renewal date comes up. The speeding violation will appear on this record.
-
The cheapest car insurance company in Arizona is different for everyone, depending on factors such as location, driving history, vehicle type and age. For example, policyholders with many speeding tickets may not find cheap rates with the same carrier that offers cheap rates for drivers with no blemishes on their driving record. Shopping various insurance companies and comparing coverage levels and prices may be the best way to find the cheapest insurance premium with coverage tailored to your needs.
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile (40 years) applied. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Related Articles
Arizona first-time homebuyer assistance programs
Short-term car insurance in Arizona
Is it illegal to drive barefoot?