Average cost of car insurance in Arizona in 2024
In Arizona, the average annual cost for car insurance is $1,810 for full coverage and $587 for minimum coverage.
While we adhere to strict
What To Know First
Full coverage car insurance in Arizona costs an average of $1,810 per year, while minimum coverage costs an average of $587. Multiple factors will affect what rate you actually pay for auto insurance, though. The Bankrate editorial team — which includes licensed insurance agents — analyzed rate data from Quadrant Information Services to determine how much car insurance costs in Arizona for multiple driver profiles. With this information, drivers can make more informed decisions about their auto insurance.
- The annual average car insurance cost in Arizona for full coverage ($1,810) is slightly lower than the national average, which is $2,014 per year.
- Drivers in Phoenix, Arizona, pay an average of 8 percent more for full coverage car insurance annually than the state average.
- Getting convicted of a DUI in Arizona could raise your car insurance by 95 percent on average.
- In Arizona, 60-year-old drivers typically pay the least for full coverage car insurance, on average.
How much is insurance in Arizona?
Based on Bankrate’s 2023 study of car insurance rates sourced from Quadrant Information Services, average annual Arizona car insurance rates are $1,810 for full coverage and $587 for minimum coverage. Both rates are about on par with the national annual average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 and $622 for full and minimum coverage, respectively. However, numerous factors impact how much you’ll pay. These include where you live in Arizona, the types and levels of coverage you choose, the car insurance company you pick, your age, gender, credit-based insurance score, driving history, vehicle type and more.
|Average minimum coverage premium in Arizona
|Average annual full coverage premium in Arizona
|$587
|$1,810
Arizona car insurance rates by city
Auto insurance rates vary by city, as well as by state. Several factors can influence this difference. Some ZIP codes may have more expensive car repair services and parts, while others may have higher rates of car accidents or instances of theft and vandalism. These variables are factored in along with personal ones like your driving record when insurers determine your rates. The table below shows average annual rates for full coverage in five Arizona cities, along with how much each city’s full coverage rates differs from the overall state average.
|Arizona city
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Percentage difference from Arizona average annual full coverage premium
|Chandler
|$1,735
|-4%
|Gilbert
|$1,753
|-3%
|Mesa
|$1,799
|-1%
|Phoenix
|$1,957
|+8%
|Tucson
|$1,751
|-3%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Arizona
There are a few states where age and gender are not factored into your car insurance rates due to state regulations, but Arizona isn’t one of them. In Arizona, like in most states, younger people and males, on average, typically pay higher premiums. In general, auto insurance rates go down with age. In Arizona, the highest average rates based on age and gender are for 18-year-old males, who pay an average of $6,013 per year for full coverage.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Arizona
|Average annual full coverage premium in Arizona
|Age 16*
|$372
|$4,459
|Age 18
|$501
|$6,013
|Age 20
|$344
|$4,125
|Age 25
|$191
|$2,287
|Age 30
|$165
|$1,976
|Age 40
|$152
|$1,822
|Age 50
|$141
|$1,695
|Age 60
|$136
|$1,633
|Age 70
|$152
|$1,826
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Arizona
|Average annual full coverage premium in Arizona
|Age 16*
|$330
|$3,969
|Age 18
|$433
|$5,196
|Age 20
|$300
|$3,595
|Age 25
|$178
|$2,141
|Age 30
|$159
|$1,905
|Age 40
|$150
|$1,798
|Age 50
|$233
|$1,670
|Age 60
|$133
|$1,598
|Age 70
|$148
|$1,776
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Arizona
Car insurance premiums are largely based on risk assessments. In general, the younger and less experienced a driver is, the riskier they are to insure. While there may be no way around this other than time, there are still some ways younger drivers might save money on their auto insurance.
Young drivers are often charged different premiums depending on whether they have their own insurance policy or are on their parent's policy. Generally, drivers under 18 have to be on their parent's policy. Still, drivers between 18 and 25 may still save money on premiums by being on their parent's policy.
|Age
|Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Arizona
|Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Arizona
|Age 16
|$4,214
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,940
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,643
|$5,604
|Age 19
|$3,388
|$4,603
|Age 20
|$2,916
|$3,860
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Arizona?
Having a driving incident like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident or a DUI conviction on your record will likely increase your Arizona auto insurance rates. These incidents could cause insurance companies to view you as a high-risk driver, meaning you might be more likely to cause accidents and file claims in the future. Insurers will typically add a surcharge to your premium for a few years, likely as long as the incident is officially on your motor vehicle record. For instance, drivers with a DUI conviction in Arizona pay, on average, 95 percent more for full coverage than someone with a clean driving record.
The table below shows how different driving incidents can impact rates when compared to the average cost of car insurance in Arizona with a clean driving record to give you an idea of how much you might pay if you have one of these incidents on your driving record.
|Driving incident
|Average annual full coverage premium in Arizona
|Percentage increase in average annual premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,810
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$2,308
|+28%
|Accident
|$2,607
|+44%
|DUI conviction
|$3,529
|+95%
Car insurance rates in Arizona by credit score
Arizona, like most states, allows insurers to use credit-based insurance scores when calculating rates. Insurers use credit information to help determine risk levels for drivers. People with higher credit scores typically enjoy lower rates, while those with credit scores considered poor may face much higher insurance rates overall. For example, a driver with a poor credit rating in Arizona pays, on average, 80 percent more per year for full coverage auto insurance.
|Credit tier
|Average annual full coverage premium in Arizona
|% difference in average annual premium
|Poor
|$3,258
|+80%
|Average
|$1,980
|+9%
|Good
|$1,810
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,584
|-12%
Arizona car insurance rates by vehicle type
One of the biggest factors in determining your car insurance rates in Arizona is the type of vehicle you drive. Each make and model comes with its own statistical crash and theft data, price of parts and safety features. The vehicles below fit a variety of lifestyles and budgets and give an idea of how much car insurance might cost for your vehicle in Arizona.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in Arizona
|Toyota Camry
|$1,810
|Ford F-150
|$1,705
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,644
|BMW 330i
|$2,598
|Toyota Prius
|$1,873
How to save on car insurance in Arizona
Average car insurance costs in Arizona might be close to the national average, but there may be opportunities for some drivers to save a little bit more money. From safer driving to switching carriers to pursuing discounts, there are often several avenues to pursue when aiming to save money on car insurance. By utilizing some of these tips below, you may be able to save on your auto insurance policy:
- Take a defensive driving course. Some car insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who take an approved safe driving course. Though you will typically need to pay for the class upfront, you could receive the discount for multiple years, which may result in significant savings.
- Enroll in a telematics program. Many car insurance companies offer their own usage-based telematics programs that track and reward safe driving habits. If you’re already a safe driver or want to improve, this could be a useful opportunity. Keep in mind, though, that some telematics programs could also raise your rates if you exhibit unsafe driving habits.
- Understand your deductible. If you have comprehensive and collision coverage in your auto policy, your deductible would need to be paid out of pocket for a covered claim, while the insurance company covers the rest. A higher deductible can result in savings, but it’s important to make sure that your deductible is something you can afford at any time.
- Look for all discount opportunities. If you’re a teen driver and are still in school, are part of a specific organization, or are employed in a particular field, you may be able to qualify for special discounts. Bundling insurance policies, such as home and auto, with one insurer, is also a common discount. Check with your insurance provider for a full list of discounts to see if any may apply to you.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Arizona
