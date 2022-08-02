Best car insurance in New Hampshire for 2024

Best for discounts4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,063 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Although Geico may not offer the cheapest New Hampshire auto insurance, it has a long list of discounts that may help bring down its base rates. Geico stands for “Government Employee Insurance Company,” so it may be no surprise that eligible government employees could potentially earn a discount. Additionally, New Hampshire drivers who are 50+ may get a defensive driving discount for taking an approved driving course. Perhaps most impressive are Geico’s vehicle-related discounts, including a new car discount that could save up to 15 percent on applicable coverage types, just for insuring a vehicle three years old or newer. These savings opportunities helped Geico tie for the best auto insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Who Geico may be good for: If you’re looking for a basic car insurance policy with plenty of savings opportunities, you might consider a quote from Geico.
