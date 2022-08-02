Best car insurance in New Hampshire for 2024

Geico, USAA and Progressive write some of the best car insurance in New Hampshire.

Updated Dec 20, 2023
Best car insurance companies in New Hampshire

To find the best car insurance companies in New Hampshire, our editorial team analyzed rate data from Quadrant Information Services. However, we know price isn't the only factor at stake for many drivers. We also looked at third-party scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, financial strength ratings from AM Best and coverage options for Granite State drivers.

After analyzing dozens of carriers, we found that the best car insurance companies in New Hampshire include Geico, USAA, State Farm, Progressive and Nationwide. When reviewing the table below, you may want to use the average rates in New Hampshire as a benchmark: $1,262 per year for full coverage and $319 per year for minimum coverage.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,063
$305
USAA
4.2
$844
$221
State Farm
4.2
$956
$270
Progressive
4.4
$1,140
$365
Nationwide
4.0
$884
$410
**USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions -- Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Best for discounts

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 836/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,063 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Although Geico may not offer the cheapest New Hampshire auto insurance, it has a long list of discounts that may help bring down its base rates. Geico stands for “Government Employee Insurance Company,” so it may be no surprise that eligible government employees could potentially earn a discount. Additionally, New Hampshire drivers who are 50+ may get a defensive driving discount for taking an approved driving course. Perhaps most impressive are Geico’s vehicle-related discounts, including a new car discount that could save up to 15 percent on applicable coverage types, just for insuring a vehicle three years old or newer. These savings opportunities helped Geico tie for the best auto insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who Geico may be good for: If you’re looking for a basic car insurance policy with plenty of savings opportunities, you might consider a quote from Geico.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for military-focused perks and benefits

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 896/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 844 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: To purchase a USAA car insurance policy, you must be active-duty military, retired military or an eligible family member. However, those who qualify might enjoy unique military-focused perks and benefits not found with other carriers. First of all, USAA’s average rates in New Hampshire are far below the state average. The company also offers deployment discounts for active-duty military, with further savings for those who put their vehicle into storage while away. Additionally, the USAA Perks program gives exclusive savings opportunities on a wide range of products and services related to travel, home and car repair, meal kits and more.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA may be an excellent choice for drivers looking for a military-focused insurance experience with some of the lowest average rates (as long as you meet membership eligibility guidelines).

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for local offices

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 956 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: As the largest car insurance company by market share, State Farm has plenty of local agents across New Hampshire ready to assist you with your policy needs. Some drivers might enjoy the personalized experience that working one-on-one with an agent may provide. Theoretically, a local agent might be more in-tune with your local market than one working in a call center. Additionally, State Farm is known for top-notch customer service, as evidenced by its stellar customer satisfaction scores in the New England region during the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm could be best for New Hampshirites looking for the personalized touch that a local agent might provide, as long as they don’t mind forgoing some coverage options.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for a streamlined shopping experience

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 802/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,140 for full coverage
Why Progressive made our list: Insurance can be intimidating, but Progressive’s Name Your Price tool might be an easy way to find a policy that meets your needs (and your budget). Shoppers simply need to input the monthly price they’d like to pay for coverage, and Progressive will present packages that are close to your budget. The company also offers a mobile app and online policy portal that allows policyholders to request ID cards (and, in the case of the mobile app, carry digital ID cards), make changes to their policy and much more.

Who Progressive may be good for: Progressive’s may be appealing to those new to insurance or drivers willing to spend a little to secure coverage quickly and easily.

Read full Progressive Insurance review

Best for telematics

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 884 for full coverage
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide offers not one but two different telematics programs: SmartRide and SmartMiles. SmartRide is a traditional telematics discount that may save drivers money based on driving habits with a discount of 10 percent just for signing up. Once the company has had time to track your driving habits, you could save up to 40 percent more. As an added perk, less-than-stellar driving will not cause a premium increase. SmartMiles, on the other hand, is pay-per-mile insurance that customizes your monthly premium based on the number of miles you drive.

Who Nationwide may be good for: If you’re looking to save money on your car insurance through a telematics program or drive fewer-than-average annual miles, Nationwide might be your company of choice.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in New Hampshire

​​In our quest to identify the best car insurance in New Hampshire, Bankrate's approach involved a meticulous evaluation of the providers in the state. This assessment was conducted through our distinct methodology, which includes assigning a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale. The Bankrate Score is a comprehensive metric that encompasses several critical factors such as average cost, the efficiency of customer service, the availability and utility of digital tools, the financial strength of the company, the breadth of coverage options and the effectiveness of claim handling processes.

This scoring system could be beneficial for consumers seeking car insurance in New Hampshire, as it offers a clear and concise overview of each insurer's strengths and areas for improvement. A high Bankrate Score indicates that a company excels in various aspects important to policyholders, from affordability to service quality. Conversely, a lower score might suggest that the insurer may not meet expectations in one or more of these crucial areas. Thus, the Bankrate Score can serve as a valuable guide for shoppers, hopefully aiding them in making informed and balanced decisions when selecting an insurance provider.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help New Hampshire drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in New Hampshire

Finding the best auto insurance in New Hampshire hinges on a variety of personal factors and preferences. The affordability of premiums can be influenced by several individual aspects, such as your residential location, age, the type of vehicle you own, your driving history and your credit score. It's important to consider these variables carefully, as they can play a significant role in determining the best car insurance policy that aligns with your specific needs and circumstances in New Hampshire.

How much is car insurance in New Hampshire?

The average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire is $1,262 per year for full coverage and $319 per year for minimum coverage. Compared to the national average, drivers in New Hampshire typically pay significantly less for car insurance. The national average premium is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage.

When compared to some neighboring states, however, New Hampshire car insurance premiums fall somewhere in the middle. For example, the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is also $1,262 for full coverage, whereas the average full coverage premium in Vermont is only $1,061.

One of the reasons why car insurance in New Hampshire may be less expensive than the national average is because of the relatively low population density in the state. On the other hand, a higher number of uninsured drivers in the state, as allowed by law, may contribute to rates that are higher than some other states.

Estimate your car insurance cost in New Hampshire

Comparing auto insurance quotes can reveal which carriers offer the lowest rates for your coverage needs. Get started with personalized estimates below.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

