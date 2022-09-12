Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire for 2024
Car insurance in New Hampshire costs an annual average of $1,262 for full coverage and $319 for minimum coverage.
What To Know First
New Hampshire is one of the only states that does not require car insurance if drivers can meet the state’s financial responsibility requirements, but purchasing coverage is still beneficial. The average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire is $1,262 per year for a full coverage policy and $319 for a minimum coverage policy, according to Bankrate's study of quoted annual premiums.
When analyzing rates, our team — which includes experts with decades of experience within the industry — uses average quoted premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Because circumstances can vary between drivers, we’ve pulled and compared average rates for various personal factors and coverage. We found that:
- Of the most populated New Hampshire cities we analyzed, Concord has the lowest average rates for full coverage.
- Derry has the highest average full coverage rates of New Hampshire’s most populous cities.
- 18-year-old drivers in New Hampshire face higher average rates than any other age demographic in the state.
- Drivers with poor credit pay more than double the state average for full coverage.
How much is car insurance in New Hampshire?
New Hampshire drivers pay less for car insurance than the average American driver. For comparison, the average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 per year for a full coverage policy, whereas New Hampshire drivers pay an average of $1,262 annually. Car insurance rates also depend on the state you live in. For instance, the average car insurance cost in New Hampshire is cheaper than the average car insurance cost in Rhode Island. So, how much is car insurance in New Hampshire? The table below outlines the state annual average costs for minimum and full coverage, respectively:
|Average minimum coverage premium in New Hampshire
|Average annual full coverage premium in New Hampshire
|$319
|$1,262
New Hampshire car insurance rates by city
New Hampshire car insurance rates can vary significantly based on your city. In the table below, we include the average rates for full coverage car insurance in some of the largest cities in New Hampshire by population, and show how each city’s average rate compares to the statewide average.
|New Hampshire city
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from New Hampshire average annual full coverage premium
|Concord
|$1,183
|-6%
|Derry
|$1,366
|+8%
|Merrimack
|$1,311
|+4%
|Nashua
|$1,314
|+4%
|Rochester
|$1,231
|-2%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in New Hampshire
Another set of factors that will impact the cost of your car insurance premium in New Hampshire is your age and gender. Young drivers typically pay higher rates than older drivers because they have less experience behind the wheel and are more likely to cause accidents and file claims. Likewise, males tend to face higher average rates as they statistically experience a higher average frequency of traffic violation. The tables below outline the average annual premiums for drivers in New Hampshire by age and gender. These rates are calculated for drivers on their own policies.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in New Hampshire
|Average annual full coverage premium in New Hampshire
|Age 16*
|$241
|$2,890
|Age 18
|$376
|$4,509
|Age 20
|$280
|$3,356
|Age 25
|$150
|$1,802
|Age 30
|$113
|$1,360
|Age 40
|$107
|$1,282
|Age 50
|$95
|$1,136
|Age 60
|$93
|$1,115
|Age 70
|$105
|$1,257
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in New Hampshire
|Average annual full coverage premium in New Hampshire
|Age 16*
|$206
|$2,473
|Age 18
|$298
|$3,574
|Age 20
|$213
|$2,560
|Age 25
|$126
|$1,512
|Age 30
|$108
|$1,290
|Age 40
|$103
|$1,241
|Age 50
|$93
|$1,120
|Age 60
|$92
|$1,101
|Age 70
|$104
|$1,243
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Cost considerations for young drivers in New Hampshire
In general, young drivers cost less to insure when they are on their parents’ policy compared to when they are on their own. The table below compares rates between young drivers on their parents’ policy and those on their own policy.
|Age
|Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in New Hampshire
|Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in New Hampshire
|Age 16
|$2,682
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,528
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,329
|$4,042
|Age 19
|$2,086
|$3,182
|Age 20
|$2,001
|$2,958
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents' policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in New Hampshire?
When you apply for car insurance, the insurance company looks at your driving record to determine your level of risk. Drivers with a history of violations usually pay the highest rates. Here are the average annual premiums for drivers in New Hampshire with one speeding ticket, one accident and one DUI on their record. Keep in mind that not all providers will extend coverage to high-risk drivers or those with a DUI conviction, so it’s important to shop around and speak to a licensed agent to know your options. The table below highlights this information and shows how much these rates deviate from the state average:
|Driving incident
|Average annual full coverage premium in New Hampshire
|Percentage increase from New Hampshire average annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,262
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$1,515
|+20%
|Accident
|$1,806
|+43%
|DUI
|$2,012
|+59%
Car insurance rates in New Hampshire by credit tier
Creditworthiness is factored into premiums by car insurance companies in most states, including New Hampshire. Credit standing has a statistical correlation to claims filing according to actuarial data, whereby drivers with lower credit scores are more likely to file a claim. Insurers often consider credit-based insurance scores in their rating algorithm, leading to higher rates for drivers in lower credit tiers. New Hampshire rivers with poor credit pay more than twice as much for full coverage, on average, as drivers with good credit.
|Credit tier
|Average annual full coverage premium in New Hampshire
|Percentage change from New Hampshire average annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,337
|+85%
|Average
|$1,407
|+11%
|Good
|$1,262
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,021
|-19%
New Hampshire car insurance rates by vehicle type
The type of vehicle you drive can have a big impact on your car insurance rates in New Hampshire. The make and model of your car influences things like crash ratings, cost of repairs, safety features and more. All of these variables can impact your rates. The table below outlines the difference in average rates between several common vehicles:
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in New Hampshire
|Toyota Camry
|$1,262
|Ford F-150
|$1,041
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,084
|BMW 330i
|$1,704
|Toyota Prius
|$1,334
How to save on car insurance in New Hampshire
Drivers who are looking for the cheapest car insurance in New Hampshire should shop around and compare quotes from multiple providers. Drivers can also employ some other strategies to help save money and get a lower rate.
Here are some suggestions for getting cheap car insurance in New Hampshire:
- Look for discounts: Most car insurance companies offer discounts that can help drivers get a lower premium. Typical discounts include savings for being a good student, being claim-free and having certain safety equipment in your vehicle.
- Improve your credit score: Drivers with poor credit pay higher car insurance rates on average due to their heightened claim risk level. Raising your credit score can help you get a lower premium.
- Raise your deductible: Raising your deductible means taking on more financial responsibility and often reduces your premium. Just make sure you can afford to pay a higher deductible out of pocket in the event of a claim.
- Pay your premium in full: Drivers who can afford to pay their annual insurance premium upfront and in full, rather than in monthly installments, often qualify for a lower rate.
Estimate your car insurance cost in New Hampshire
