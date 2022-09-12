Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in New Hampshire for 2024
The cheapest car insurance companies in New Hampshire are USAA, State Farm, and Geico, which each have average minimum coverage rates lower than $306 per month, according to Bankrate’s analysis.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in New Hampshire
The average cost of full coverage insurance in New Hampshire is $1,262 per year, while the average cost of minimum coverage car insurance in New Hampshire is just $319. Both of these price points are lower than the national average. If you’re on a budget and want to save some money for car repairs or other expenses, the following cheap car insurance companies may be a good fit.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: USAA
- Cheapest company for full coverage: USAA
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: USAA and MMG Insurance Company
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Geico and Progressive
Cheapest car insurance in New Hampshire for minimum coverage
Getting minimum coverage is appealing to drivers on the hunt for low-cost car insurance in New Hampshire. While minimum coverage does not extend coverage to the driver’s car, it may serve the needs of drivers who just want to know they have valid insurance.The cheapest company overall is USAA, but that company is only open to active duty and retired military members and their families. State Farm is the next-cheapest option available to all consumers. According to our rate analysis, the companies below offer cheap auto insurance in New Hampshire for minimum coverage policies, and they also score well for customer service, digital tools, discount opportunities and more.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$18
|
$221
|
- $98
|
$23
|
$270
|
- $49
|
$25
|
$305
|
- $14
|
$30
|
$365
|
+ $46
|
$31
|
$374
|
+ $55
Minimum coverage requirements for New Hampshire drivers
According to New Hampshire car insurance laws, the state technically does not require a driver to carry auto insurance. However, you must still show proof that you are financially able to pay for the damages you could cause in an at-fault accident. Car insurance is generally one of the easiest ways to satisfy the New Hampshire laws. If you do choose to purchase car insurance, the lowest limits you can buy are:
- $25,000 bodily injury per person
- $50,000 bodily injury per accident
- $25,000 property damage
Minimum coverage car insurance in New Hampshire costs an average of $319 per year.
Although it may be tempting to forgo coverage to save money, most insurance professionals would advise that you purchase a policy unless you have the finances to pay for any damages that you could cause out of pocket. The costs associated with an at-fault accident can grow rapidly and can cause significant financial stress. Even if you purchase insurance, most agents recommend that you buy coverage in excess of the state minimum limits.
Purchasing full coverage insurance adds another layer of protection because it provides coverage for the damages to your own vehicle. If you have a loan or lease, you will likely be required to purchase full coverage. Financial institutions may impose their own minimum liability limits or other restrictions, such as a cap on how high your deductible can be.
Cheapest car insurance in New Hampshire for full coverage
Full coverage car insurance policies in New Hampshire typically combine liability insurance with comprehensive and collision coverage. These policies are more expensive, but also give you more peace of mind because of the added coverage for your personal vehicle. Having full coverage can reduce your likelihood of having to pay out of pocket in a claim. According to our analysis, the cheapest carriers for full car insurance in New Hampshire are USAA and Nationwide.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$70
|
$844
|
- $418
|
$74
|
$884
|
- $378
|
$80
|
$956
|
- $306
|
$89
|
$1,063
|
- $199
|
$95
|
$1,140
|
- $122
Cheapest car insurance in New Hampshire for drivers with prior incidents
Drivers who are caught speeding, get into an at-fault accident or who are considered riskier to insure may have to search harder for cheap car insurance in New Hampshire. While these offenses eventually fall off of your driving record and stop having an impact on your premium, while they’re fresh, it helps to find insurers that penalize you less for the added risk. Consider starting with the insurance company options named below.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: MMG Insurance Company
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in New Hampshire with a speeding ticket: USAA
Getting a speeding ticket is a relatively common offense. However, insurance companies may interpret violations like this as a sign of risky driving. Speeding tickets for violations less than 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit will result in three demerit points on your record in New Hampshire.The state keeps violations on your record for three years. Depending on your car insurance company, the speeding ticket may affect your premium for between three and five years. During this time, you may experience higher rates. USAA and State Farm are the cheapest carriers for drivers with a speeding ticket in New Hampshire, on average.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$256
|$983
|State Farm
|$270
|$957
|Geico
|$305
|$1,063
|Allstate
|$421
|$2,698
|Nationwide
|$483
|$1,029
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in New Hampshire with an at-fault accident: USAA
Unless you have first accident forgiveness, your car insurance will also go up after an at-fault accident. Typically, an at-fault accident will affect your car insurance premium for three to five years. The insurance companies listed below offer some of the most affordable options in New Hampshire for drivers with one at-fault accident on their record. If you’re looking for cheap insurance in New Hampshire after an at-fault accident in New Hampshire, consider USAA, State Farm, Geico, Allstate and Nationwide.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$333
|$1,245
|State Farm
|$395
|$1,167
|Geico
|$424
|$1,274
|Allstate
|$526
|$3,017
|Nationwide
|$684
|$1,303
Cheapest rates in New Hampshire for high-risk drivers: MMG Insurance Company
In New Hampshire, drivers who have multiple at-fault accidents, numerous speeding tickets or a DUI conviction may be considered high-risk drivers by insurance providers, resulting in higher premiums. Note that each insurance company uses their own set of criteria to determine what determines a high-risk driver. DUIs are the most serious high-risk infraction, and some insurance companies may not offer insurance policies to drivers with a DUI. The rates below reflect the average premiums for a driver in New Hampshire who has a single DUI conviction on their record. Our research found that the cheapest car insurance companies for high-risk drivers in New Hampshire are MMG Insurance Company, USAA, and Progressive.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|MMG Insurance Co
|$344
|$1,180
|USAA
|$395
|$1,442
|Progressive
|$429
|$1,314
|Geico
|$788
|$1,638
|Allstate
|$813
|$3,290
Bankrate’s take: Some insurers won’t extend insurance policies to drivers with a DUI. A history of risky driving signals to the carrier that you are more likely to file a future claim. In New Hampshire, insurance companies are legally allowed to deny coverage to someone with a DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in New Hampshire
Drivers under the age of 25 tend to have higher insurance premiums, because inexperience often translates to more accidents. You may want to look into good student discounts to mitigate this increase. In addition, some insurance carriers offer cheap car insurance for young drivers regardless of their grades.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
Cheapest New Hampshire car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
To secure a more affordable rate for teen drivers, it may be beneficial to obtain quotes from multiple insurance providers and take advantage of any young driver and student discounts available. The rates below reflect average premiums when adding a 16-year-old driver to a married couple’s car insurance policy. The cheapest car insurance for teen drivers in New Hampshire can be found through Geico, Allstate, Nationwide, USAA and State Farm, based on our research.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$582
|$1,951
|Allstate
|$644
|$3,855
|Nationwide
|$666
|$1,430
|USAA
|$729
|$2,575
|State Farm
|$764
|$2,513
Bankrate’s take: Since teen drivers are inexperienced and more statistically prone to at-fault accidents, insurance companies typically charge them hefty premiums to offset risk. Our average rates reflect a 16-year-old driver that is added onto their married parents’ policy.
Cheapest New Hampshire car insurance for teens with a ticket: Geico
Teen drivers in New Hampshire have certain restrictions under the age of 20. For instance, they can’t operate a vehicle between the hours of 1–4 a.m. Young drivers who get two or more speeding tickets within the first two years of getting their license must file an SR-22 form for three years to prove they meet minimum insurance requirements. The cheapest insurance for teens with a ticket in New Hampshire come from Geico, USAA and State Farm. The following incident rates are for an 18 year old on their own policy.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$649
|$2,203
|USAA
|$765
|$2,936
|State Farm
|$829
|$2,928
|Allstate
|$881
|$6,595
|MMG Insurance Co
|$938
|$1,946
Cheapest New Hampshire car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Geico
Since New Hampshire is a fault state, all or some of the blame can be assigned to each driver involved. Young drivers who are at fault in an accident may see higher rates for several years. The cheapest rates for teen drivers who have been in an at-fault accident in New Hampshires are Geico, USAA and State Farm.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$851
|$2,691
|USAA
|$895
|$3,384
|State Farm
|$970
|$3,206
|MMG Insurance Co
|$1,076
|$2,236
|Allstate
|$1,084
|$7,598
Bankrate’s take: If you’re in an accident in New Hampshire where you believe the other driver is at fault, you’ll need to assemble proof that the other driver was negligent in order to pursue damages. You can rely on a police report in some cases, but you may also want to engage an attorney.
Cheapest New Hampshire car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
Being a young driver with a DUI has serious consequences. Underage drivers need only have a blood alcohol level of just 0.02 to get a DUI in New Hampshire. Some insurance companies won’t insure these drivers at all, but other companies will insure a risky teen driver if they can pay a bigger premium. The cheapest car insurance for teens with a DUI in New Hampshire come from Progressive, USAA and MMG Insurance.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Progressive
|$577
|$1,842
|USAA
|$732
|$2,577
|MMG Insurance Co
|$918
|$2,149
|Geico
|$972
|$2,339
|Allstate
|$1,003
|$5,354
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in New Hampshire
Where you live in New Hampshire can play a major role in determining the cost of your car insurance. For instance, if you live in a densely populated urban area, you may end up paying more because increased traffic could mean a higher risk of accidents. Similarly, residing in a high-crime neighborhood may result in higher rates due to an increased probability of filing a theft or vandalism claim. Our research indicates that residents in the cities below may enjoy some of the most affordable car insurance New Hampshire has to offer.
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Concord
|$317
|MMG Insurance
|$207
|Derry
|$379
|USAA
|$243
|Merrimack
|$351
|MMG Insurance
|$188
|Nashua
|$360
|USAA
|$240
|Rochester
|$335
|MMG Insurance
|$180
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Ashland
|$288
|USAA
|$209
|Enfield Center
|$285
|USAA
|$210
|Lempster
|$288
|State Farm
|$207
|Plymouth
|$288
|State Farm
|$208
|Stinson Lake
|$288
|USAA
|$208
Car insurance discounts in New Hampshire
Looking for New Hampshire car insurance savings? If you’re worried about the cost of car insurance, discounts can be a great way to save. Most insurance providers offer at least a few different discounts, such as the ones below.
- Young driver discounts: Most car insurance companies offer savings for full-time students who maintain good grades. Exact qualifications vary, but typically, the student will have to present proof of receiving a B average or better.
- Safe driver discounts: Most car insurance companies offer significant savings to drivers who have kept their driving record clean for a specific period of time.
- Other discounts: Some car insurance providers may offer savings to your alumni group, employer or a membership group like AARP. Additionally, you may qualify for savings if you’re a member of the military or a veteran.