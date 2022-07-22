Best car insurance in Alabama for 2024

Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm, and Farmers are the top five auto insurers in Alabama.

On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Alabama

According to our research, on average, Alabama auto insurance costs $2,191 per year for full coverage and $539 per year for minimum coverage. These rates are quite a bit lower than the national average premiums, which are $2,542 and $740, respectively.

However, through our experience as licensed agents and consumers, we know that drivers who want the best car insurance company aren’t just looking for the cheapest rates. For these shoppers, we also considered third-party customer satisfaction scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, along with other factors like digital tools and coverage options. Based on this information and more — all compiled into our Bankrate Scores out of 5 possible points — along with premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services, you might find the best auto insurance in Alabama by shopping with Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Farmers.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$1,526
$316
USAA
4.3
$1,840
$407
Progressive
4.2
$1,995
$480
State Farm
4.2
$1,883
$433
Farmers
3.8
$2,664
$919
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$127/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,526/yr

Customer satisfaction

828/1,000

USAA

4.2
Avg. full coverage premium

$153/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,840/yr

Customer satisfaction

876/1,000

Progressive

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$166/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,995/yr

Customer satisfaction

836/1,000

State Farm

4.3
Avg. full coverage premium

$157/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,883/yr

Customer satisfaction

847/1,000

Farmers

3.8
Avg. full coverage premium

$222/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,664/yr

Customer satisfaction

807/1,000

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Alabama

To find the best car insurance in Alabama, Bankrate analyzed each company’s average annual premiums in Alabama using the latest premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Since most drivers care about more than just how much they pay for their premium, we also analyzed third-party financial strength ratings, customer satisfaction rankings, available discounts and more to create an individualized Bankrate Score. Each Score is calculated on a 5.0 scale. Our Bankrate Score presents a holistic view of each company’s performance across these important measures.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Alabama drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Insurance Disclosure

How to find the best car insurance in Alabama

The best car insurance in Alabama will depend on your individual needs. However, the following steps may allow you to find the best provider to help financially protect you and your family.

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Average cost of car insurance in Alabama

Collage of woman sitting in car trunk

Cheapest car insurance in Alabama

Best Homeowners Insurance in Alabama

Advertising Disclosure
How much is car insurance in Alabama?

Based on average premium data sourced by analytics company Quadrant Information Services, Alabama car insurance averages $2,191 per year for a full coverage policy and $539 for minimum coverage. Although these rates are lower than the national average, Alabama is in the middle of the pack when compared to nearby states.

For instance, Alabama’s average full coverage premium is much lower than Florida’s (an eye-popping $3,941 per year). On the other hand, Tennessee’s average full coverage premium ($1,806 per year) is much cheaper than Alabama’s. These averages make sense when considering one of the most significant risk factors in the Southeast — hurricanes. Hurricanes impact both Alabama and Florida, but Florida is at much higher risk for severe damage. Tennessee does get its share of severe weather, but hurricanes are not much of a threat due to its more northern and inland location.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Alabama

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

