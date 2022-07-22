Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Alabama for 2024
Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm, and Farmers are the top five auto insurers in Alabama.
Best car insurance companies in Alabama
According to our research, on average, Alabama auto insurance costs $2,191 per year for full coverage and $539 per year for minimum coverage. These rates are quite a bit lower than the national average premiums, which are $2,542 and $740, respectively.
However, through our experience as licensed agents and consumers, we know that drivers who want the best car insurance company aren’t just looking for the cheapest rates. For these shoppers, we also considered third-party customer satisfaction scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, along with other factors like digital tools and coverage options. Based on this information and more — all compiled into our Bankrate Scores out of 5 possible points — along with premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services, you might find the best auto insurance in Alabama by shopping with Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Farmers.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$1,526
|
$316
|
4.3
|
$1,840
|
$407
|
4.2
|
$1,995
|
$480
|
4.2
|
$1,883
|
$433
|
3.8
|
$2,664
|
$919
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$127/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,526/yr
Customer satisfaction
828/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers the cheapest rates out of all the Alabama auto insurance companies we analyzed. In Alabama, the company’s average annual rate for a minimum coverage policy is an astounding 41 percent lower than the state average. In addition to these lower-than-average rates, Geico has a long list of discounts that could save you even more. You could earn a discount for being a military member, a government employee, for taking a defensive driving class or enrolling in Geico’s telematics program DriveEasy.
Who Geico may be good for: If you’re a budget-conscious driver looking for a fairly basic, no-frills auto insurance policy, Geico may be worth checking out.
Read full Geico review
-
-
USAA
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$153/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,840/yr
Customer satisfaction
876/1,000
-
Why USAA made our list: Based on third-party scores, USAA might offer the best customer service. While USAA membership is limited to military members or eligible immediate family members, Alabama has five military bases — many Alabama residents might qualify for coverage. Due to these strict membership requirements, J.D. Power does not include USAA in its official ranking. However, unofficially, USAA earned the number one spot in the Southeast region for overall customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s most recent auto insurance study. USAA also earned second place in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Read full USAA review
-
-
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$166/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,995/yr
Customer satisfaction
836/1,000
-
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive provides a streamlined shopping experience with its Name Your Price Tool. This online tool allows shoppers to key in how much they’d like to spend on insurance, and the company’s website will present coverage packages that meet (or comes as close to meeting) your budget. Progressive will even show you other carriers’ estimated quoted premiums so you can quickly determine how competitive its rates are. This may be why, out of all the companies we analyzed, Progressive earned the second-highest score in the shopping category in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study.
Read full Progressive review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$157/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,883/yr
Customer satisfaction
847/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is known for its local agencies, and for good reason — the company has hundreds of agency locations throughout Alabama. These agents could be more in-tune with the local market than agents in a contact center since they live in the community they serve. In addition to local agents, State Farm has a strong digital presence through its mobile app. In fact, State Farm won fourth place in the service category in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. Whether you prefer the personal touch of a neighborhood agent or like to take the hands-on approach with online tools, State Farm has options.
Read full State Farm review
-
-
Farmers
3.8
3.8
Avg. full coverage premium
$222/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,664/yr
Customer satisfaction
807/1,000
-
Why Farmers made our list: Outside of standard coverage types like comprehensive and collision, Farmers offers a wide range of coverage options in Alabama, including new car replacement, accident forgiveness, full windshield and glass coverage and more. Farmers even offers spare parts coverage, which could pay up to $750 to replace spare parts damaged or destroyed in a loss. Farmers also has some of the cheapest full coverage car insurance in Alabama of the companies we analyzed. To augment these cheap rates, the company also offers a 5% discount for just downloading its Signal app, a usage-based telematics program that tracks your driving and can provide additional discounts for safe driving.
Read full Farmers review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Alabama
To find the best car insurance in Alabama, Bankrate analyzed each company’s average annual premiums in Alabama using the latest premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Since most drivers care about more than just how much they pay for their premium, we also analyzed third-party financial strength ratings, customer satisfaction rankings, available discounts and more to create an individualized Bankrate Score. Each Score is calculated on a 5.0 scale. Our Bankrate Score presents a holistic view of each company’s performance across these important measures.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Alabama drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Alabama
The best car insurance in Alabama will depend on your individual needs. However, the following steps may allow you to find the best provider to help financially protect you and your family.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.