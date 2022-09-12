Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Average cost of car insurance in Alabama in 2024

Alabama drivers pay an annual average of $2,191 for full coverage and $539 for minimum coverage car insurance.

Drew Waterstreet
Amelia Buckley
Updated Jan 04, 2024
How much is car insurance in Alabama? 

Drivers in Alabama pay an average of $2,191 annually for full coverage car insurance and $539 per year for state-mandated minimum coverage. These rates are competitive compared to the national averages of $740 for minimum coverage and $2,542 for full coverage. However, your own rates will differ from these averages based on your personal driving profile, which includes your claim history, vehicle type, age and ZIP code.

Bankrate is committed to providing accurate and comprehensive insights to our readers with industry expertise and meticulous data analysis. To determine these insurance averages for Alabama, we examined data provided by Quadrant Information Services. We compiled this driver profile-specific rate data to help you estimate what you might pay for coverage in Alabama.

Key takeaways

  • In Alabama, the monthly average cost of car insurance is $45 for minimum coverage and $183 for full coverage.
  • In Alabama, drivers with a single at-fault accident pay 46 percent more than the average cost of full coverage car insurance.
  • Drivers with poor credit scores in Alabama pay 75 percent more on average for car insurance compared to drivers with good credit scores.

Alabama car insurance rates by city

Each specific area of a state presents a unique risk profile, which means car insurance rates vary by city. For example, if you live in a traffic-dense city and park your car on the street, your car insurance premium may be more expensive than someone who lives in a more rural area and parks in a garage. Here are the average rates in some of Alabama's largest cities plus how they stack up against the state average.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Alabama

A driver’s age is a major determinant when it comes to auto insurance premiums in most states, including Alabama. Young drivers have higher accident rates and less experience behind the wheel, so they tend to pay more for coverage. Fortunately, average rates tend to come down after age 25, provided you maintain a clean driving record. Men also tend to pay more for car insurance than women as they are statistically more likely to engage in risky and distracted driving.

Age 16*
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$5,203
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$1,540
Age 18
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$8,127
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$2,425
Age 20
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$5,691
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$1,486
Age 25
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$2,807
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$689
Age 30
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$2,356
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$568
Age 40
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$2,214
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$535
Age 50
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$2,024
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$502
Age 60
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$1,984
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$507
Age 70
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$2,220
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$609
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Age 16*
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$4,589
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$1,413
Age 18
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$6,874
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$2,036
Age 20
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$4,618
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$1,257
Age 25
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$2,654
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$681
Age 30
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$2,275
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$559
Age 40
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$2,168
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$543
Age 50
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$1,926
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$506
Age 60
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$1,929
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$493
Age 70
Average annual full coverage premium in AL
$2,110
Average minimum coverage premium in AL
$581
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Your age and gender play a role in your Alabama car insurance rate because of statistical risk differences among different ages and genders. Younger drivers and male drivers are statistically more likely to get into accidents and engage in risky driving behavior like speeding and driving under the influence. As a result, most carriers charge higher rates for young drivers and slightly higher rates for male drivers to compensate for this added risk.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Alabama

In most circumstances, teen drivers must be insured under their parents’ or guardians’ policy until they turn 18. Even though legal adults can purchase their own car insurance policies, it’s generally cheaper for young adults to stay on their parents’ or guardians’ policy as long as the carrier’s terms and conditions allow it.

Age 16*
Avg. annual premium for drivers in AL
$4,896
Age 17
Avg. annual premium for drivers in AL
$4,638
Age 18
Avg. annual premium for drivers in AL
$4,330
Age 19
Avg. annual premium for drivers in AL
$3,697
Age 20
Avg. annual premium for drivers in AL
$3,469
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Age 18
Avg. annual premium for drivers in AL
$7,500
Age 19
Avg. annual premium for drivers in AL
$5,695
Age 20
Avg. annual premium for drivers in AL
$5,154
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Age Avg. annual premium difference for drivers on their own policy
Age 18 73 percent more
Age 19 54 percent more
Age 20 49 percent more

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Alabama?

As you might expect, a moving vehicle violation, such as a speeding ticket or accident, typically leads to an increase in your Alabama car insurance rate. A DUI conviction is likely to increase your premium significantly. Some carriers may refuse to extend coverage to high-risk drivers, such as those with multiple accidents or a DUI on their record.

This table compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. 

Clean driving record
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$2,191
Percentage increase from AL avg. annual premium*
0%
Speeding ticket conviction
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$2,607
Percentage increase from AL avg. annual premium*
19%
At-fault accident
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$3,201
Percentage increase from AL avg. annual premium*
46%
DUI conviction
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$3,750
Percentage increase from AL avg. annual premium*
71%
*The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Alabama by credit score

Your insurance score, which is based on your credit rating, also influences your car insurance premium in Alabama. Rates by credit score tend to vary a lot in states where insurers are allowed to use it as a rating factor because, statistically speaking, drivers with lower credit ratings are more likely to file claims. In Alabama, drivers with poor credit pay 99 percent more for their average annual premium than those with excellent credit.

Poor
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$3,841
Percentage change from AL average annual premium*
75%
Average
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$2,375
Percentage change from AL average annual premium*
8%
Good
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$2,191
Percentage change from AL average annual premium*
0%
Excellent
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$1,927
Percentage change from AL average annual premium*
-12%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Alabama car insurance rates by vehicle type

The make and model of your vehicle is one of the biggest drivers of your car insurance premium. Different vehicles have different prices to repair, different accident statistics and different safety features. Higher-end vehicles, like luxury cars and sports cars, are typically more expensive to insure, as are vehicles with high theft rates and poor safety features. If you're considering a new vehicle in Alabama, you may want to compare sample quotes for each model you're considering.

Toyota Camry
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$2,191
Ford F-150
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$1,983
Honda Odyssey
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$1,830
BMW 330i
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$2,769
Toyota Prius
Avg. annual premium* in AL
$2,164
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Alabama

Navigating the complexities of car insurance costs in Alabama can be challenging. To simplify this process, Bankrate has developed an easy-to-use calculator widget. By inputting some basic information about your driving profile, you can receive an estimated average monthly premium specific to your circumstances.

How to save on car insurance in Alabama

There are several ways to save on car insurance in Alabama, some of which require little to no time or effort to access the savings.

  • Shop around: Comparison shopping is a fantastic way to save on your policy. Rates vary from one company to another, and some offer rates hundreds of dollars more or less than the next carrier. By shopping around, you can save money and get the exact coverage options you want for your policy.
  • Take advantage of discounts: Almost all carriers offer at least a few discounts, which allow you to take advantage of more significant savings. Savings opportunities may include setting up automatic payments, switching to paperless bills and signing up for a telematics program.
  • Bundle your policies: Often, one of the most significant discounts is to bundle your auto and home, renters or condo policy with one company. Some companies may offer bundling discounts on other product lines, too, like boat or RV insurance.
  • Raise your deductibles: The higher your car insurance deductibles, the lower your premiums will usually be. However, keep in mind that  higher deductibles mean you pay more money out of pocket should you need to file a claim.
  • Improve your credit score: While this may be a long-term approach, improving your credit score will usually positively impact your premiums. A higher score means you pay less for your premiums since you are considered less of a financial risk to the carrier.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology 

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.

