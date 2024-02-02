At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Navigating Alabama car insurance laws is crucial for every driver. Under the state’s “fault” system, responsibility for damages and injuries from a car accident falls on the person deemed at fault. This emphasizes the importance of having active insurance coverage — it’s not just a legal requirement, but a shield against potential financial hardship. Carrying proof of insurance is mandatory in Alabama, and understanding these laws can help you steer clear of unnecessary stress and financial strain. It’s more than compliance; it’s about protecting yourself and your assets on the road.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Car insurance laws in Alabama

Nearly every state requires a certain amount of insurance coverage for all motorists and Alabama car insurance requirements are no different. While there are a number of options when it comes to car insurance in Alabama, the most important thing to know is the mandatory requirements. The Alabama minimum car insurance liability limits are commonly stated as 25/50/25. This shorthand stands for:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 for all bodily injuries to be paid for any one accident

$25,000 for property damage per accident

Liability insurance in Alabama

In Alabama, liability insurance, which includes bodily injury and property damage coverage, is the mandatory type of car insurance. Bodily injury coverage helps pay for injuries and lost wages of other drivers or passengers in accidents you cause, while property damage coverage pays for damages to the other driver’s vehicle. It’s crucial to note that this coverage does not extend to your own injuries or vehicle damages.

Additionally, minimum liability coverage might not suffice to cover all financial responsibilities if you’re at fault in a significant accident. To address this, you can increase your coverage limits. For further protection, consider comprehensive and collision insurance — collectively known as full coverage — which covers your vehicle’s costs. Personal injury protection coverage can also be added to help with medical expenses for you and your passengers, regardless of fault in an accident.

Is Alabama a no-fault state?

Alabama is not a no-fault state. This means that the driver who causes the accident uses their insurance to pay for the other driver’s bills from the collision. Police and insurance companies determine fault by utilizing any available evidence. The at-fault driver’s insurance pays to cover the other driver’s damages. The at-fault driver is responsible for any costs exceeding their insurance coverage limits.

Additionally, “fault” can be shared between drivers. It is possible, for example, that one driver could be responsible for 25 percent of the accident while the second driver is 75 percent responsible.

Alabama is one of only five states that has contributory negligence laws meaning that you can’t sue if you share even 1 percent of the blame for the accident. Only if one driver is 100 percent responsible or “at-fault” can the other party sue.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Alabama

Drivers who choose to forgo insurance while driving are in violation of Alabama auto insurance laws and can face certain consequences or penalties. For the first offense, the fine is $500 and a 45-day registration suspension with a $200 reinstatement fee. For the second (or any subsequent) offense, the fine is $1,000 and a four-month registration suspension with a $400 reinstatement fee and up to six months license suspension.

Depending on the severity of the offense(s), further penalties may occur including jail time and a requirement to carry an SR-22, a document on file with the state proving you have car insurance that meets the minimum coverages required by law. This is also known as a “Certificate of Financial Responsibility.”

Additional auto insurance coverage options in Alabama

Alabama may only require liability coverage; however, there are many additional coverage options to expand your coverage and protection.

Comprehensive: This coverage protects your vehicle from non-collision occurrences including, but not limited to, theft, hitting an animal and hail damage.

This coverage protects your vehicle from non-collision occurrences including, but not limited to, theft, hitting an animal and hail damage. Collision: This coverage protects your vehicle if you collide with another vehicle or object.

This coverage protects your vehicle if you collide with another vehicle or object. Loan/Lease payoff: Also known as gap coverage, this is most important for those who are financing a vehicle. If the car is totaled, this coverage covers the difference between your vehicle’s actual cash value and the amount you still owe on the loan.

Also known as gap coverage, this is most important for those who are financing a vehicle. If the car is totaled, this coverage covers the difference between your vehicle’s actual cash value and the amount you still owe on the loan. Medical payments: MedPay helps with medical expenses accrued by you or those in your vehicle in an accident.

MedPay helps with medical expenses accrued by you or those in your vehicle in an accident. Rental car reimbursement: If your car is unable to be driven, this covers rental car costs associated with getting a rental until your car is repaired. If your car is drivable, you likely can’t utilize this coverage until your car goes in for repair.

If your car is unable to be driven, this covers rental car costs associated with getting a rental until your car is repaired. If your car is drivable, you likely can’t utilize this coverage until your car goes in for repair. Roadside assistance: This helps with battery jumps, towing expenses, and flat tire expenses. This coverage can vary by the insurance company so make sure to double-check.

This helps with battery jumps, towing expenses, and flat tire expenses. This coverage can vary by the insurance company so make sure to double-check. Uninsured motorist bodily injury: Uninsured motorist coverage is highly recommended as it covers bodily injury expenses if you are injured by a driver who has no insurance and can’t pay for your damages.

Frequently asked questions