Best homeowners insurance in Alabama for 2024

Based on our analysis, USAA, Allstate, State Farm, Auto-Owners and Cincinnati are writing the best home insurance policies in Alabama.

Written by
Grace Kim
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Alabama home

It’s a good idea to research the right policy for your home to get the best coverage for you. Bankrate can help you understand the risks facing Alabama homeowners, find the right coverage and lower your premium.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Alabama home insurance companies

Take a look at Bankrate’s choices for the best Alabama home insurance companies in several categories.

On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Alabama

Based on our analysis of the Alabama homeowners insurance market and data sourced from Quadrant Information Services, USAA, Allstate, State Farm, Auto-Owners and Cincinnati Insurance are among the top choices for coverage. Four of our five featured companies have average rates lower than the state average of $1,632 per year, or $136 a month. We also reviewed each company's ranking for financial stability with AM Best, as well as the customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power's 2023 Home Insurance Study. If you’re shopping for the best home insurance in Alabama, you may want to start with quotes from these companies:

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$64
$767
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$135
$1,622
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$108
$1,292
 Read review
Auto-Owners
A++
834
/1,000
$150
$1,795
 Get a quote
Cincinnati Insurance
A+
Not rated
$64
$768
 Get a quote
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage
**USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Alabama

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 767 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: With a high Bankrate Score of 4.7, USAA tops our list of best home insurance companies in Alabama. However, coverage is only available to current and former military members and select family members, so it won’t be an option for everyone. If you do qualify, though, you may be able to take advantage of the USAA’s low average rates, excellent customer satisfaction score and coverage options tailored to the needs of military families.

Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Maxwell-Gunter, Fort Rucker or any of Alabama's other military bases, USAA may be worth considering.

Allstate

Best for discount opportunities

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,622 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate has fairly high average rates, but its average premium is still lower than the state average. Additionally, you might save with Allstate’s welcome discount if you switch your home insurance from another carrier, and with the loyalty discount if you maintain your coverage. Other potential savings include buying a newly constructed home, having home security devices installed or signing up for an Allstate policy at least seven days before your current policy expires.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you value policy endorsements over low premiums, Allstate may be the best home insurance company for you.

State Farm

Best for local agencies

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,292 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm, the largest home insurance company in the country by market share, may be a great option for Alabama homeowners who prefer doing business with local agents. State Farm also offers an array of endorsements to help you personalize your policy. The company also scored above the industry average for claims and overall satisfaction per J.D. Power.

Who State Farm may be good for: From Abbeville to Woodstock, State Farm has nearly 150 offices in Alabama. No matter where you live in the state, if you wish to speak to an agent in person, you are likely to find one near your home.

Auto-Owners

Best for robust coverage

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,795 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: If you’re looking for a policy that can be highly personalized, Auto-Owners could be the best choice. The company offers numerous endorsements to broaden your coverage, including guaranteed home replacement cost (for qualifying homes), water backup coverage, equipment breakdown and home cyber protection. Although Auto-Owners' average rates are high in Alabama, the carrier does have a very low National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index, so it may be suitable for shoppers who value customer service.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: This carrier may be best for homeowners who value policy customization and in-person service over digital tools.

Cincinnati Insurance

Best for low average rates

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 768 for $250k dwelling coverage
Cincinnati Insurance Review Get a personalized quote

Why Cincinnati made our list: Cincinnati might not have the same brand recognition as other insurers on our list, but Alabama homeowners who are looking for cheap home insurance coverage may want to get a quote. The carrier has one of the lowest average premiums on our list, plus a handful of potential discounts for things like bundling, remaining claims-free and insuring a new home. Cincinnati isn’t rated by J.D. Power, though, so you may want to do additional research on customer satisfaction before buying a policy.

Who Cincinnati Insurance may be good for: For anyone looking to save money on their Alabama home insurance, getting a quote from Cincinnati may be a good idea.

Additional Alabama home insurance companies to consider

Foremost

Foremost

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for specialized coverage options

Foremost review

Foremost offers standard homeowners policies, in addition to a number of more unique home coverage options like a vacant home endorsement for seasonal or vacation homes. They also have a flood insurance endorsement, which could be a good fit for homeowners in Alabama. This provider is likely best for homeowners who need the specialized coverage options that Foremost Insurance provides.

Travelers

Travelers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for robust policy options

Travelers review

Travelers is another insurance provider that offers a wide range of options for homeowners to build personalized coverage for their unique needs. Some of the more specific endorsements they have that Alabama homeowners may enjoy include extended coverage for jewelry, personal identity protection, and more. Like Foremost Insurance, Travelers may be a good fit for Alabama homeowners looking for personalized coverage options.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Alabama

We looked at several aspects of each carrier in our search for the best Alabama homeowners insurance. First, we obtained average rates from Quadrant Information Services. Next, we analyzed each carrier’s coverage offerings, discounts and digital tools, to help you find a company that offers the financial protection you need and the functionality you may want. We also factored in third-party ratings from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study for customer satisfaction, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for complaint frequency and AM Best for financial strength.

We combined all of this research to create a proprietary Bankrate Score for each company. The Scores are on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0, with higher scores indicating a higher ranking in each category. Knowing the Bankrate Score for each company can help you quickly analyze the overall quality of that carrier’s home insurance product. This might make it easier to find the best home insurance company for you.

Finding cheap home insurance in Alabama

Alabama homeowners may find it challenging to find a cheap home insurance policy that offers them the coverage they need to protect their home and other personal belongings. This is why it’s important to shop around and request quotes from a number of providers. Based on your unique circumstances, you can select the provider with the best option to fit your budget. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Alabama

Though challenging, there are some popular insurance providers in the state who offer cheap home insurance policies. Here are the top providers in Alabama with cheap premiums, starting with USAA as the cheapest.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
USAA
$64
$767
- $864
 Get a quote
State Farm
$108
$1,292
- $339
 Read review
Allstate
$135
$1,622
- $9
 Get a quote
Nationwide
$142
$1,705
+ $74
 Get a quote
Encompass
$144
$1,722
+ $91
 Get a quote
How to get cheap Alabama home insurance

Fortunately, finding the best Alabama home insurance may not mean breaking the bank. Here are several tactics to try when searching for the best cheap home insurance in Alabama:

  1. Gather multiple quotes: Gathering more than one quote when you are searching for the best homeowners insurance in Alabama can pay off with significant savings. Every company has its own algorithm for determining rates, so you are likely to get a range of prices when you have multiple quotes. Shopping around allows you to choose the most affordable option.
  2. Work on your credit rating: Individuals with high credit ratings have a demonstrated ability to pay their bills in full and on time. This means they are more likely to earn a favorable rate from insurers. Increasing your credit score over time may mean you'll pay less for your policy.
  3. Repair your roof: An aging or damaged roof might be the cause of many high-cost claims. If your roof is on the older side, replacing it with a new one might lower your insurance rate. If you use storm-resistant materials, you may even earn a discount from some insurers.

Best home insurance discounts in Alabama

In addition to our strategies above, using discounts wisely may be a way to save significantly on your Alabama home insurance. Most insurers have at least a few, and they might be easy to qualify for. Here are some that are commonly seen across Alabama home carriers:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Alabama

When you’re up for renewal on your homeowner’s policy, there are a few things you can do to help secure lower premiums going forward.

  • Better credit: In Alabama, insurers can use your credit history when determining your premiums; if you’re able to improve your credit after you’ve taken out your policy, you may be able to have them reassess and offer you a lower premium.
  • No claim history: If you’re able to avoid making claims on your policy, you may be able to get a cheaper premium when renewing your policy.
  • Home renovations: If you’ve made home improvements to make your home more safe and secure, insurance companies may view it as less risky to insure and lower your premiums as a result.
  • Lower coverage limits: If possible, you can lower your coverage limits to secure a lower premium; only do so if you’re still receiving adequate coverage for your property.
Understanding home insurance costs in Alabama

Alabama homeowners already pay more than the rest of the country on average for home insurance. The growing number of severe weather incidents and the resulting property damage this causes likely brings insurance providers to pass on the rising costs to policyholders. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Alabama?

The average cost of home insurance in Alabama is $1,632 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Compared to the national average of $1,428 for the same coverage, Alabama homeowners pay about 14 percent more each year. Average rates in Alabama may be higher than the national average due to the state’s position near the coast and relatively high likelihood of being hit with landfalling hurricanes. The state is also prone to severe convective storms and tornadoes. Average home insurance costs are less in Alabama than in neighboring states, though; Mississippi homeowners pay an average of $1,900 per year and Florida’s average home insurance rate is $1,981 per year.

Alabama homeowners insurance rates by city

While the state of Alabama faces its own unique factors for home insurance premiums compared to the rest of the country, where you reside within the state can also impact your rates. Find out what home insurance rates might look like in your area compared to the rest of Alabama.

Location is just one factor that insurers consider when determining premium rates. A region that has a low incidence of natural disasters, theft or other perils is likely to see lower rates than a city where these perils are more common. Below are some of the cheapest cities for Alabama homeowners insurance. If you live in one of these areas, your rates may be lower than the state average. However, there are other factors that may play a mitigating role as well.

  • New Hope: $1,553
  • Satsuma: $1,553
  • Capshaw: $1,552
  • Elkmont: $1,552
  • Lineville: $1,552

Cities and towns with more expensive average rates may see a higher number or severity of covered perils. For example, an area with a high rate of theft or vandalism may have higher average premiums than an area where crime is low. These Alabama cities have average rates that are above the state average.

  • Peterson: $1,772
  • Altoona: $1,773
  • Clay: $1,773
  • Abernant: $1,776
  • Gilbertown: $1,777

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Insuring your Alabama home

While there is an increasing risk of storms and hazards in Alabama and other states, it may help to explore your coverage options to decide how you can best protect your home. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Alabama?

Alabama homeowners should be aware of what types of damages their policies cover, and what is excluded. Doing so will allow you to secure additional policies or endorsements to keep your property and belongings best protected. These are some examples of the common types of damages homeowners may deal with that are covered by standard home insurance policies.

  • Wind and tornado damage
  • Fire or lightning
  • Theft and other property damage

Additional home insurance coverage types in Alabama

If you are shopping for Alabama homeowners insurance, it may be important to understand the different types of coverage available and what is covered (and not covered) by a standard home policy. The following coverage endorsements may help ensure your home is financially protected from common causes of loss in Alabama.

  • Roof replacement cost: Alabama is in third place in the Insurance Information Institute's listing of top 10 states for tornadoes. That suggests that you may want to have the most robust coverage possible for roof damage. This endorsement means you may file a claim for the full replacement cost of your damaged roof, rather than just its depreciated value. If you are eligible for this endorsement, it may be worth considering.
  • Service line coverage: Damage to service lines — like your water, gas and electric lines — is generally not covered in basic homeowners insurance policies. You may want to consider adding this type of coverage to your policy to financially protect your home from damage to your service lines.
  • Flood insurance: Floods are common in many parts of Alabama, with some counties experiencing over 100 flood events in the last 30 years, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Damage caused by flooding isn’t covered by standard home insurance policies. While a few companies offer flood coverage as an endorsement, you’ll generally need to buy a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or from a private carrier that sells flood insurance.

Common Alabama home insurance problems

Homeowners in Alabama may face some challenges when securing a homeowner’s policy, such as:

  • Rising rates: Inflation is causing construction-related materials and labor costs to increase, making home replacement or reconstruction more expensive, which often leads to more expensive home insurance premiums for consumers. According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), replacement costs have increased a cumulative 45 percent over the past four years, outpacing the U.S. inflation rate.
  • Higher risk: The increased rates of flooding, tornadoes and tropical storms in the state may keep homeowners in certain regions from being able to qualify for adequate coverage.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Grace Kim
Insurance Contributor

Grace Kim has two years of experience in writing for finance and insurance domains such as Bankrate and Reviews.com. She has written about auto, homeowners, renters and life insurance. She has spent most of her professional experience writing about finance and tech topics.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute