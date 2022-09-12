Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Idaho for 2024
Idaho drivers pay an average annual cost of $1,133 per year for full coverage car insurance and $267 per year for minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Idaho?
The cost of car insurance in Idaho depends on a variety of factors, including your age, driving history, claims record, ZIP code and more. However, knowing how much average car insurance premiums are in your state can be helpful for comparison purposes. In Idaho, full coverage costs an average of $1,133 annually, while minimum coverage costs $267. Although minimum coverage is typically cheaper than full coverage, keep in mind that it provides limited financial protection in the event of an accident.
To determine average costs for car insurance in Idaho, Bankrate reviewed quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services. In choosing top-rated providers, we also considered insurers’ third-party rankings per J.D. Power, financial strength per AM Best, coverage options, digital tool availability, discount opportunities and more. Then, we calculated a Bankrate Score on a 5.0 scale for each company. The higher the Bankrate Score, the better.
Key takeaways
- The average cost of state-mandated liability coverage in Idaho is $267 per year while full coverage, which typically adds on collision and comprehensive insurance, costs an average of $1,133.
- Residents of Boise have some of the lowest rates in the state, paying an average of $1,032 for full coverage.
- Drivers with excellent credit history pay an average of just $1,016 per year for full coverage.
- Those with a DUI conviction pay an average of $1,868 per year for full coverage.
Idaho car insurance rates by city
The city you live in, as well as your ZIP code, impacts car insurance rates in Idaho. Frequency of claims, crime rates and population density are a few factors insurance companies use to determine rates for each city. Bankrate’s research has found that Boise and Meridian have some of the cheapest full coverage rates of large Idaho cities, with average rates that are 9 percent less than the state average.
|Idaho city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from ID avg. annual full coverage premium
|Boise
|$86
|$1,032
|-9%
|Caldwell
|$95
|$1,142
|1%
|Coeur d’Alene
|$96
|$1,157
|2%
|Idaho Falls
|$98
|$1,175
|4%
|Meridian
|$86
|$1,033
|-9%
|Nampa
|$93
|$1,119
|-1%
|Pocatello
|$98
|$1,173
|4%
|Post Falls
|$96
|$1,151
|2%
|Twin Falls
|$94
|$1,128
|0%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Idaho
In most states, including Idaho, a driver's age and gender greatly impact car insurance rates. The tables below show rates for teens on their parents’ policy, as most drivers under 18 don’t qualify for an individual policy. Older drivers on their own policy can typically get cheaper rates because they have more experience behind the wheel and are statistically less likely to be involved in an accident.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Idaho
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Idaho
|Age 16*
|$2,560
|$705
|Age 18
|$4,087
|$1,086
|Age 20
|$2,937
|$707
|Age 25
|$1,526
|$347
|Age 30
|$1,214
|$281
|Age 40
|$1,149
|$266
|Age 50
|$1,036
|$251
|Age 60
|$1,005
|$248
|Age 70
|$1,119
|$294
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Idaho
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Idaho
|Age 16*
|$2,257
|$643
|Age 18
|$3,306
|$934
|Age 20
|$2,349
|$616
|Age 25
|$1,340
|$332
|Age 30
|$1,159
|$281
|Age 40
|$1,116
|$268
|Age 50
|$1,022
|$251
|Age 60
|$990
|$247
|Age 70
|$1,092
|$286
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: In every state except California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, car insurance carriers are permitted to use gender when determining a driver’s premium. Because women tend to file fewer claims, car insurance rates for women are often nominally lower than rates for men in the same state.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Idaho
Young drivers cannot purchase their own car insurance policy until they turn 18. However, those ages 18 to 25 may want to consider staying on their parents' policy, if possible, since coverage would likely cost less than if they have their own policy, as shown in the chart below.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in ID
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in ID
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$2,409
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,124
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$1,999
|$3,696
|85%
|Age 19
|$1,819
|$2,920
|61%
|Age 20
|$1,725
|$2,643
|53%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Idaho?
Being at fault for an accident or getting a speeding ticket are two ways your car insurance premium could sharply increase upon your policy’s renewal. According to the rates we compared, a DUI conviction increases rates that much more.
Here are average rates for Idaho drivers with various marks on their driving records:
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in ID
|Percent increase from ID avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,133
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,338
|18%
|At-fault accident
|$1,557
|37%
|DUI conviction
|$1,868
|65%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Idaho by credit score
Having an excellent credit history may earn you a rate that is below the state average because actuarial data show that drivers with good credit tend to file fewer claims. Conversely, poor credit is correlated with a higher likelihood of claims, resulting in a higher cost of car insurance, as shown here.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in ID
|Percent change from ID avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$1,868
|65%
|Average
|$1,218
|8%
|Good
|$1,133
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,016
|-10%
Idaho car insurance rates by vehicle type
How much car insurance is in Idaho depends partly on the make and model of your vehicle. If you own a luxury or sports car that requires pricey or imported parts for repair, the vehicle may cost more to insure than a domestic vehicle that is not prone to expensive repair costs. You may also pay more if your car has a high theft rate. Here are the average rates for some common makes and models.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Idaho
|BMW 330i
|$1,542
|Ford F-150
|$910
|Honda Odyssey
|$948
|Toyota Camry
|$1,133
|Toyota Prius
|$1,226
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Idaho
There are several major factors that inform Idaho car insurance rates, so it can be difficult to figure out on your own if you’re getting a fair quote. That’s why Bankrate created the calculator tool below. Just enter some basic information, and you’ll get a rough estimate of your insurance premium. It’s not an exact quote, but it can give you a good idea of what to expect and help you budget for insurance.
How to save on car insurance in Idaho
There are ways to mitigate steep car insurance rates in Idaho. First and foremost, maintaining a clean driving record will keep costs in check. A single DUI conviction in Idaho could raise your premium by an average of 65 percent. Here are some other ways to secure affordable car insurance in ID:
- Research your vehicle before you buy: Some cars are cheaper to insure than others. Sports cars, 4x4s and higher-value vehicles are commonly among the most expensive to insure. Getting a car insurance quote before you buy can help you find the best car to fit your budget.
- Raise your deductibles: Raising your comprehensive and collision deductibles will typically lower your premiums. Depending on the type of coverage, the impact may be more or less significant; collision deductibles typically impact your premium more than comprehensive deductibles. However, before you go this route, remember that increasing your deductibles means paying more out of pocket in the event of a claim.
- Avoid accidents and claims: Generally, the safer a driver you are, the cheaper your car insurance should be in the long run. By avoiding tickets, accidents and claims, you’ll enjoy some of the lowest possible rates.
- Take advantage of discounts: Car insurance companies offer discounts. Some have opportunities to lower your rate if you’re a good student, a good driver or don’t drive often. Ask your agent which discounts you might qualify for.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.