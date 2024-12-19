Skip to Main Content

2025 Oregon conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Buying a home in Oregon? Find the 2025 Oregon conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Oregon conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Baker $806,500 $524,225
Benton $806,500 $598,000
Clackamas $806,500 $695,750
Clatsop $806,500 $561,200
Columbia $806,500 $695,750
Coos $806,500 $524,225
Crook $806,500 $524,225
Curry $806,500 $524,225
Deschutes $806,500 $713,000
Douglas $806,500 $524,225
Gilliam $806,500 $524,225
Grant $806,500 $524,225
Harney $806,500 $524,225
Hood River $806,500 $762,500
Jackson $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson $806,500 $524,225
Josephine $806,500 $524,225
Klamath $806,500 $524,225
Lake $806,500 $524,225
Lane $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Linn $806,500 $524,225
Malheur $806,500 $524,225
Marion $806,500 $524,225
Morrow $806,500 $524,225
Multnomah $806,500 $695,750
Polk $806,500 $524,225
Sherman $806,500 $524,225
Tillamook $806,500 $524,225
Umatilla $806,500 $524,225
Union $806,500 $524,225
Wallowa $806,500 $524,225
Wasco $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $695,750
Wheeler $806,500 $524,225
Yamhill $806,500 $695,750

