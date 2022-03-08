About the author

Expertise

Credit cards, building credit, credit card industry trends, history of credit and lending

Education

Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in journalism and history from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Highlights

Over six years of professional writing experience covering breaking news and financial news and advice

Passionate about making complicated financial topics approachable for all readers

Experience

Meredith Hoffman is a former personal finance writer covering credit card news and advice at CreditCards.com and Bankrate Credit Cards.

Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Meredith received her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Before joining CreditCards.com in October 2019, Meredith worked as the news editor of Wilmington’s local newspaper, The Seahawk.

Meredith is passionate about making credit cards and personal finance more accessible for traditionally underrepresented groups such as women and minorities. She has written feature stories on discriminatory practices such as the pink tax, and has covered important issues like the impact of voting on fiscal policy.

Links:

