Why the Citi Double Cash card is good for first-time card owners
The Double Cash card helped ease me into the credit cards world and earn rewards without putting in too much effort.
Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in journalism and history from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Meredith Hoffman is a former personal finance writer covering credit card news and advice at CreditCards.com and Bankrate Credit Cards.
Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Meredith received her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Before joining CreditCards.com in October 2019, Meredith worked as the news editor of Wilmington’s local newspaper, The Seahawk.
Meredith is passionate about making credit cards and personal finance more accessible for traditionally underrepresented groups such as women and minorities. She has written feature stories on discriminatory practices such as the pink tax, and has covered important issues like the impact of voting on fiscal policy.
