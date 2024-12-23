2025 Maryland conforming and FHA loan limits by county
Published on December 23, 2024 | 1 min read
Preparing to buy a house in Maryland? Find the 2025 Maryland conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
|County
|FHFA limit
|FHA limit
|Allegany
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Anne Arundel
|$806,500
|$731,400
|Baltimore
|$806,500
|$731,400
|Baltimore City
|$806,500
|$731,400
|Calvert
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Caroline
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Carroll
|$806,500
|$731,400
|Cecil
|$806,500
|$594,550
|Charles
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Dorchester
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Frederick
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Garrett
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Harford
|$806,500
|$731,400
|Howard
|$806,500
|$731,400
|Kent
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Montgomery
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Prince George’s
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Queen Anne’s
|$806,500
|$731,400
|Somerset
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. Mary’s
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Talbot
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Washington
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Wicomico
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Worcester
|$806,500
|$524,225