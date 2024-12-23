Skip to Main Content

2025 Maryland conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Bankrate Staff Suzanne De Vita
Written by
Bankrate Staff,
Edited by
Suzanne De Vita
Published on December 23, 2024 | 1 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Mansion brick house | iStock.com/lillisphotography

Preparing to buy a house in Maryland? Find the 2025 Maryland conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Maryland conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Allegany $806,500 $524,225
Anne Arundel $806,500 $731,400
Baltimore $806,500 $731,400
Baltimore City $806,500 $731,400
Calvert $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Caroline $806,500 $524,225
Carroll $806,500 $731,400
Cecil $806,500 $594,550
Charles $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Dorchester $806,500 $524,225
Frederick $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Garrett $806,500 $524,225
Harford $806,500 $731,400
Howard $806,500 $731,400
Kent $806,500 $524,225
Montgomery $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Prince George’s $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Queen Anne’s $806,500 $731,400
Somerset $806,500 $524,225
St. Mary’s $806,500 $524,225
Talbot $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $524,225
Wicomico $806,500 $524,225
Worcester $806,500 $524,225

Find Maryland mortgage rates

Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits

Written by
Bankrate Staff Arrow Right Icon