2025 North Carolina conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Published on December 19, 2024

Buying a house? Find the 2025 North Carolina conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

North Carolina conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Alamance $806,500 $524,225
Alexander $806,500 $524,225
Alleghany $806,500 $524,225
Anson $806,500 $524,225
Ashe $806,500 $524,225
Avery $806,500 $524,225
Beaufort $806,500 $524,225
Bertie $806,500 $524,225
Bladen $806,500 $524,225
Brunswick $806,500 $524,225
Buncombe $806,500 $524,225
Burke $806,500 $524,225
Cabarrus $806,500 $524,225
Caldwell $806,500 $524,225
Camden $806,500 $757,850
Carteret $806,500 $524,225
Caswell $806,500 $524,225
Catawba $806,500 $524,225
Chatham $806,500 $632,500
Cherokee $806,500 $524,225
Chowan $806,500 $524,225
Clay $806,500 $524,225
Cleveland $806,500 $524,225
Columbus $806,500 $524,225
Craven $806,500 $524,225
Cumberland $806,500 $524,225
Currituck $806,500 $757,850
Dare $806,500 $663,550
Davidson $806,500 $524,225
Davie $806,500 $524,225
Duplin $806,500 $524,225
Durham $806,500 $602,600
Edgecombe $806,500 $524,225
Forsyth $806,500 $524,225
Franklin $806,500 $530,150
Gaston $806,500 $524,225
Gates $806,500 $757,850
Graham $806,500 $524,225
Granville $806,500 $632,500
Greene $806,500 $524,225
Guilford $806,500 $524,225
Halifax $806,500 $524,225
Harnett $806,500 $524,225
Haywood $806,500 $524,225
Henderson $806,500 $524,225
Hertford $806,500 $524,225
Hoke $806,500 $524,225
Hyde $806,500 $524,225
Iredell $806,500 $524,225
Jackson $806,500 $524,225
Johnston $806,500 $529,000
Jones $806,500 $524,225
Lee $806,500 $524,225
Lenoir $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
McDowell $806,500 $524,225
Macon $806,500 $524,225
Madison $806,500 $524,225
Martin $806,500 $524,225
Mecklenburg $806,500 $524,225
Mitchell $806,500 $524,225
Montgomery $806,500 $524,225
Moore $806,500 $524,225
Nash $806,500 $524,225
New Hanover $806,500 $524,225
Northampton $806,500 $524,225
Onslow $806,500 $524,225
Orange $806,500 $632,500
Pamlico $806,500 $524,225
Pasquotank $806,500 $805,000
Pender $806,500 $524,225
Perquimans $806,500 $805,000
Person $806,500 $632,500
Pitt $806,500 $524,225
Polk $806,500 $524,225
Randolph $806,500 $524,225
Richmond $806,500 $524,225
Robeson $806,500 $524,225
Rockingham $806,500 $524,225
Rowan $806,500 $524,225
Rutherford $806,500 $524,225
Sampson $806,500 $524,225
Scotland $806,500 $524,225
Stanly $806,500 $524,225
Stokes $806,500 $524,225
Surry $806,500 $524,225
Swain $806,500 $524,225
Transylvania $806,500 $524,225
Tyrrell $806,500 $524,225
Union $806,500 $524,225
Vance $806,500 $524,225
Wake $806,500 $530,150
Warren $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $524,225
Watauga $806,500 $524,225
Wayne $806,500 $524,225
Wilkes $806,500 $524,225
Wilson $806,500 $524,225
Yadkin $806,500 $524,225
Yancey $806,500 $524,225

