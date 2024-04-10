At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways To get a lower mortgage payment, you'll need to focus on modifying the principal, interest, taxes or insurance you pay.

You can choose to refinance or recast your mortgage to make the monthly mortgage payments more affordable.

Addressing your property tax bill or eliminating PMI are other effective ways to get a break on your monthly housing costs.

Your mortgage is probably your biggest expense every month. So how can you make it smaller and free up funds to meet other financial goals? There are ways to lower your mortgage payments each month, but they may not all be right for you. Here’s what to know so you can make the best decision for your situation.

How can I lower my mortgage payment?

Mortgage payments consist of four parts, or PITI: principal, interest, taxes (property) and insurance (homeowners and/or private mortgage insurance). To lower mortgage payments means addressing one or more of these elements. When it comes to the first two — the key components of the loan itself — there are essentially two ways to make your payments more affordable: getting a lower interest rate or getting a longer loan term. Options to reduce mortgage payments include:

Refinance to lower your payment

Recast your mortgage

Eliminate your mortgage insurance

Modify your loan

Lower your taxes

Shop around for a lower homeowners insurance rate

Apply for mortgage forbearance

1. Refinance to lower your payment

Refinancing involves replacing your current mortgage with a new one. In a basic rate-and-term refinance, your new loan offers a lower interest rate, a longer term or both.

Several factors influence whether you’ll want (or be able) to refinance, including:

Current refinance interest rates . Are they low enough to justify the switch, considering fees and closing costs come with a refi, just as they did with your original loan? Generally, you’ll want to see a drop of at least 1 percentage point.

Are they low enough to justify the switch, considering fees and closing costs come with a refi, just as they did with your original loan? Generally, you’ll want to see a drop of at least 1 percentage point. How long you’ll be in your home. Consider if you plan to stay in your home long enough to recoup the refinance closing costs. Usually, that means a couple of years at least.

Consider if you plan to stay in your home long enough to recoup the refinance closing costs. Usually, that means a couple of years at least. Penalties for paying your home off early. Many mortgages come with a prepayment penalty, especially if the mortgage originated less than three years ago. If it does, refinancing to lower your payment may not make sense.

Many mortgages come with a prepayment penalty, especially if the mortgage originated less than three years ago. If it does, refinancing to lower your payment may not make sense. Age of your mortgage. Many lenders won’t allow refinances for loans that closed within four to five months. But if your loan is recent enough that its amortization schedule still includes interest-heavy payments, it may be worth refinancing.

If you don’t qualify for a lower rate, you can buy one by purchasing mortgage discount points. A form of prepaid interest, each mortgage point is the equivalent of 1 percent of the principal amount and shaves 0.25 percent off the interest rate.

Bear in mind using mortgage points, aka “buying down the rate,” increases your upfront costs in refinancing. So that will extend the amount of time you need to stay in the house to reach the break-even point that makes the refinance worthwhile.

2. Recast your mortgage

Another approach is to attempt what’s called mortgage recasting. With this option, you make a decent-size payment toward the principal. Then, your lender re-calculates your monthly payments based on that new balance (but on the same loan term). The reduced loan amount means smaller monthly payments and less total interest paid over the course of the loan.

To illustrate how this works, assume you have a $300,000, 30-year mortgage with a 6 percent interest rate. Your current monthly payment is $1,798 for principal and interest.

Once you make payments for three years, your balance is about $288,250. You receive an inheritance and choose to make a $75,000 payment to lower the principal balance.

The principal balance on your loan will drop to $213,250. Once it’s recast, you’ll get a lower monthly payment of $1,278, which is roughly $500 lower than your initial loan payment amount.

Keep in mind that most lenders charge a recasting fee — typically between $250 and $500. And, of course, you need to have the funds to pay off a good chunk of the principal at once — but make sure to do the math to ensure it’s the best decision for your overall financial situation.

3. Eliminate your mortgage insurance

You might also try to eliminate your private mortgage insurance (PMI). PMI is assessed by most lenders on conventional loans with down payments less than 20 percent of the purchase price. It costs homeowners between 0.58 percent and 1.86 percent of the loan amount each month, according to 2023 data from the Urban Institute. However, you can request to have it removed once you have 20 percent equity in your home.

FHA loans are an exception to the rule, though. They require mortgage insurance premium (MIP) payments for the life of the loan unless you made a down payment of at least 10 percent. In that case, you can request that FHA MIP be canceled once you complete 11 years of mortgage payments on your current loan.

4. Modify your loan

If you’re in financial distress, the government offers loan modification programs aimed at helping with financial hardships. A modification typically changes the loan’s rate or term (or both) to make monthly payments more affordable. It’s like refinancing, only with the same loan instead of a new one.

For example, you could extend a 30-year mortgage into a 40-year loan — then your payments will be reduced, since they’ll be spread out over another decade. Bear in mind you’ll end up paying more in interest this way.

Not every lender will allow loan modifications, and there are stringent eligibility rules. And even if you get it, the difference may be too small to justify the eventual higher total cost of the loan due to paying interest for a longer period.

5. Lower your taxes

Other methods that can reduce payments don’t have to do with the mortgage itself. You can try to lower your property tax bill to reduce the escrow payment that typically makes up much of your monthly mortgage payment. Tax assessments are sometimes too high following real estate market corrections or local rezonings, for instance. If you think that could be the case for your house, consider appealing your property’s value to the relevant state or local decision-makers. Be aware of deadlines for filing an appeal if you go this route.

6. Shop around for a lower homeowners insurance rate

When was the last time you shopped around for homeowners insurance? Even if you haven’t had any issues with your current provider, better rates may be available elsewhere.

Consider shopping around with reputable providers to get quotes. Be sure to inquire about rate discounts that may be available to you. Also, review the rate quotes to ensure the coverages included are comparable to your current policy, and ask about other ways to curb costs, like increasing your deductible.

7. Apply for mortgage forbearance

If all else fails and you’re in dire straits, you can try to just put your payments on hold for a while. A mortgage forbearance will help you find temporary relief by lowering or pausing your payments for a short period. You’ll also avoid adverse credit reporting and foreclosure, and have time to get your finances in order. Be mindful that the lender will likely require you to prove you’re experiencing financial hardship before approving you for forbearance.

And it’s only a temporary reprieve. The payments you miss (including interest) must be paid eventually, in a lump sum or over time with a repayment plan. If you choose the latter, your monthly payment could increase significantly.

Next steps for lowering your mortgage payment

If your mortgage payment is stretching your budget too much, you don’t have to suffer in silence. Instead, consider reaching out to your lender to modify your loan or refinancing if it makes financial sense. You can also have your home appraised to determine if you can cancel PMI, contest your property tax bill or search for more affordable homeowners insurance.

Additional reporting by Allison Martin