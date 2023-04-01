Malcolm Ethridge, CFP®, is an executive vice president and fiduciary financial advisor with CIC Wealth Management, based in the Washington, D.C. area. He is also the host of the Tech Money Podcast.
Malcolm's areas of expertise include retirement planning, investment portfolio development, insurance, stock options and other executive benefits. He leverages that expertise to help senior managers and executives in technology make sense of some of the most complex financial situations that working professionals tend to face.