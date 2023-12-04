John Stearns, CMC, CRMS is a Senior Mortgage Loan Originator with American Fidelity Mortgage located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has been in the residential mortgage business since 1993. John is a member of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB). He is the only person in Wisconsin who has earned both the Certified Mortgage Consultant (CMC) and Certified Residential Mortgage Specialist (CRMS) designations. The CMC & CRMS are national designations signifying the highest level of professionalism in the mortgage industry. A CMC/CRMS designation is gained only once the candidate has met certain requirements of experience and knowledge and has passed a written examination.

John has a demonstrated commitment to licensing and professionalism of mortgage brokers and teaches courses across the Midwest. Among the courses John has taught are Mortgage Broker Business Ethics, RESPA, The ABC’s of FHA, NMLS Federal Test Review, Credit Scoring, Introduction to Appraisal Underwriting, Fraud, Wisconsin State Law, The Truth in Lending Act, Identity Theft and Loan Originator 101. John also believes in educating the public about mortgage issues and frequently offers public seminars such as Credit Scoring, First Time Home Buyers and Home Equity loans.

In addition to originating mortgage loans, John has served on the NAMB Certification Committee since 2004.

He holds Mortgage Loan Originator licenses in both Wisconsin and Illinois and was the Wisconsin Mortgage Professionals Association Broker of the Year in 2002. He is frequently quoted for mortgage articles in the USA Today, CBS.NEWS.com, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, CNBC.com, The Huffington Post and The Washington Post among others. You can follow him on Twitter @JohnLStearns, LinkedIn and Facebook.

John graduated from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and a minor in Economics.