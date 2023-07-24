Highlights
- Personal experience with overcoming debt, including credit card debt.
- Has worked with industry experts to provide insightful tips to credit card consumers.
Experience
Sarah Estime is a former associate personal finance writer at Bankrate and CreditCards.com. She has 3 years of experience as a professional writer. Prior to joining the team of writers at Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Sarah and her husband tackled $95,000 of debt, including debt from credit cards, and began their journey toward financial freedom. This sparked Sarah’s interest in sharing sound money advice regarding credit cards and debt management.
As a writer, Sarah’s goal is to offer sound advice that will improve your financial life and help simplify topics like travel hacking and credit card rewards.
A credit card can be a part of a healthy financial life if you use it wisely. Education is key to making smart money choices, that includes deciding on a credit card. With education you can reap the benefits that come with credit cards while avoiding the pitfalls.
— Sarah Estime