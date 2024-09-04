We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
For frequent American Airlines flyers, having a co-branded airline credit card can provide valuable perks and rewards in the American AAdvantage program. However, it can be overwhelming to determine which card is the best fit for your needs. American Airlines co-branded credit cards offer varying annual fees, rewards structures and benefits. Here’s how to choose the best American Airlines credit card for your travel habits and preferences.
Comparing the best American Airlines credit cards
The best American Airlines credit cards help you earn more miles and can improve your flight experience. When choosing the right card for you, consider the following: how frequently you fly, rewards categories and perks offered.
Card name
Best for
Highlights
Annual fee
Bankrate score
American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp®
No annual fee
Earn 15,000 miles after spending $500 in the first three months
2X miles on American Airlines and grocery purchases
Earn 65,000 miles after spending $4,000 in the first four months
2X miles on American Airlines, telecommunications, cable and satellite providers, car rentals and gas station purchases
1X miles on other purchases
$99, waived for first 12 months
4.1
Top American Airlines credit cards
Best for no annual fee
American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp®
Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5
3.1
The AAdvantage MileUp Mastercard is the only co-branded American Airlines credit card with no annual fee, making it a good option for occasional travelers. The welcome bonus is small but easy to achieve, and earning bonus miles on grocery purchases can quickly boost your balance.
Since the only cardholder benefit is a 25 percent discount on in-flight food or drink purchases, you might consider a different card if you value elite travel perks or travel frequently.
Pros
This American Airlines card is the only one that earns bonus miles on groceries, which can help you accumulate miles quickly.
Even though this card carries no annual fee, you’ll earn the same bonus miles on American Airlines purchases as on any card except the premium Executive card.
Cons
Unlike other American Airlines cards, you won’t get free checked baggage with the card.
This card charges foreign transaction fees, which makes it a poor choice for traveling abroad.
Best welcome offer
AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
The Barclays AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard is the only co-branded card on the list that Citi does not offer. You can earn the sizable welcome bonus when you make a single purchase and pay the annual fee both within the first 90 days, which quickly jumpstarts your earnings. The intro APR offer on balance transfers can also help consolidate your debt.
While the card doesn’t have bonus categories outside of American Airlines purchases, you’ll get the first checked bag free for you and up to four companions, in-flight credits, travel coverage and an anniversary companion certificate for one guest ($99 plus taxes/fees) 45 days after account renewal if you spend $20,000 on the card.
Pros
The welcome offer is easy to earn and provides outsized value plus you can take advantage of an intro APR on balance transfers.
This card gives you an option for an American Airlines card outside of Citi.
Cons
It may be challenging to earn the companion certificate due to the lack of bonus categories.
The annual fee reduces the card’s long-term value if you don’t use the card’s features.
Best for frequent American Airlines flyers
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
With the annual fee waived for the first year and a solid welcome offer, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® offers excellent initial value. You can rack up rewards quickly with bonus rates in multiple everyday categories, giving it better long-term value than the Barclays card.
This card matches the benefits of the Barclay version. However, instead of earning a companion certificate after spending $20,000 and renewing your card, you’ll earn a $125 flight discount. If you prefer an annual fee that is just under $100, evaluate these two cards and see which might work best for you.
Pros
This card provides better short-term and long-term rewards value than its Barclays counterpart.
You’ll get solid in-flight benefits at a reasonable price point.
Cons
Unlike its Barclays counterpart, this card doesn't offer an intro APR offer on balance transfers
You can only redeem rewards for flights with American Airlines or partner airlines that can be booked through American.
Best for Admirals Club access
Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® is ideal for people who want Admirals Club airport lounge access when flying with American Airlines. If you’re pursuing elite status, you’ll get a 10,000 Loyalty Point bonus when you earn 50,000 points and another 10,000 after earning 90,000 points within a calendar year.
The high annual fee can be a bargain, considering that Admirals Club membership costs as much as $850. In addition to the benefits of the Platinum card, you’ll also get up to a $100 application fee credit every four years toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® and higher earning rates on American Airlines purchases as well as hotels and car rentals booked through American Airlines’s website. It also has the highest available welcome bonus on any co-branded American Airlines card.
Pros
The first free checked baggage benefit covers you and up to eight companions, which can save significant money.
Your complimentary Admirals Club membership covers up to two guests or your immediate family, which can benefit a larger family.
Cons
The high annual fee is likely not worth it if you don’t fly often with American Airlines.
There are no bonus categories for everyday spending categories, so it might be harder to rack up points.
Best for business owners
Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard®
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
The CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard® is specifically geared to business owners since it earns bonus miles in common business-related categories. Each employee cardholder also earns loyalty points, which can help your business quickly qualify for elite status benefits.
The welcome bonus is generous, and Citi waives the annual fee for the first year. The in-flight benefits are similar to those of the personal version of this card. However, instead of a flight discount, you can earn a companion certificate after you spend $30,000 and renew your card.
Pros
The lack of foreign transaction fees is ideal for business owners who travel or do business internationally frequently.
Your business will have a longer timeframe to earn the welcome bonus.
Cons
You’ll need good to excellent credit to qualify for this card.
The cost of earning a companion certificate can be high for small business owners.
How to choose the best American Airlines credit cards
As you compare American Airlines credit cards, consider these tips to help you determine the best option.
Assess your needs and choose what works best.
Decide if you want to pay an annual fee: The MileUp card is the only co-branded American Airlines credit card without an annual fee, while the Platinum and Business cards waive the fee for the first year. Before you decide, compare credit cards to see if you’ll get proper value from paying an annual fee.
Consider whether you need a card for personal or business expenses: You can have a personal American Airlines credit card and a business credit card simultaneously. Decide which fits your spending needs best.
Compare frequent flyer perks: Check which cards have the benefits you want. Occasional travelers probably won’t want or use all the perks that someone with Executive Platinum status desires.
Compare bonus categories and welcome offers: If a card comes with a bonus category you will frequently use, it’s worth considering. Also, consider the minimum spending requirement to earn the highest welcome offer you can reasonably manage.
Consider flexible travel cards
If you prefer to fly American Airlines but don’t want to be tied down to a single frequent flyer program, you may want to consider flexible travel credit cards in addition to a co-branded credit card. Many of the best travel credit cards let you transfer points to multiple airlines or use points to book travel through a portal with any airline you want.
If you’re interested in travel credit cards that give you flexibility, make sure to compare cards from these programs:
It’s worth noting that none of these flexible travel rewards cards can transfer points directly to American Airlines. However, American Airlines is a member of the Oneworld alliance. You can transfer points to a partner airline and book American Airlines flights using that partner’s frequent flyer program (subject to award availability). While this can be complicated, you can get exponential value in the right circumstances.
Frequently asked questions
You can book flights with American Airlines up to 331 days in advance through their website or mobile app.
You can redeem AAdvantage miles for flights with various partner airlines, including all members of the Oneworld alliance and additional carriers like Air Tahiti Nui, Cape Air, China Southern Airlines, Etihad Airways, Fiji Airways, GOL Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Remember that booking with some partners may require a phone call, and award availability can differ between airlines.
Having multiple American Airlines credit cards is possible, but be mindful of the restrictions on earning sign-up bonuses and how many cards you can sign up for within a specific timeframe. Citi and Barclays, the issuers of these cards, have specific rules such as a 48-month wait period for a new bonus on a Citi card if you’ve already received one. Barclays has similar limitations if you have or had an account in their AAdvantage program.
What’s next?
Check out the resources below to match a card with your travel needs and budget.
Choosing the right American Airlines credit card can significantly benefit frequent flyers, but it all depends on personal preferences and needs. Travel credit cards with transferable points are also worth considering for those who prefer flexibility. To find the best American Airlines credit card, compare fees, perks and earning rates to determine which card best fits your travel needs.
*The information about the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp®, AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®, Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® and Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.