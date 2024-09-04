At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

For frequent American Airlines flyers, having a co-branded airline credit card can provide valuable perks and rewards in the American AAdvantage program. However, it can be overwhelming to determine which card is the best fit for your needs. American Airlines co-branded credit cards offer varying annual fees, rewards structures and benefits. Here’s how to choose the best American Airlines credit card for your travel habits and preferences.

Comparing the best American Airlines credit cards

The best American Airlines credit cards help you earn more miles and can improve your flight experience. When choosing the right card for you, consider the following: how frequently you fly, rewards categories and perks offered.

Card name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate score American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® No annual fee Earn 15,000 miles after spending $500 in the first three months

2X miles on American Airlines and grocery purchases

1X miles on other purchases $0 3.1 AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® Welcome offer Earn 60,000 miles after making your first purchase and paying the annual fee within the first 90 days

2X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases

1X miles on other purchases

0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on balance transfers within the first 45 days (21.24% to 29.99% APR after that) $99 4.4 Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Frequent American Airlines flyers Limited-time offer: Earn 75,000 miles after spending $3,500 in the first four months

2X miles on American Airlines, gas stations and restaurant purchases

1X miles on other purchases $99 (waived for first 12 months) 4.6 Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® Admirals Club access Earn 70,000 miles after spending $7,000 in the first three months

10X miles on eligible hotels and car rentals through aa.com

4X miles on American Airlines purchases (raised to 5X miles after spending $150,000 in purchases during the year)

1X miles on other purchases

Loyalty Point milestone bonuses

Admirals Club membership

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit (up to $100 every four years) $595 4.7 Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard® Business owners Earn 65,000 miles after spending $4,000 in the first four months

2X miles on American Airlines, telecommunications, cable and satellite providers, car rentals and gas station purchases

1X miles on other purchases $99, waived for first 12 months 4.1

Top American Airlines credit cards

Best for no annual fee American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This American Airlines card is the only one that earns bonus miles on groceries, which can help you accumulate miles quickly. Even though this card carries no annual fee, you’ll earn the same bonus miles on American Airlines purchases as on any card except the premium Executive card. Cons Unlike other American Airlines cards, you won’t get free checked baggage with the card. This card charges foreign transaction fees, which makes it a poor choice for traveling abroad.



Best welcome offer AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The welcome offer is easy to earn and provides outsized value plus you can take advantage of an intro APR on balance transfers. This card gives you an option for an American Airlines card outside of Citi. Cons It may be challenging to earn the companion certificate due to the lack of bonus categories. The annual fee reduces the card’s long-term value if you don’t use the card’s features.



Best for frequent American Airlines flyers Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card provides better short-term and long-term rewards value than its Barclays counterpart. You’ll get solid in-flight benefits at a reasonable price point. Cons Unlike its Barclays counterpart, this card doesn't offer an intro APR offer on balance transfers You can only redeem rewards for flights with American Airlines or partner airlines that can be booked through American.



Best for Admirals Club access Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The first free checked baggage benefit covers you and up to eight companions, which can save significant money. Your complimentary Admirals Club membership covers up to two guests or your immediate family, which can benefit a larger family. Cons The high annual fee is likely not worth it if you don’t fly often with American Airlines. There are no bonus categories for everyday spending categories, so it might be harder to rack up points.



Best for business owners Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard® Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The lack of foreign transaction fees is ideal for business owners who travel or do business internationally frequently. Your business will have a longer timeframe to earn the welcome bonus. Cons You’ll need good to excellent credit to qualify for this card. The cost of earning a companion certificate can be high for small business owners.



How to choose the best American Airlines credit cards

As you compare American Airlines credit cards, consider these tips to help you determine the best option.

Assess your needs and choose what works best.

Decide if you want to pay an annual fee: The MileUp card is the only co-branded American Airlines credit card without an annual fee, while the Platinum and Business cards waive the fee for the first year. Before you decide, compare credit cards to see if you’ll get proper value from paying an annual fee.

Consider whether you need a card for personal or business expenses: You can have a personal American Airlines credit card and a business credit card simultaneously. Decide which fits your spending needs best.

Compare frequent flyer perks: Check which cards have the benefits you want. Occasional travelers probably won’t want or use all the perks that someone with Executive Platinum status desires.

Compare bonus categories and welcome offers: If a card comes with a bonus category you will frequently use, it’s worth considering. Also, consider the minimum spending requirement to earn the highest welcome offer you can reasonably manage.

Consider flexible travel cards

If you prefer to fly American Airlines but don’t want to be tied down to a single frequent flyer program, you may want to consider flexible travel credit cards in addition to a co-branded credit card. Many of the best travel credit cards let you transfer points to multiple airlines or use points to book travel through a portal with any airline you want.

It’s worth noting that none of these flexible travel rewards cards can transfer points directly to American Airlines. However, American Airlines is a member of the Oneworld alliance. You can transfer points to a partner airline and book American Airlines flights using that partner’s frequent flyer program (subject to award availability). While this can be complicated, you can get exponential value in the right circumstances.

Frequently asked questions

How far in advance can I book flights on American Airlines? Caret Down You can book flights with American Airlines up to 331 days in advance through their website or mobile app.

Which partner airlines can I book with American Airlines miles? Caret Down You can redeem AAdvantage miles for flights with various partner airlines, including all members of the Oneworld alliance and additional carriers like Air Tahiti Nui, Cape Air, China Southern Airlines, Etihad Airways, Fiji Airways, GOL Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Remember that booking with some partners may require a phone call, and award availability can differ between airlines.

Can I have multiple American Airlines cards? Caret Down Having multiple American Airlines credit cards is possible, but be mindful of the restrictions on earning sign-up bonuses and how many cards you can sign up for within a specific timeframe. Citi and Barclays, the issuers of these cards, have specific rules such as a 48-month wait period for a new bonus on a Citi card if you’ve already received one. Barclays has similar limitations if you have or had an account in their AAdvantage program.

What’s next?

Check out the resources below to match a card with your travel needs and budget.

The bottom line

Choosing the right American Airlines credit card can significantly benefit frequent flyers, but it all depends on personal preferences and needs. Travel credit cards with transferable points are also worth considering for those who prefer flexibility. To find the best American Airlines credit card, compare fees, perks and earning rates to determine which card best fits your travel needs.

*The information about the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp®, AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®, Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® and Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.