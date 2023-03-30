Why you might want a different airline card

While the AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard has many appealing features, it does have some drawbacks, such as an annual fee and reward restrictions.

Rates and fees: Annual cost can be hard to justify

The AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard Mastercard comes with an annual fee of $99 which is charged when the account is opened. This isn’t uncommon with travel cards with elite perks, but if you don’t travel with American Airlines enough to justify paying an annual fee, then it may not be worth it.

For example, for the same $95 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® offers superior rewards in several bonus categories, better travel protections and benefits, and up to $50 in annual statement credits toward hotel stays. You’d also get bonus points on your account anniversary equal to 10 percent of your total purchases the previous year. Points are also valued at 2.0 cents cents each and you can transfer them to travel partners for potentially more value. These all add up to a much more valuable credit card package for the same cost as the AAdvantage Aviator.

Rewards: No bonus categories and limited redemptions

Like other co-branded airline credit cards, you’ll earn bonus miles by making purchases with the airline. You’ll earn 2X AAdvantage miles on eligible American Airlines purchases and 1X miles on all other purchases. But due to the lack of bonus categories, this card isn’t an ideal choice for everyday spending.

The AAdvantage Program currently has more than 20 partner airlines, including those in the oneworld Alliance, so you can redeem miles with various other airlines. However, partner award redemptions can be complicated and difficult to utilize. You can also gift or transfer miles for a fee. However, if you don't want to redeem miles toward airline travel, you don’t have many alternative redemption options available. You’re also subject to award availability restrictions, which can be more difficult to find on popular routes or dates.

Finally, you can earn unlimited AAdvantage miles, but they will expire if you don’t keep your account active by making a purchase with your AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard or flying with American Airlines at least once every 18 months.

Companion Certificate: Difficult to earn

Cardholders who spend at least $20,000 on the card each year will earn an annual Anniversary Companion Certificate. With it, someone can travel with you on a flight for just $99 (plus taxes and fees) if your account remains open for 45 days after your anniversary date.

While this perk can be highly valuable if redeemed for an expensive flight, it requires high spending to earn. And since the card has no bonus categories, spending $20,000 is a value loss compared to the rewards you could earn by spending the same amount on a card with larger reward categories. It could work if you are spending significantly with American Airlines already, but in that case you’d be better served by making those purchases with a card that earns more rewards such as the AAdvantage Aviator World Elite.