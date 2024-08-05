How to transfer Chase points

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Chase Ultimate Rewards allows for a higher redemption value of 1.25 cents when redeemed through the portal and 2.0 cents on average when transferred to a high-value transfer partner.

Points can be transferred between different Chase cards and to household members who are also eligible cardholders.

Transferring points to a transfer partner can increase their value and provide more flexible redemption options.

Chase Ultimate Rewards is one of the best travel rewards options on the market — and for good reason. With the right Chase card, the points you redeem for travel are worth at least 1.25 cents when redeemed through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. These select cards also let you transfer your points to one of Chase’s airline or hotel transfer partners. Based on Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations, Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth 2.0 cents on average when transferred to a high-value transfer partner.

On top of transferring to travel partners, it’s also possible to transfer points between some Chase cards. This is a valuable feature that lets you move Chase points from a card that doesn’t offer Ultimate Rewards points to one of Chase’s premier Ultimate Rewards cards, giving you a chance to pool points onto one card for greater value. Not only can this benefit your own Chase points account, but this option extends to anyone in your household who is also an eligible Chase cardholder.

Transferring Chase points is a fairly straightforward process. Here’s what you need to know about Chase cards that let you move your points, how to make a transfer and when it’s a good idea to transfer your Chase points.

How to transfer Chase points

There are a few options for transferring Chase points. By transferring them to another Chase account, household member’s account or a travel partner, you can maximize the value of the rewards points and perhaps open up more redemption possibilities.

To another Chase account

If you have more than one Chase card, you can transfer Chase points between the cards and combine points. To get started with this option, open up the Ultimate Rewards portal and look for the “Redeem Rewards” prompt.

Once inside the portal, you should see a section titled “Earn/Use.” Select this option and then select “Combine Points.” Choose the account you want to move the points from and the account where you’re transferring to, then click “Continue.”

The next step is to choose the number of points you’d like to transfer between accounts. You can transfer all your Chase points at once or a specific number. Once you’re ready to make the transfer, select “Review” at the bottom.

If the information is correct after reviewing, click “Confirm & Submit” to complete the transfer process. You should see a confirmation screen on the next page. Your points should now be visible since the transfer takes place instantly.

To another Chase cardholder

Perhaps you want to transfer Chase points to another member of your household who also has a Chase credit card. According to the Chase Ultimate Rewards terms and conditions, the recipient must be a household member who is listed as an authorized user on your Chase credit card. You can transfer points in increments of 1,000 — similar to transferring travel points.

The first time you transfer points to another household member’s account, you’ll need to call the Chase customer service number on the back of your card. You’ll discuss with an agent that you’d like to combine points with another member of your household and the agent will begin the transfer.

Once the agent has processed the request, the household member’s account should now be visible online to you in the Ultimate Rewards portal. Now you can go through the same process as outlined above and move points between accounts.

To a travel partner

To transfer Ultimate Rewards points to a Chase transfer partner, you log in to your Ultimate Rewards account and select “Redeem Rewards.” From there, you should be able to select the “Transfer to Travel Partners” option.

You can transfer Chase points to any participating travel partner, including Southwest Airlines, United or JetBlue. Once you find the airline or hotel partner you want to transfer to, you click “Transfer Points” to the transfer partner of your choice.

Before you complete the transfer, you need to input the loyalty number for the program you’re transferring to, such as the Southwest Rapid Rewards program number. Once you enter, you click “Continue” for the next steps.

Finally, enter the number of points you’d like to transfer to the partner (in increments of 1,000), hit “Continue” one more time, then “Confirm & Submit.”

Options for transferring

There are only three Chase cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points that can transfer to an airline or hotel partner:

Chase also has other rewards cards, which earn like a cash back credit card, where each point redeemed is typically worth 1 cent each. These cards include:

With these cards, you can’t transfer directly to one of the Chase airline or hotel partners. But if you have one of the three Ultimate Rewards Chase cards, you can transfer your points to that card. Transferring your points not only gives you the added flexibility to move your points to an airline or hotel partner, but you can also redeem points for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal for a better value than the standard 1-cent-per-point value.

Travel partners

Chase has over a dozen airline and hotel partners you can choose from. Some of these partners actually increase the value of your points when you transfer them to a partner loyalty program.

Airline partners

Aer Lingus (Avios)

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

Air Canada Aeroplan

British Airways (Avios)

Emirates Skywards®

Iberia Airlines (Avios)

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards®

United MileagePlus®

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Hotel partners

IHG One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy®

World of Hyatt®

Transferring points to a travel partner is not your only option though. Chase lets you redeem points in a variety of ways, including:

Cash back

Dining

Gift cards

For use with Amazon.com or PayPal

Shopping with the Chase shopping portal

Apple Ultimate Rewards

Pay Yourself Back

The portal even shows you the value of your points and what some of the redemption options, including cash back and gift cards, are worth if you make that selection.

When to transfer points

There are situations where transferring may make the most sense for maximizing the value of the points.

When converting cash back rewards to Ultimate Rewards points

Moving your points from a Chase card that only earns nontransferable points worth a maximum of 1 cent to a premium card that earns Ultimate Rewards points is the best way to maximize your rewards.

For example, with the Chase Sapphire Reserve, points are worth 1.5 cents when redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal while the Chase Sapphire Preferred card boosts the value of your points to 1.25 cents in the same portal. For potentially even greater value, transferring your Ultimate Rewards points to the right transfer partner could help you stretch your cash back dollars even further.

When boosting your points for a specific redemption

You may not have enough points for a redemption on your own, but when you transfer to someone else’s account within your household, then your combination of points could be enough for your goal.

When canceling a Chase card

If you have more than one Chase card, then there may come a point where you need to cancel one of the cards. Transferring the points from one account to another is a smart way to ensure you don’t lose any of the Chase points you’ve accumulated. You can either transfer to one of your other accounts or a member of your designated household.

Should you transfer Chase points?

No matter what Chase card you have, you should consider transferring your Chase points, especially if you want added flexibility and the chance to redeem your rewards for maximum value.

If you have one of Chase’s cash back cards, you can enjoy earning bonus rewards in everyday areas like grocery, dining and drug stores. These points can then be transferred to a Chase card that offers Ultimate Rewards points. The Chase Ultimate Rewards program offers impressive value, letting you redeem your rewards through its travel portal for a value not often seen with other travel rewards programs. It also gives you the opportunity to transfer your points to a different loyalty program, which could give your points even more value.

The bottom line

Chase Ultimate Rewards points stand out as a top choice for travel rewards due to their value and flexibility. Whether you’re transferring points between multiple Chase cards or taking advantage of the many travel partners available, transferring your Chase points can greatly enhance their value and provide more opportunities for redemption. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make the most of your Chase points and consider transferring them for the best possible redemption options.

*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex® has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.