Key takeaways Chase Ultimate Rewards points are considered especially valuable for a few reasons, including the variety of available redemption options.

Redemption options like cash back or statement credits offer a value of 1 cent per point, while certain travel redemptions can be worth 2 cents per point or more.

Certain Chase credit cards offer 25 to 50 percent more value when redeeming points for travel through Chase TravelSM, which makes these cards especially attractive.

When you first start earning rewards with a Chase credit card, you may be inclined to redeem your points for easy options like cash back, Apple products or even gift cards. However, some of the best ways to redeem Chase points are on travel redemptions — whether that is by using points through the Chase Travel portal or by transferring your rewards to partners.

If you’re not exactly sure how to redeem your Chase points or which redemptions fetch the most value, this quick guide offers some tips to help you get the most bang for your buck when it comes to your redemption options.

How can I redeem my Chase points?

To redeem your Chase points, log in to your Chase account — either on your desktop browser or the Chase mobile app — and navigate to the Ultimate Rewards portal.

When you click on the link to the Ultimate Rewards portal, it will launch as a separate dashboard from your Chase account. Once there, you can choose from multiple menu options to redeem points, including cash back, Chase Dining, gift cards, Pay Yourself Back and more. Once you choose your redemption option, follow the screen prompts to complete the process of redeeming your points for the selected award.

If you have multiple Chase accounts that earn Ultimate Rewards points, choose the specific card you want to access, and you’ll see how many points are available to redeem. There is an option to toggle between your different card accounts and switch cards as needed. If you don’t have enough points for your preferred redemption options, you can transfer points from one card to another within the Ultimate Rewards portal with the “combine points” feature under the “Rewards details” menu. Expand EXPAND

Review your redemption options

Once you’re inside the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, you should see various redemption options by using the main menu options and dropdowns at the top of the page. These include:

Cash back

Dining

Gift cards

Pay with points with Amazon.com or PayPal

Apple Store

Pay Yourself Back

Travel

Transfer to travel partners

Here’s a quick breakdown on these options, along with their value compared to other available redemptions.

Cash back

Unlike with many travel credit cards, choosing cash back for your Ultimate Rewards redemption doesn’t lower the value of your points. You’ll get 1 cent per point for your rewards, plus the option to deposit your cash into an account of your choice or as statement credit on the card you earned the points with.

Dining

Chase Sapphire, Freedom and Ink family cardholders can also redeem rewards with Chase Dining, though those with a Chase Sapphire Reserve® card also have access to Sapphire Reserve Private Dining events and Reserved by Sapphire. You can use your points toward curated dining experiences, home meal kits and more. Keep in mind that redemption values and options vary.

Gift cards

You’ll typically get 1 cent per point for gift cards, but there are often special promotions that let you get better values from time to time. For example, you might get a $100 gift card for 9,000 points instead of 10,000 points if there’s a 10 percent off sale that week.

Gift card options also vary and can change over time. Popular options that tend to be available all the time come from merchants like Lowe’s, Airbnb, Kohl’s, DoorDash and Ulta.

Pay with Points with Amazon.com or PayPal

Pay with Points lets you redeem your points for purchases made through Amazon.com or PayPal at the checkout screen. However, this redemption option is only worth 0.8 cents per point, meaning 100 points equals 80 cents.

This is a nice option to have but not the best way to redeem your points — especially since you can redeem for statement credits at a rate of one cent per point instead.

Apple Store

You can also use your points towards Apple products like Apple Watches, Airpods, iPhones, iPads, Macs and accessories. “Split Pay” is also an option, allowing you to use some of your points while paying for the balance using your credit card.

Prices at the Chase Apple Store are comparable to the prices on the regular Apple website. There are sometimes promotions as well, especially around the holiday season. A recent promotion added 50 percent more value to points redeemed for Apple products, but only if you had the Chase Sapphire Reserve. Meanwhile, cardholders with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card got 25 percent more value for their points at Apple.

Chase Pay Yourself Back

Chase Pay Yourself Back lets you get more value for rewards when redeeming for statement credits toward eligible spending categories, which can change over time. The main advantage is that your points will be worth more in dollars when used with a Pay Yourself Back promotion than if you redeemed them for a statement credit using the cash back method.

Travel

You can also book travel accommodations from hotels to airlines to rental cars through the Chase Travel portal. If you’ve got the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, you’ll even get a 25 percent boost in points value when booking travel through the portal. With Sapphire Reserve®, on the other hand, you get 50 percent more value for rewards when redeeming for travel through Chase.

It’s important to remember you don’t need the full amount of points to book travel on the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, either. If you’re short on points for a redemption, you can still book with a combination of rewards and cash.

Transfer to travel partners

The last — and arguably most valuable — redemption option is to transfer your points to Chase travel partners. Points can be transferred to a number of partners at a 1:1 ratio if you have an eligible Chase credit card – that is, the Chase Sapphire Preferred, the Ink Business Preferred or the Chase Sapphire Reserve. Your points are worth about 2.0 cents per point with this redemption option, according to Bankrate’s valuations. This is especially true if you’re booking international airfare or domestic airfare in a premium cabin.

Transfer partners available with eligible Chase cards include:

Airline partners

Aer Lingus AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Flying Blue AIR FRANCE KLM

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United Airlines MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Hotel partners

IHG One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy

World of Hyatt

What’s the best way to redeem my Chase points?

Generally speaking, redeeming points for travel through Chase or transferring to travel partners nets the highest value for your points. This is due to the 25 percent to 50 percent more value that eligible Chase cardholders get when they redeem points for travel through Chase, as well as the enhanced redemption value opportunities many Chase airline and hotel partners offer.

It’s not uncommon to transfer points to a Chase travel partner and get substantially more value than 1 cent per point. However, you’ll want to compare the cost of booking through the Chase portal or transferring points to a partner to know which option requires the lowest total number of points.

That said, if you rarely travel, redeeming your points for cash back, statement credits or gift cards instead might make the most sense. All of these options make using rewards easy, especially since redemptions for statement credits and cash back are simple to do.

Redeeming your points at checkout with Amazon.com or PayPal, on the other hand, fetches the lowest value for your points. However, there may come a time when this particular redemption option makes sense for you, such as during the holiday season or when making a big purchase.

The bottom line

Earning credit card rewards that fall within the Chase Ultimate Rewards program is smart for a few reasons, including that it’s one of the most flexible rewards programs out there.

Still, knowing the ins and outs of this program and its available redemption options can help you get the most value out of your rewards. You worked hard to earn your points, so you might as well enjoy them.