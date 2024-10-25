Key takeaways The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is a solid starter card for simple cash back rewards and a low intro APR offer on purchases to support a growing business.

No annual fee means that what you earn is yours, no matter how much or how little you spend.

Yet larger businesses may stand to save more with a card that rewards targeted spending — like on travel or office supplies — and offers a heftier welcome bonus than this card brings to the table.

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is a solid cash back business card with lucrative rewards and no annual fee. While high spenders may be better served with a card that rewards spending in particular categories, this card’s 2 percent cash back rate is hard to beat for many prospective cardholders — and is an especially good fit for small businesses and entrepreneurs who may not have a lot of expenses each month.

You can also take advantage of handy features like Expanded Buying Power and expense management tools.

When is the Amex Blue Business Cash Card worth it?

There are many situations where the Amex Blue Business Cash Card might be worth it. While this card isn’t the best fit for everyone, it’s a great starter card for business owners looking to earn decent rewards without incurring a high annual fee.

You’re looking for a no-fee card

Unlike some other lucrative rewards credit cards, the Amex Blue Business Cash Card charges no annual fee. So as long as you pay off your balance each month, you can turn a profit when using this card, no matter how much or little you spend.

This card may not be the best fit for big spenders, but it’s a good choice for small businesses and startups that may not yet have significant expenses each month. In particular, if your annual expenses are under $50,000, you’ll earn a solid 2 percent cash back on your eligible purchases. Because the card has no annual fee, it also means that it’s a terrific way to earn a little extra on your purchases each month without having to worry about out-earning a high fee each year.

You’re looking for a simple cash back card

The Amex Blue Business Cash Card doesn’t have any complicated rewards or spending categories — instead, all eligible purchases earn a flat 2 percent cash back rate (on up to $50,000 in spending per calendar year). After $50,000 spent, eligible purchases earn 1 percent back.

It’s a good fit for business owners who don’t want to worry too much about maximizing their rewards by spending in different categories, preferring instead to take a set-it-and-forget it approach to earning rewards on business expenses.

You want to take advantage of an intro APR on purchases

If your business has a large purchase on the horizon, the Amex Blue Business Cash Card could be a good fit. This card comes with an introductory 0 percent APR on purchases for the first 12 months, followed by a variable APR from 17.99 percent to 25.99 percent. While it’s not as lengthy as the intro APR periods offered by other cards, it still gives business owners a slice of time to pay off a big purchase without interest.

You want to take advantage of a solid welcome bonus

The American Express Blue Business Cash Card comes with a decent welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases on your card in your first three months of account opening. This is a typical offer for business cards. If you have a large purchase coming up and can meet the spend requirement without going into debt, then the welcome offer can add to this card’s first-year value.

When is the Amex Blue Business Cash Card not worth it?

While this business credit card has many benefits, it may not be the best fit for all cardholders. In particular, businesses with significant monthly expenses may be better served with a more lucrative option. Business owners should also consider whether a card that rewards spending in a particular category, such as office expenses, might earn them more rewards than a flat-rate card.

You have significant monthly expenses

If you run a sizable business with significant monthly expenses, you may be able to earn more rewards with a different business card. Since this card’s 2 percent cash back rate applies only to the first $50,000 in eligible purchases, if you spend more than $50,000 on a credit card per year for your business, you’ll only earn 1 percent cash back on the amount over that cap. In that case, you should explore other options.

For example, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express rewards purchases in several business-related categories with 1.5X points (on up to $2 million per calendar year in spending).

You have a lot of expenses in a particular category

For many business owners, this card’s flat 2 percent cash back rate is a good deal. But if you have a lot of expenses in a particular category, like travel or office supplies, it may make sense to look into cards that reward spending in these categories.

The American Express® Business Gold Card, for example, rewards 4X points on up to $150,000 per year in two eligible categories your business spends the most in each billing cycle.

You have to travel regularly for business

This card has limited redemption options and even fewer travel benefits. You can only redeem cash back as statement credit, so you can’t redeem for future travel. And the only travel feature this card offers is car rental loss and damage insurance. While you might have to fork over an annual fee for stronger travel perks, like lounge access, if might be worth it if you tend to travel a lot for business.

Furthermore, this card charges foreign transaction fees, so you’ll want a different card if your business frequently makes purchases in foreign currency or requires travel abroad.

Should you get the Amex Blue Business Cash Card?

Whether you should get the Amex Blue Business Cash Card depends on your particular situation, including how much you spend on business expenses each month, the particular spending categories these expenses fall into and whether you’re looking for any additional perks or benefits.

For many small businesses and startups this card is a good deal, with a generous flat cash back rate and no annual fee. It’s also a good fit for business owners looking for a frills-free card where they don’t have to think too much about different spending categories and can instead seamlessly earn cash back on every eligible purchase.

That said, the Amex Blue Business Cash Card isn’t the best fit for everyone. For businesses with annual expenses of over $50,000 or those with a lot of expenses in a particular category, another card may be a better fit.

High spenders may want to consider other American Express business credit cards like the Amex Business Gold Card and Amex Business Platinum Card.

The bottom line

The Amex Blue Business Cash is a solid starter business credit card with lucrative cash back rewards and a $0 annual fee. It’s a great fit for businesses looking for a simple, straightforward business card that allows them to earn cash back on everyday purchases. For more in-depth information on this card’s offerings, check out Bankrate’s American Express Blue Business Cash Card review.