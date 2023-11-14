The Plum Card® from American Express review

How the Plum Card from American Express compares to other business cards

The following chart shows how the Plum Card compares to two other credit cards for business owners, including one with no annual fee :

Before you sign up for a new business credit card or business charge card, you should compare a few different options across issuers to see how they stack up.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions

Get an unlimited 1.5% Early Pay Discount on eligible charges and see the discount applied to your next statement.

When you compare the Plum Card to a few other business credit cards, it’s easy to see where it falls short. First, the Plum Card is a charge card, so you don’t have the option to carry a balance beyond 60 days, even if you really need to. Not only that, but the Plum Card doesn’t offer any sort of welcome bonus and comes with a pricey $250 annual fee.

Plum Card from American Express vs. Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers 1.5 percent cash back (rather than a percent discount on your bill), but you can redeem your rewards for statement credits that work the same as a discount. You can also cash in your rewards for gift cards, merchandise, travel through Chase and more.

You even get a $750 cash back bonus when you spend $6,000 on your card within three months of account opening. There’s no annual fee either, so it’s really a no-brainer.

Plum Card from American Express vs. Capital One Spark Cash Plus

It’s hard to argue against the Capital One Spark Cash Plus charge card, which offers one of the best unlimited cash back rates among business credit cards and a flexible spending limit similar to the Amex Plum. You’ll earn a flat 2 percent back on all your spending and can redeem your rewards for statement credits and more at any amount, or you can set your rewards to automatically redeem at a certain balance threshold or yearly date for one of the easiest rewards experiences possible.

You’ll also qualify for a great cash back bonus; $1,200 cash back once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months. Further, you’ll only pay a $150 annual fee (See Rates & Fees) (you could get the annual fee refunded every year you spend at least $150,000), whereas the Plum Card charges $250.

Best cards to pair the Plum Card from American Express with

If you decide to sign up for the Plum Card, you may want to pair it with a personal credit card that lets you earn rewards on your regular spending and bills. That way, you could earn an unlimited 1.5 percent discount on eligible business purchases you pay off right away, but also earn some rewards for yourself.

Consider pairing this card with a personal cash back credit card like the Citi Double Cash® Card, which offers 2 percent back on all your spending — 1 percent when you make a purchase and another 1 percent when you pay it off. The Citi Double Cash also comes with no annual fee.