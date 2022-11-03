Why you might want the American Express Business Gold

The American Express Business Gold card’s high spending cap for purchases in everyday and business categories offers plenty of variety for business owners. There’s also the advantage of Pay Over Time, giving cardholders a flexible credit limit. Not only that, but the card’s welcome offer may put it on par with cards with similar annual fees.

Welcome offer: Valuable points for Amex points enthusiasts

The American Express Business Gold Card offers a promising 70,000-point welcome offer after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership (terms apply). This offer is 30,000 points lower than the previous one, but it still holds a ton of value in the right hands.

It’s worth mentioning that the upfront value of the Amex Business Gold card’s welcome offer falls short compared to the welcome bonuses of similar business cards. Some business cards offer comparable bonuses with lower spending requirements. One example, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card, carries a great welcome offer - Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Unless you maximize the Business Gold card’s offer with strategic point transfers, the Ink Business Cash card’s bonus carries more value with a lower spending commitment and no annual fee — an ideal offer for cardholders who value simplicity and low stakes.

Fortunately, American Express has one of the most flexible rewards programs: American Express Membership Rewards. Although other business cards have valuable welcome offers with lower spending requirements, the ceiling for maximum value is lower than what you can achieve with American Express Membership Rewards, which are among the most valuable credit card rewards you can earn.

You should review the American Express Membership Rewards portal and note the redemption methods available, specifically travel transfers. If you find a good transfer partner, you can calculate the value you’ll squeeze from these flexible points. On average, this welcome offer could be worth $875 toward eligible flights through the American Express travel portal. However, according to our latest points valuation, it can be worth up to $1,470 with the right American Express transfer partner.

Rewards rate: Amazing travel redemption value

The rewards process works automatically, tracking your transactions after each billing cycle to determine which two of the following eligible categories you'll earn rewards in:

Advertising (purchased in the U.S. to promote your business online, on TV or radio)

U.S. gas stations

U.S. restaurants

U.S. computer software, hardware and cloud data purchases made directly from select providers

U.S. wireless services

Transit

You’ll earn 4X points on those two spending categories up to $150,000 in combined bonus category spending for the calendar year (from 6 eligible categories). Afterward, you’ll earn only 1X points on those purchases. All other purchases that don’t qualify for 4X rewards will still earn 1X points.

Like the card’s welcome offer, the maximum value of the American Express Business Gold Card’s rewards lies with the Membership Rewards point program. You can pool points with other Amex cards in the program or transfer them to travel partner loyalty programs for greater value. Although you can get the best redemption value with transfers, you’ll still retain great value with travel redemptions on AmexTravel.com.

If you want to keep it simple, booking flights through the Amex portal provides the best value since you get a 1:1 redemption rate.

If you’re looking for maximum value with strategic point transfers, your best bet is to find the right transfer partner to net around 2.0 cents per point. Other travel and non-travel options get you a value of 0.5 to 0.7 cents per point.

Perks: The Hotel Collection benefits can help offset annual fee

Booking an eligible property within The Hotel Collection through American Express travel for at least two consecutive nights can net you a few benefits, like a $150 complimentary night/property credit and a $100 hotel credit toward qualifying activities (like eligible dining, spa and other resort activities that vary by property) and a room upgrade as soon as you arrive (if available). This perk gives you up to $250 in hotel credits, which can nearly offset the card’s annual fee.