Why you might want the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®

The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard can quickly boost your HawaiianMiles balance while offering valuable perks and discounts on travel.

Welcome offer: Valuable for a Hawaiian trip

New Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard cardholders can earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first 90 days. According to Bankrate’s latest point valuations, HawaiianMiles are worth around 0.7 cents per point. At that valuation, the welcome bonus would be worth approximately $490 — a return of 24.5 percent.

With this welcome offer, you’ll get excellent value for a manageable amount of spending. For an example of how far this bonus may take you, Saver awards with Hawaiian start at 7,500 for inter-island flights and 20,000 miles one-way between Hawaii and the mainland. Partner airlines could also help you get more value from your miles via higher transferred point values.

Perks: Solid flight benefits

The best feature of the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard is the flight-related perks with Hawaiian Airlines. You’ll get two checked bags free when you use the card to purchase domestic Hawaiian Airlines flights directly through the airline, which can save as much as $85. You’ll also be eligible for discounted award flights on Hawaiian Airlines and can send and receive miles from friends and family without a fee. Miles don’t expire as long as your card is active and in good standing.

When you sign up for the card, you’ll get a one-time, 50 percent-off companion discount for round-trip travel between North America and Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines. Every year, you’ll also get a $100 companion discount for round-trip travel between North America and Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines on your account anniversary. Using just these two perks is more than enough to offset the card’s annual fee.

Finally, Pualani Platinum and Gold members can get even more value with an annual credit of up to $100 of InFlight credits on eligible flight purchases for up to $10 per day.