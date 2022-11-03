Why you might want the American Express Platinum

The Platinum Card is the cream of the crop when it comes to credit card perks, offering first-class travel benefits, top-notch rewards value and a treasure trove of bonus credits worth more than $1,000.

Premium perks like extensive airport lounge access, annual travel credits, elite hotel status and comprehensive travel protections are some of this card’s main attractions. However, you can also use several perks to save on everyday expenses, including credits for select digital entertainment subscriptions, Uber and Walmart+.

Rewards: First-class rewards value

While earning rewards with the American Express Platinum card is limited to a few categories, it offers some of the most versatile and valuable credit card rewards, thanks to Amex’s diverse list of transfer partners. Our latest point valuations estimate Membership Rewards points can be worth around 2.0 cents if you transfer to the right partner.

You’ll get the most value using your Membership Rewards points for booking flights, hotels, cruises and other travel options through American Express or its transfer partners’ loyalty programs. Transfer values vary by partner, but typically convert at a 1:1 ratio. However, your points are less valuable if you redeem with the issuer — even through the American Express Travel portal.

Amex’s rewards calculator shows your points have a maximum value of 1 cent each if you redeem them through the issuer portal, including travel and:

Redeeming points toward statement credit to cover card charges

Redeeming points to pay at checkout with select merchants and for prepaid rental cars booked through American Express Travel

Redeeming points for gift cards

Redeeming points to shop at partner merchants

Just keep in mind that these other redemption options often get you a point value of less than 1 cent per point, so you might be better off saving rewards for later if you aren’t flying through Amex or a transfer partner soon.

For example, you’ll get a full 1-cent-per-point value if you redeem for airfare or itinerary upgrades through American Express Travel, but booking other travel options like hotel stays, rental cars and vacations waters your points down to a value of just 0.7 cents apiece. This is a bit strange considering rival rewards programs usually offer at least a 1-cent point value toward hotels and other issuer-booked travel.

Your points’ value also drops for most non-travel options, which is more common for travel card rewards. Ultimately, the rewards you earn with the Amex Platinum are more valuable than most competing travel cards’ rewards, but only if you stick to strategic transfer partner redemptions.

Perks: Leading annual credit list

The complimentary airport lounge memberships are some of the most valuable Amex Platinum perks year to year. However, the wealth of travel credits and other annual reimbursements that cardmembers receive can be even more valuable — worth up to $1,709 each year. Frequent travelers who spend heavily on airline incidentals (like baggage, in-flight purchases and seat upgrades), hotel bookings through Amex and expedited airport security can almost make up the steep $695 annual fee in credits alone.

You’ll also have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of this card’s laundry list of perks when you’re not traveling. Since the 2021 Amex Platinum upgrade, cardmember can take advantage of various credits for popular day-to-day purchases, like Uber rides or Uber Eats orders, digital subscriptions, Walmart+ and select fitness expenses.

Take a look at the full list of Amex Platinum credits below to see if enough fit into your spending habits to make the card’s price tag worthwhile: