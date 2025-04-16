Guide to the American Express Global Lounge Collection

Key takeaways The Amex Global Lounge Collection gets you access to well over 1,400 airport lounges in 140 different countries across the world, including Centurion and Priority Pass lounges.

By owning select American Express credit cards, you can gain access to these lounges and take advantage of their perks — like free food, drinks and internet access.

Some lounges in this network let you enter with a same-day boarding pass from any airline, whereas others require you to fly with a specific airline that day to get access.

The American Express Global Lounge Collection is unique among other airport lounge memberships since it includes a range of lounges offered through the card network itself, plus access to other types of lounges and a Priority Pass Select membership. This makes the American Express Global Lounge Collection the broadest and most useful lounge membership you can get with a travel credit card .

But, which lounges are included in this membership? And how do you access these lounges once you join? Here’s how to enroll in the American Express Global Lounge Collection and which lounges you can use once you do.

What is the American Express Global Lounge Collection?

The American Express Global Lounge Collection is the Amex collection of airport lounges you can enter with an eligible American Express credit card , though it’s important to note that you can only enter certain lounges within the collection under specific conditions.

American Express says on its website that this membership lets you enter 1,400 airport lounges in the world, which are spread across 140 different countries. However, some lounges that would appear to be part of the collection are not technically included in the membership with an Amex credit card, including the selection of airport restaurants that participate in the Priority Pass program.

Keep in mind: You also cannot pay for access to the Global Lounge Collection — you must have an eligible travel credit card from Amex to get this membership. However, some lounges within the network (like select Priority Pass locations) let individuals pay for a day pass on a first come, first served basis.

How to access the Global Lounge Collection

The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express are the two Amex credit cards that give you automatic access to the Amex Global Lounge Collection. Just having one of these cards lets you gain entry into lounges, so it doesn’t even matter how often you use your card.

The Amex website lets you browse all the available lounges in the Global Lounge Collection by lounge type, city or by airport. You can also use the Lounge Finder feature on the Amex mobile app to search for lounges to visit when you’re on the go.

Amex lounges within the collection

American Express Global Lounge Collection locations are all around the world, and quite a few lounge brands are included. Here’s an overview of the different lounges included with this membership and some of their main details:

Lounges in the Global Lounge Collection Lounge provider Number of lounges Lounge locations Guest pass costs The Centurion Lounge American Express 15 lounges within U.S. airports; 10 international lounges

**3 additional lounges on the way Domestic locations in ATL, CLT, DFW, DEN, IAH, LAS, LAX, MIA, JFK, LGA, PHL, PHX, SFO, SEA and DCA

International locations in HKG, LHR, ARN, BOM, DEL, EZE, MEL, MEX, MTY and SYD $50 guest fee ($30 for children ages 2 to 17)



No fee for up to two guests per visit once the cardholder spends at least $75,000 on their eligible Amex credit card within a calendar year Priority Pass Priority Pass 1,700 worldwide (Amex cardholders cannot access all locations) Worldwide Cardholders can bring two guests into most Priority Pass locations at no cost Escape Lounges American Express 24 lounge locations worldwide, with 4 more in the works Domestic locations in destinations like Fort Lauderdale, Kansas City and Minneapolis-St. Paul

International lounges in the United Kingdom and Australia Eligible Amex cardholders get access for themselves and up to two guests Delta Sky Clubs Delta Air Lines 50+ locations worldwide Domestic locations in airports/cities like Atlanta, Minneapolis, Indianapolis and Salt Lake City

International locations in airports like London-Heathrow, Dubai UAE, and Dublin, Ireland $50 guest fee for up to two guests or immediate family; $25 guest fee for Grab and Go access



No fee for up to two guests per visit once cardholder spends at least $75,000 on their eligible Amex credit card within a calendar year Plaza Premium Plaza Premium 250+ locations Lounge locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa Cardholders can enter lounges with up to two guests free of charge Lufthansa Lufthansa Locations in 15 airports worldwide Domestic locations in BOS, DTW, EWR, JFK and IAD

International airport lounges in BER, DXB, DUS, FRA, HAM, HAJ, LHR, MXP, MUC and CDG No guest access for most locations



Some lounges allow guests for a fee, which varies

The Centurion Lounge

Amex has its own brand of airport lounges known as Centurion lounges , and there are currently 25 different locations around the world, although additional lounges are being planned at Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in the near future.

These lounges include premium food and drink options, plus free internet access and plenty of space to relax. Some Centurion lounge locations even have shower suites and spa services, plus separate quiet areas for work and family areas for travelers with kids. Note that lounge amenities vary widely by location.

Notable amenities and perks Caret Down Icon Gourmet cuisine Signature cocktails, wine, beer and spirits Lounge space for relaxation Work and quiet zones Spa services Shower suites Wi-Fi access

Lounge restrictions and guest policies Caret Down Icon Eligible cardholders have to pay a $50 guest fee ($30 for children ages 2 to 17) for each guest they want to bring into a Centurion lounge unless they spent $75,000 on their credit card the previous calendar year to qualify for up to two free guests per visit.

Priority Pass

Priority Pass has more than 1,700 airport lounges and experiences around the world, and having the right Amex credit card gets you a membership. However, Amex cardholders cannot enter all available lounges through the network, including airport restaurants that are part of the general membership.

Available lounges vary widely in terms of the amenities they offer, but the majority offer a selection of food and drink, free internet access and areas to work or relax. The best Priority Pass lounges even offer gourmet dining options and premium drinks, plus plenty of space to work or relax between flights.

Notable amenities and perks Caret Down Icon Meals and snacks Complimentary drinks including beer, wine and spirits Relaxation and work spaces Wi-Fi access

Lounge restrictions and guest policies Caret Down Icon Cardholders with eligible Amex credit cards can bring two guests into most Priority Pass locations at no cost. Some lounge locations also offer day passes for a flat fee if you have additional guests, although this fee varies by lounge.

Escape Lounges

Amex cardholders can also enter Escape lounges with their card, which are located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. There are far fewer lounges in this program than Priority Pass, but the amenities and lounge quality seem to be more standard overall. They typically come with a regular selection of light bites and beverages, internet service and places to work or wait for your next flight.

Notable amenities and perks Caret Down Icon Selection of hot and cold dishes curated by in-house chefs Complimentary soft drinks and alcoholic beverages Wi-Fi access Workspaces

Lounge restrictions and guest policies Caret Down Icon Entry into Escape lounges is easier for Amex cardholders since they can enter these lounges with complimentary access for up to two guests. Day passes are also available at a cost for additional guests.

Delta Sky Clubs

Amex cardholders with an eligible card can also enter Delta Sky Clubs, but only when they are flying with the airline. There are more than 50+ locations worldwide, and these lounges are known for offering fine food and drinks, swanky accommodations and the best of everything.

Some of Delta’s biggest hubs (like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport) offer multiple Delta Sky Club locations for travelers to enjoy. Some of the larger lounge locations also offer shower suites so you can refresh for the next leg of your journey.

Notable amenities and perks Caret Down Icon Complimentary cocktails, beer and wine Flight assistance Fresh and healthy food options Wi-Fi access Work and quiet spaces Shower suites

Lounge restrictions and guest policies Caret Down Icon Eligible Amex cardholders can only enter Delta Sky Clubs up to 10 times per year with this membership, and only when flying on an itinerary that is marketed and operated by Delta Air Lines. To unlock unlimited lounge visits, cardholders need to spend $75,000 or more on their credit card within a calendar year. A $50 guest fee for up to two guests or immediate family applies, along with a $25 guest fee for Grab and Go access. There is no fee for up to two guests per visit once a cardholder spends at least $75,000 on their eligible Amex credit card within a calendar year.

Plaza Premium

There are more than 250 Plaza Premium airport lounges worldwide that belong in this collection. These lounges serve food and drink, and they offer space to work and hang out with your traveling companions along with free internet access.

Note that some Plaza Premium lounges also operate within the Priority Pass network, so you may be able to enter by showing your eligible Amex card or proving your Priority Pass membership with a physical card or the Priority Pass app.

Notable amenities and perks Caret Down Icon Selection of hot and cold food options Complimentary beverages, including beer, wine and spirits Work and relaxation spaces Wi-Fi access

Lounge restrictions and guest policies Caret Down Icon Cardholders can enter lounges with up to two guests free of charge. This is true whether entry is made with an eligible Amex credit card or with Priority Pass membership.

Lufthansa

Amex Platinum cardholders can only visit Lufthansa airport lounges when they fly with the airline. The lounge you have access to can depend on the fare class you’re traveling in, as well. So, depending on your ticket, you may be able to enter a Lufthansa Business Lounge, Lufthansa Senator Lounge or Lufthansa First Lounge.

Lufthansa lounge amenities vary by lounge type, yet all lounge options include a selection of complimentary food and drink options, spaces for work and relaxation and high-speed internet access. Some lounge locations offer shower suites.

Notable amenities and perks Caret Down Icon Selection of hot and cold foods Complimentary beverages, including cocktails, beer and wine Shower cubicles Magazines and newspapers Work areas Ironing service Wi-Fi access

Lounge restrictions and guest policies Caret Down Icon Cardholders typically cannot bring any guests into the lounge with them, regardless of fare class. Some lounge locations may allow guests for an additional fee, but costs and entry options vary by location.

The bottom line

Having access to an airport lounge can make the flying experience much better, and in more ways than one. You’ll get free food and drink in most cases, which can lead to savings over the long haul. Plus, you can escape your loud and uncomfortable airport gate to enjoy some relaxation and peace.