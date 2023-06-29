Leeron Hoory

About the author

Experience

Leeron’s work has appeared in publications such as Quartz, Salon, the Village Voice, Gothamist, the Observer, the Forward and Slate, among others. 

She is a regular contributor to Forbes Advisor where she covers SMB topics including payment processing platforms, web hosting providers and accounting for small businesses. She also creates guides for consumers looking for technical information and product comparisons to support their business.

As a contributing writer for Leverage.com, Leeron covers commercial real estate finance and has penned stories for brands including WeWork and tele-health company NOCD. 

Additionally, she has written product reviews for Popular Science, Popular Mechanics, Tom’s Guide and others. Find her at leeronhoory.com.

Expertise

Finance, fintech, real estate

Education

Bachelor of Arts degree from Barnard College, English major

Leeron's latest articles