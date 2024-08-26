At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card grants authorized users an impressive number of benefits, including airport lounge access, rewards on eligible spending, return protection and no foreign transaction fees.

Capital One Venture X cardholders can add up to four authorized users to this card at no additional cost.

Adding an authorized user can allow you to share your card with family or loved ones, but make sure that any added users use the card responsibly.

Adding an authorized user to your credit card can come with a number of benefits. As a cardholder, it allows you to easily share your card with family or loved ones, and doing so can help boost their credit scores. Plus, it can help establish credit history for the authorized user and allow everyone’s spending to contribute toward rewards.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card grants authorized users an impressive number of benefits, making it an attractive choice for a card with multiple users. Plus, you can add up to four authorized users to this card at no additional cost.

Read on to learn more about Capital One Venture X authorized user benefits, as well as precautions to take when adding an authorized user to this card.

What does the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offer?

Rewards rate: 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel; 2X miles on all other purchases

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel; 2X miles on all other purchases Welcome offer: 75,000 miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

75,000 miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening Annual fee: $395

In addition to these rewards, the Venture X card offers attractive benefits for travelers. This card provides up to $300 in statement credits per year for purchases made through Capital One Travel, plus access to Capital One Lounges and over 1,300 Priority Pass Select lounges.

Additionally, cardholders receive up to $100 in application credits to cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership every four years. Plus, you’ll get 10,000 bonus miles each year on your account anniversary. There’s no limit on how many rewards you can earn and they will never expire.

Which benefits are extended to authorized users?

Airport lounge access is a major benefit of the Venture X, and it’s a perk that’s not always extended to authorized users. Authorized users will have access to both the Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass lounges, and they can bring two guests along on the visits.

Other Venture X benefits, and whether authorized users qualify for those benefits, include:

Capital One Venture X benefits Do authorized users qualify? Rewards Yes, all miles earned are pooled into the primary cardholder’s account. Welcome bonus No, only the primary cardholder can earn a welcome bonus, but authorized user spending contributes toward the minimum spending requirement Access to Capital One Lounges and 1,300+ Priority Pass Select lounges Yes, authorized users can enjoy access to Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass lounges. Up to $100 in credits to cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees (every four years) No, this credit is only extended to the cardholder. $300 annual statement credit for purchases made through Capital One Travel No, only primary cardholders receive the credit, but authorized user purchases can count toward it. 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary No, only the primary cardholder can redeem the annual bonus. Return protection Yes, authorized users are offered the same purchase protection as primary cardholders. No foreign transaction fees Yes, primary cardholders and authorized users enjoy no foreign transaction fees. Complimentary Hertz President’s Circle® status* Yes, both primary cardholders and authorized users receive complimentary Hertz President’s Circle® status, which offers guaranteed upgrades, the ability to skip lines in certain locations and a wider selection of cars.

How much does it cost to add an authorized user to the Capital One Venture X?

You can add up to four authorized users at no additional charge. This is a competitive offer considering that many cards charge fees to add authorized users. For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express charges $195 to add additional users.

How to add an authorized user to the Capital One Venture X

It’s easy to add an authorized user to your credit card once your account has been approved. You can do this through your online account or by calling the number on the back of your card. Primary cardholders and account managers can add authorized users to a card.

Is adding an authorized user to the Capital One Venture X a good idea?

Adding an authorized user can be valuable to both the cardholder and the authorized user. It can be a great way for families to earn rewards together, especially considering authorized users are not subject to the same credit score requirements as cardholders. Additionally, becoming an authorized user can help teenagers or young adults establish credit history, which can be a stepping stone toward opening their first credit card.

However, there are certain precautions to be aware of. Capital One reports credit history to the credit bureaus, including the activity of the authorized user. If the authorized user does not use the card responsibly, it could negatively impact the cardholder’s credit.

Additionally, multiple people on the card could lead to miscommunication about who’s supposed to pay the balance or how much each cardholder can spend. At the end of the day, negative actions will impact the cardholder’s credit score.

The bottom line

The Capital One Venture X credit card offers benefits to authorized users that are hard for other top travel cards to compete with. As a cardholder, you’ll be able to rack up more miles for every dollar authorized users spend. Plus, the ability to add up to four authorized users at no additional cost, not to mention authorized users’ ability to enjoy airport lounge access, makes this credit card particularly attractive for families or groups.

*Upon enrollment, accessible through the Capital One website or mobile app, eligible cardholders will remain at upgraded status level through Dec. 31, 2024. Please note, enrolling through the normal Hertz Gold Plus Rewards enrollment process (e.g. at Hertz.com) will not automatically detect a cardholder as being eligible for the program and cardholders will not be automatically upgraded to the applicable status tier. Additional terms apply.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.